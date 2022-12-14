Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Lexington crash victim remembered as a light in the community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly Lexington crash has left one family mourning a daughter, mother and friend. Makenzie Harlin, 21, was in the passenger seat of a car hit by a truck near the intersection of Mason Headley Road and Gettysburg Road Wednesday afternoon. She died at the scene, just minutes from her home.
fox56news.com
Father of Highland Park parade shooter facing charges
The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Father of Highland Park parade shooter facing charges. The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Dec. 16:...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Lexington
Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
fox56news.com
7 injured in 5-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A serious crash happened near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Yellowstone Parkway. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle ran a red light which led to a five-vehicle crash. Seven people were taken to an area hospital, one with...
fox56news.com
Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations
A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations. A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Crumbl Cookies opens...
fox56news.com
Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run
After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. But the night turned tragic when her husband was killed on his bike. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman...
fox56news.com
2 Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck
Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil. Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
fox56news.com
Beshear proclaims this week Peer Support Appreciation week
Gov. Beshear has signed a proclamation stating that Dec. 11 to Dec. 17 is officially Peer Support Appreciation Week. Beshear proclaims this week Peer Support Appreciation …. Gov. Beshear has signed a proclamation stating that Dec. 11 to Dec. 17 is officially Peer Support Appreciation Week. Dec. 16: Dark chocolate,...
wbontv.com
Paint Lick man dies in double fatality on Hal Rogers Parkway
Kentucky State Police, London Post# 11 was notified by Clay County 911 approximately 7:31 PM Thursday night, of a two-vehicle injury accident at mile marker 27 on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Clay County. The collision resulted in two fatalities. The initial investigation indicates that a 2007 International Commercial Motor...
fox56news.com
Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise
A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students. A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House.
fox56news.com
Gov. Beshear attending Lexington Hanukkah celebration, working to shine a light on antisemitism
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday and the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass is launching the first night off in Triangle Park. The Jewish Federation is inviting everyone to celebrate the Festival of Lights and learn more about how they are working to shine a light on antisemitism.
fox56news.com
Lexington woman charged in son's death to appear in court Thursday morning
Alashia Brown, 24, was arrested in late November and initially charged with child abuse after Lexington police were called to an area hospital for a 2-year-old overdosing. Lexington woman charged in son’s death to appear …. Alashia Brown, 24, was arrested in late November and initially charged with child...
wbontv.com
Rockcastle County man killed in Berea crash identified
A single vehicle accident around 3:30 Friday afternoon on South Dogwood Drive in Berea claimed the life of a 27-year-old man, now identified as John Kemper of Rockcastle County. The man was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. The...
fox56news.com
Fatal 2-car crash on Mason Headley Road
Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a car and a pickup truck collided. Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a car and a pickup truck collided. Dec. 15: Suing Fortnite, cooking with quinoa, and …. Here are five things you need to know before...
wdrb.com
Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
fox56news.com
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
WKYT 27
Lexington Sporting Club files another application to build stadium
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club filed another application for its main stadium. According to the Herald-Leader, they requested a zone change and a conditional use permit for an area off Athens Boonesboro Road near I-75. The location is behind the Speedway. The stadium will seat 6,500 people...
fox56news.com
'Somebody on American soil should die,' Woman admits to 'revenge' stabbing in Las Vegas-area hotel for death of Iranian leader
A woman accused of stabbing her online date in retaliation for a U.S. military drone strike in Iran told police she wanted to get revenge, she said in police body camera videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. ‘Somebody on American soil should die,’ Woman admits …. A woman...
fox56news.com
Final defendant gets life sentence for role in deadly Lexington kidnappings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man was sentenced to life in federal prison on Friday. Ramon Camacho Zepeda, 54, was convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles. The two individuals kidnapped, known in court as J.O. and M.A.T.O, were killed during the...
WTVQ
Mother accused of abducting daughter from West Virginia, found in Kentucky facing numerous charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A West Virginia mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old child, who she does not have custody of, is facing numerous charges after being caught in Winchester, Kentucky after a police chase on Wednesday. Shana Carf allegedly abducted her daughter in West Virginia, reported by ABC...
Comments / 2