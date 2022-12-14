ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 7

sass
4d ago

Omg!!! I cannot believe this! Wow! He was so charismatic and outgoing. One of the greatest dancers that came out from, “So You Think You Can Dance!” It saddens my heart to read this. He and his wife, Allison, were so good together, dancing. It’s sad to hear because you never really know what’s going on in people’s lives, for them to go this extreme, if reports are true. So very sorry, Allison, for you and your little ones. He will be missed! My condolences to you and yours. 😔

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
New York Post

DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was dancing in new $4M home days before suicide

Just days before Stephen “tWitch” Boss, known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” tragically took his own life, he was seen dancing and smiling throughout his California home. On Monday night, his wife of nearly 10 years, Allison Holker, posted several videos on Instagram of the two of them getting into the holiday spirit with a dance in front of their Christmas tree. “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover,” Holker, 34, wrote in the caption. Boss, who was just 40 years old, also posted another video earlier this month of him grooving to the music in his living...
UTAH STATE
Deadline

Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family”

Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her show’s longtime DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died today at 40. “I’m heartbroken,” she wrote on Twitter. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, better known as DJ tWitch, joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 as a guest DJ and remained with the show through its conclusion in 2022. He was named an executive producer in 2020. In May, as the show...
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, wife Allison celebrated anniversary days before his death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days before his death by suicide. “It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!” Holker gushed in a sweet post to her Instagram last Saturday. “Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!!” she continued. “I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary#bosswedding2013.” Holker, 34, included a slideshow of photos from their wedding day to the tune...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Allison Holker Mourns Husband tWitch After Death At 40: ‘I’ll Always Save The Last Dance For You’

(UPDATE: 12/14/2022 AT 6:49 P.M. ET): Stephen “tWitch” Boss died via a “gunshot wound to the head”, the coroner’s report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by Page Six confirms. The report also ruled his death a suicide and added that there was no suspected foul play. The case is closed as of Wednesday evening, Dec. 14.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg For Britney Spears To Receive A 'Welfare Check' After Ellen DeGeneres Reminisces On Pop Star's Early Days

Oops, fans did it again. Britney Spears’ supporters were left distraught after Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram with a stunning throwback clip of the pop star. Although the comedian meant for the Friday, December 2, post to be a sweet birthday tribute, fans couldn't help but reminisce on the icon's natural beauty before she faced her downward spiral. Seeing the “Toxic” singer’s 2003 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show also caused social media users to rethink Spears’ current mental health status, as the singer they know now is nearly unrecognizable in comparison to the blonde babe that sat beside the...
Deadline

Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”

Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Reportedly Left A Suicide Note

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss left a suicide note behind when he died earlier this week, according to a report from TMZ. Boss was found dead in a California motel room Tuesday (December 13) from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The note, left at the scene at the Oak Tree...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
extratv

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Mom Speaks Out After His Shocking Death

Days after his death, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s mom Connie Boss Alexander is breaking her silence. On Friday, Connie wrote on her Instagram Story, “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy