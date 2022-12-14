Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
KTVU FOX 2
A cold weekend in the Bay Area
Morning temperatures are below freezing in many inland cities across the Bay Area. Cold mornings and seasonal mid-day temperatures are in store for the rest of the weekend.
SFist
Saturday Links: 3.6M Earthquake Near El Cerrito Rocks Bay Area Overnight
If you woke up in the middle of the night to some shakes, that was a 3.6-magnitude earthquake rattling the East Bay and San Francisco early Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey confirmed. The quake struck at 3:39 a.m. and caused a brief rolling rumble in SF. [USGS]. Fire crews...
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
Petaluma collision kills pedestrian Saturday morning
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area of South McDowell Boulevard and Baywood Drive at approximately 5:51 a.m., where a solo vehicle collided with a pedestrian. According to the police, the car hit the pedestrian, who appeared to have […]
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Santa Cruz early Saturday morning. The crash occurred Saturday at 1:48 a.m. on Water Street, west of North Branciforte Avenue, according to the CHP. The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as a 54-year-old man […]
BMW crashes into Mountain View post office
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A vehicle crashed into a post office Saturday afternoon, the Mountain View Police Department announced on social media. A photo (above) shows a white BMW SUV crashing into the building. No injuries were reported. The incident happened at the United States Postal Service located at 211 Hope St. Both police […]
Santa Clara County fire crews rescue girl from hollowed-out tree
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews in the South Bay rescued a girl who was stuck in a hollowed-out tree on Friday, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said. The girl was uninjured. Crews responded to the 1600 block of Dell Avenue in the City of Campbell at 3:36 p.m. for the rescue. The fire […]
KTVU FOX 2
3.6 earthquake jolts the East Bay
Parts of the Bay Area received a surprise early morning wake-up call Saturday morning. USGS reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit about a half-mile northeast of El Cerrito at 3:39 a.m. Saturday. People living as far north as Vallejo, and as south as the Mountain View-area reported feeling the quake.
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
Proposed Highway 239 would improve travel in eastern Contra Costa; public can comment
Public comments are being accepted for a proposed new state highway that would connect state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County to either Interstate 580 in Alameda County or a location further east at Interstate 205 in San Joaquin County. State Highway 239 would connect from Highway 4 at...
Car crashes through Bay Area Safeway window, injures worker
The driver "doesn't know what happened."
Woman dies in San Francisco Forest Hill neighborhood house fire
SAN FRANCISCO -- A smoky 1-alarm house fire in San Francisco's Forest Hill neighborhood early Friday has claimed the life of a woman who lived in the home.The San Francisco Fire Department said crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 100 block of Idora Ave. after 8 a..m.Video shot at the scene shows crews aggressively attacking the fire in the two-story home as heavily smoke billowed out the front door and garage.Firefighters were able to rescue an elderly woman from the second floor. However, she later succumbed to her injuries.The name of the woman was being withheld pending notification of next of kin."We are saddened to announce that the adult rescued from this accidental fire has succumbed to injuries," fire officials posted on social media. " Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and community."The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Where to see the best holiday lights in the Bay Area
A Santa Rosa winner from "The Great Christmas Light Fight" is going dark after this holiday season.
When is it going to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
The short answer is, probably not until Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Missing Petaluma woman found in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Missing Petaluma woman Virginia Fuquay, 68, was found Thursday night in San Francisco, the Petaluma Police Department announced. She had been missing since Tuesday. At about 6:20 p.m. San Francisco police were called to Target, located at 789 Mission Street about a woman who had been wandering the store’s aisles for […]
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here are 4 Fun Things going on in the Bay Area this weekend. 1. Free Hanukkah celebration — Oakland, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. 2. Santa’s Cable Car Ride — San Francisco, noon Sunday...
Gilroy Dispatch
Storm barrels through South County
Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout Gilroy. According to the National Weather Service, Gilroy got three inches of rain combined on Dec. 10 and 11. Miller Avenue at Silva’s Crossing in Christmas...
Fatal pedestrian collision shuts down southbound lanes of Hwy 101 in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A fatal collision involving a pedestrian shut down southbound lanes of Highway 101 in San Jose for more than 6 hours during the Friday morning commute.According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision was first reported at 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road.The preliminary investigation has revealed that a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on 101 in the No. 3 lane at approximately 65 miles per hour.For an unknown reason, a male pedestrian entered the lanes of traffic from the right shoulder, ran across the lanes and stopped directly in front of the...
After fire, beloved South Bay restaurant reopens in new location
CUPERTINO – When a beloved South Bay restaurant burned down over the summer, the owner vowed he would reopen.After a three-month hiatus, Holder's Country Inn has relocated to Cupertino. It's on Wolfe Road, about ten minutes away from the location on De Anza Boulevard in San Jose that burned down.Owner Efren Flores told KPIX 5 he is incredibly grateful for the community support he's received along the way, and for the customers who continue to come by his restaurant."It's a blessing to have them, because without them, we wouldn't be here today," Flores told KPIX 5.The atmosphere in the new...
