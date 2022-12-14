Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
Wichita Eagle
Giants Elevate Landon Collins from Practice Squad Ahead of Washington Game
The New York Giants have elevated safety/inside linebacker Landon Collins ahead of their big Sunday night game against the Washington Commanders. Collins played for the Commanders after signing with them as an unrestricted free agent in 2019, following a four-year career with the Giants. Collins' elevation likely means that Tae...
Wichita Eagle
Alexander Sees ‘Seven Interceptions’ vs. Rams’ Mayfield
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last year, Baker Mayfield gave the Green Bay Packers a merry Christmas. Starting at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield threw four interceptions – the last by Rasul Douglas with the Browns driving toward the potential winning field goal in the final moments – as the Packers escaped with a 24-22 victory at Lambeau Field.
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams Week 15 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) are ready to take on the New England Patriots (7-6) this weekend as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders Davante Adams spoke about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to this weekend's game. You can watch...
Wichita Eagle
Should Jets’ Robert Saleh Be on the Hot Seat?
At 7-6, the Jets find themselves once again on the bottom of the heap looking up and while the team has won more games than 2020 and 2021 combined, it is not good enough. This is about winning championships, not taking baby steps. While New York has been crawling in...
Wichita Eagle
3 Takeaways From Bills Win Over Dolphins: Allen Flying Back into the MVP Race?
While the Buffalo Bills did not clinch their spot atop the AFC East, they have punched their ticket to the playoffs for the fourth straight year. The Bills' (11-3) 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins (8-6) has put them firmly in the driver's seat of the division as they look to win their third straight division title.
Wichita Eagle
Bills Beasley, Backflips Highlight Josh Allen 2nd TD Drive, Buffalo Leads Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills are braving the cold, as well as flying snowballs as they take on the Miami Dolphins in a prime-time Saturday night showdown at Highmark Stadium. Thus far, the home team has found the end zone in two of three offensive drives. However, Miami is making this Week...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos to ‘Start’ OLB Randy Gregory’s ‘Clock’ on Return From IR
Shuffling the pack due to injuries has become a matter of necessity for the Denver Broncos this season. Heaven knows, the constantly revolving door to injured reserve has required extreme powers of concentration just to keep tabs on. Rush linebacker Jacob Martin is now done for the year, but explosive pass rusher Randy Gregory is set to hit the field again after a nine-week stretch on IR.
Wichita Eagle
Costly Mistakes Cost Ravens In Deflating Loss to Browns
When Justin Tucker missed a 48-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, it was nothing but a bad omen for the Ravens. Tucker later had a 50-yard attempt blocked. Tucker missing two field-goal attempts in one game?. That spells disaster. An ill-advised decision to go for a...
Wichita Eagle
NCAA Grants Oregon’s Cam McCormick a Ninth Year of Eligibility
Every once in a while, a college football player has the opportunity to stay in school longer than the four allotted years. One veteran player, though, keeps finding ways to return to school. Oregon tight end Cam McCormick, who was a freshman in 2016, has the option to return again...
Wichita Eagle
Rams Cheerleaders Help Cancer Patient’s Dream Come True: WATCH
No matter what happens over the rest of this NFL season at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams organization provided a young football fan with a victorious memory they'll never forget. Los Angeles news networks recently documented the story of eight-year-old Delilah Loya, a cancer patient living in Bakersfield and...
Wichita Eagle
A Question and Answer Session with A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts are Eagles teammates. Best friends, too. So, it only made sense that Brown revealed that, if he had an MVP vote, it would go to Hurts. That was only one revelation Brown made during a nearly one-on-one question-and-answer segment with SI’s Claudette Montana. Brown...
Wichita Eagle
Kyle Shanahan Says Jordan Mason’s Time Will Come
The 49ers have two good running backs, but one of them hardly plays. Jordan Mason is averaging an astounding 6.6 yards per carry for the 49ers this season. And yet this past Thursday night, the 49ers gave him just four carries while they gave 26 to Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey is...
Georgia coach Mike White takes on familiar foe in Notre Dame
Mike White knows Notre Dame very well, however Sunday will be the first time that he coaches against the school.
Wichita Eagle
Why Brock Purdy can Lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl
A third string quarterback isn't supposed to do this. Teams will generally derail anytime they have to turn to their third string quarterback for the rest of the season. This could've easily happened to the San Francisco 49ers when Brock Purdy took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But not only has the season stayed on track for the 49ers, they have somehow improved under Purdy.
Wichita Eagle
Cooper Kupp Comeback: Could Rams WR Return from Injury?
It is to the credit of the Los Angeles Rams that they are trying to salvage something from this lost "Super Bowl Hangover'' season. Evidence? The work of new QB Baker Mayfield, and the club's attempts to take something of value from his presence with Matthew Stafford unavailable. So, how...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s a great sign for the Chiefs approaching Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans
The Chiefs had a full house for Thursday’s practice ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Houston Texans. And that includes two players working their way back from injuries: wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (abdominal). Toney put in a limited practice Wednesday; the Chiefs weren’t...
