NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Didn't Get a Big Raise This Year? It Could Come in Early 2023

Pay has skyrocketed for a lot of workers through the pandemic, but with rising costs taking a bite out of those paychecks and the Federal Reserve trying to tamp down on wage inflation, how long will salaries continue to swell?. Economists say hiring is still competitive but that economic pressures...
Millennials Plan to Be the Most Generous Holiday Tippers This Year—Maybe Too Much, Say Etiquette Experts

Even as inflation has strained millions of Americans' budgets, people still plan to get into the spirit of giving this year — some generations more than others. Some 62% of millennials (ages 26 to 41) plan to give a higher-than-usual tip to service industry employees, such as restaurant waitstaff, bartenders, baristas and hairstylists, this holiday season, according to a recent survey from Bankrate.

