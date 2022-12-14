Read full article on original website
Action Andretti Officially Signed to AEW
– AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Action Andretti officially signed to the roster. Andretti picked up a big upset win over Chris Jericho last night on AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan wrote, “Congratulations! It’s official! @ActionAndretti is ALL ELITE! Thank you to everyone watching #WinterIsComing on @TBSNetwork Wednesday Night...
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
WWE NXT House Show Results 12.16.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event Headlines
– WWE NXT was back for a live house show last night at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :. * Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) beat Dani Palmer & Kayden Carter. * Dijak beat Hank Walker. *...
NJPW STRONG Episode 91 Available Now
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made STRONG episode 91 available on their official YouTube channel. The VOD is entitled as:. You can see the complete event broadcast below.
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.16.22
We are just over a month away from the Royal Rumble and it’s time for a pretty big title match on the way there. This week will see Gunther defend the Intercontinental Title against World Cup winner Ricochet, which should make for a solid main event. Other than that, Roman Reigns is here so let’s get to it.
Mandy Rose On Her WWE Release: ‘Don’t Worry, The Page Is Still Up!’
In a message posted to the same Fantime page that allegedly got her fired from WWE this week, Mandy Rose issued a statement on her exit from the company. She wrote (via Fightful): “Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!“
Greektown Wrestling Hardcore Holiday Night One Full Results 12.16.2022: Greektown Wrestling Championship, IMPACT World Championship, & More
The first night of the Hardcore Holiday event was hosted by Greektown Wrestling on December 16 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling-News) and some highlights below. *Ethan Dux & Bryce Hansen defeated Isaiah Cross & Wade Allan. *Space Monkey defeated Zach Nystrom. *Kobe Durst...
Uncle Howdy Appears Live On WWE Smackdown While Bray Wyatt Is In Ring
Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt were both in the arena at the same time on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s show, LA Knight callled out Bray Wyatt believing that he was Howdy and had thus kidnapped him last week, and when Wyatt came out to deny it he was attacked by Knight.
NJPW Announces Guidelines For Crowd Noise At Upcoming Events
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the guidelines for crowd noise at Wrestle Kingdom and other events in the Tokyo Dome. They include:. * Chants for wrestlers, boos and cheers (at a normal length) are allowed at full capacity. * ‘Call and response’, cheering catchphrases (De! Ja! Pon! Kaze ni...
Former WWE Stars Currently In Pakistan For Independent Event
An independent event called ‘Ring of Pakistan’ is happening today and tomorrow at DHA Multan Sports Complex, with several former WWE wrestlers involved. They include Kalisto, Sam Gradwell, Amale and Chris Masters.
Kevin Nash Reveals He’s Done Some Recent Work For WWE
In the latest Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash hinted that he recently put in some hours for WWE on something as-yet undisclosed (via Fightful). While no details on the precise nature of his work for his former promotion are available, Nash stated that he’d lately invested multiple hours for WWE. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
Road Dogg Praises AJ Styles, Says He’s A Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
In the latest episode of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast (via Wrestling Inc, Road Dogg praised the work of AJ Styles and then made a bold claim that Styles is a better wrestler than Bret Hart. It remains to be seen if those goes as well as the last time he namedropped The Hitman. He previously took some heat online for saying that Hart wasn’t that great. He also ranked Styles above Kenny Omega.
Action Andretti Talks About Taking On Chris Jericho At AEW Dynamite
In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Action Andretti shared some details about his recent match against Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite (per Fightful). He also commented on how the rest of the talent at AEW reacted to his victory upset. You can read a few highlights from Andretti and listen to the complete episode below.
Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting Soon, Main Event For Tonight’s Show
A new report notes that a former NXT roster member will be debuting soon for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene, who worked as August Grey in NXT in 2020 and 2021, worked several matches during last week’s Impact tapings. Greene will not debut tonight but should appear soon.
NXT Live Event Full Results 12.17.2022: Breakker & Crews Take On D’Angelo & Lorenzo, & More
NXT hosted a live event on December 17 in Tampa, FL. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below. *Kiana James & Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley & Valentina Feroz. *Charlie Dempsey defeated Oro Mensah. *Roxanne Perez & Wendy Choo defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin...
Spoilers From AEW Dark Tapings
AEW completed its most recent Dark tapings at Universal Studios on December 17. The taped content is scheduled for broadcast during the upcoming episodes of AEW Dark. Complete results (via Wrestling Observer) and some highlights are available below. Session 1:. *Action Andretti def. Invictus Khash. *Marina Shafir def. Angelica Risk.
Hardcore Brawl Added To MLW Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling has announced a hardcore brawl between Mance Warner and Rickey Shane Page for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 7. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Major League Wrestling today announced a Hardcore Matchf eaturing Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page at MLW Blood...
Various News: Athena Set to Defend ROH Women’s Title Next Month, Impact Wrestling Video Highlights
– Prestige Wrestling announced that Athena will defend her newly won Ring of Honor (ROH) Women’s Championship against Miyu Yamashita on January 21, 2023 at Prestige’s Vendetta show. The event will be held at The Glass House in Pomona, California. The card will stream live on IWTV. You...
Chris Jericho and Danhausen To Team Up On Jericho’s Cruise
Chris Jericho has announced the main event of his upcoming cruise, which sees himself and Danhausen team up against The Gunns. The match will be the main event of the card. Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea takes place from February 2-6. It will travel from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and back.
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Hey there people, time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got the Intercontinental title match when Gunther defends the belt against Ricochet, they had a pretty good match when Gunther won the belt a few months back and now it’s time for the rematch. Also we’re getting a triple threat tag team match when Legado del Fantasma, Hit Row, and the Viking Raiders will all square off. Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan will be getting a crack at the women’s tag team titles as well, because that division clearly needs to exist. Our Tribal Chief and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance since War Games tonight, and there’s a pretty good chance we’ll get the feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight continuing after their interaction last week. Do keep in mind though, this is a double set of events as next week is close to Christmas so they’re taping next weeks episode tonight. Whenever we get these it feels like one of them is stuffed with filler, so we’ll have to wait and see if that’s this episode or next weeks. But anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.
