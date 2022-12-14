Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG Episode 91 Available Now
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made STRONG episode 91 available on their official YouTube channel. The VOD is entitled as:. You can see the complete event broadcast below.
411mania.com
NJPW Announces Guidelines For Crowd Noise At Upcoming Events
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the guidelines for crowd noise at Wrestle Kingdom and other events in the Tokyo Dome. They include:. * Chants for wrestlers, boos and cheers (at a normal length) are allowed at full capacity. * ‘Call and response’, cheering catchphrases (De! Ja! Pon! Kaze ni...
411mania.com
Hardcore Brawl Added To MLW Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling has announced a hardcore brawl between Mance Warner and Rickey Shane Page for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 7. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Major League Wrestling today announced a Hardcore Matchf eaturing Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page at MLW Blood...
411mania.com
AEW News: Renee Paquette Hypes Tonight’s Rampage, MJF Reacts To New AEW Shirt
– Renee Paquette is promoting tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage in a very particular sort of way. Paquette posted to her Twitter account on Friday to hype the show, noting that her husband Jon Moxley nearly loses an ear in his match with Sammy Guevara. Paquette wrote:. “Since I...
411mania.com
RevPro Uprising Results: Great-O-Khan Is The Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion
Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) held its Uprising event earlier today at York Hall in London, England. You can find results below, via Wrestling-News.net:. * RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Robbie X def. Dan Moloney, Luke Jacobs and Will Kaven to win the title. * Southside Women’s Championship: Dani Luna def....
411mania.com
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.16.22
We are just over a month away from the Royal Rumble and it’s time for a pretty big title match on the way there. This week will see Gunther defend the Intercontinental Title against World Cup winner Ricochet, which should make for a solid main event. Other than that, Roman Reigns is here so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Sean Waltman Reacts To Action Andretti’s AEW Dynamite Win Over Chris Jericho
Sean Waltman has perhaps the most famous upset win in wrestling TV history, and he weighed in on Action Andretti’s surprising defeat of Chris Jericho from this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last night, Andretti defeated Jericho in an upset on Dynamite, after which Tony Khan announced that he had signed Andretti to the AEW roster. Similarly, Waltman famously beat Scott Hall (then Razor Ramon) as the Kid on the May 17th, 1993 episode of Monday Night Raw, which launched his star run in WWE.
411mania.com
NXT Live Event Full Results 12.17.2022: Breakker & Crews Take On D’Angelo & Lorenzo, & More
NXT hosted a live event on December 17 in Tampa, FL. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below. *Kiana James & Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley & Valentina Feroz. *Charlie Dempsey defeated Oro Mensah. *Roxanne Perez & Wendy Choo defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin...
411mania.com
Spoilers From AEW Dark Tapings
AEW completed its most recent Dark tapings at Universal Studios on December 17. The taped content is scheduled for broadcast during the upcoming episodes of AEW Dark. Complete results (via Wrestling Observer) and some highlights are available below. Session 1:. *Action Andretti def. Invictus Khash. *Marina Shafir def. Angelica Risk.
411mania.com
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
411mania.com
AEW Dynamite Numbers Increase for Winter Is Coming, Higher Than Previous Year
– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the Nielsen television numbers for last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were up across the board from last week’s show. Also, Dynamite drew slightly higher numbers than last year’s Winter Is Coming show. Last year’s Winter Is...
411mania.com
WWE NXT House Show Results 12.16.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event Headlines
– WWE NXT was back for a live house show last night at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :. * Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) beat Dani Palmer & Kayden Carter. * Dijak beat Hank Walker. *...
411mania.com
Today’s NWA USA Livestream: The Champions Series Continues
– Today’s NWA USA is now available, featuring the Champions Series First Round:. * Ashley D’Amboise & Max the Impaler vs. Natalia Markova & Roxy.
411mania.com
Greektown Wrestling Hardcore Holiday Night One Full Results 12.16.2022: Greektown Wrestling Championship, IMPACT World Championship, & More
The first night of the Hardcore Holiday event was hosted by Greektown Wrestling on December 16 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling-News) and some highlights below. *Ethan Dux & Bryce Hansen defeated Isaiah Cross & Wade Allan. *Space Monkey defeated Zach Nystrom. *Kobe Durst...
411mania.com
Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting Soon, Main Event For Tonight’s Show
A new report notes that a former NXT roster member will be debuting soon for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene, who worked as August Grey in NXT in 2020 and 2021, worked several matches during last week’s Impact tapings. Greene will not debut tonight but should appear soon.
411mania.com
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 38 Full Results 12.16.2022: H20 Championship & More
ICW No Holds Barred hosted their Volume 38: Ultraviolent Vortex event on December 16 in Williamstown, NJ. You can find the complete results (per PWPonderings) and some highlights below. *Death Match: AKIRA defeated Marcus Mathers. *H20 Championship Match: 1 Called Manders defeated Crowbar. *Death Match: Orin Veidt defeated Deklan Grant.
411mania.com
Spoilers For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE taped matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown after Friday’s show, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per No DQ:. * Gauntlet Match: Raquel Rodriguez won def. Emma, Xia Li, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, & Tegan Nox to earn a shot at Ronda Rousey. Baszler was a surprise final entrant.
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Hey there people, time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got the Intercontinental title match when Gunther defends the belt against Ricochet, they had a pretty good match when Gunther won the belt a few months back and now it’s time for the rematch. Also we’re getting a triple threat tag team match when Legado del Fantasma, Hit Row, and the Viking Raiders will all square off. Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan will be getting a crack at the women’s tag team titles as well, because that division clearly needs to exist. Our Tribal Chief and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance since War Games tonight, and there’s a pretty good chance we’ll get the feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight continuing after their interaction last week. Do keep in mind though, this is a double set of events as next week is close to Christmas so they’re taping next weeks episode tonight. Whenever we get these it feels like one of them is stuffed with filler, so we’ll have to wait and see if that’s this episode or next weeks. But anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.
411mania.com
Saraya Comments On Possibly Wrestling As a Heel In AEW
In an interview with Pro Wrestling Bits (via Wrestling Inc), Saraya spoke about the possibility of turning heel in AEW and said that the women’s roster already had a lot of heels. She said: “I remember saying [I would be the heel] to Britt, honestly, but she had a...
411mania.com
Dan the Dad on Being Labeled as an Unsafe Worker
– During a recent interview with Fightful recently spoke to Dan the Dad on being called an “unsafe worker” by fans. Below are some highlights:. Dan the Dad on checking on Toa Liona after ROH Final Batte: “It’s my first incident being accused of being an unsafe worker, but I think Toa is okay. I did reach out to him to make sure to apologize for working stiff on Dark. I think he’s alright, he won the Six-Man Tag Team Championships, so he’s having a better week. He got his comeuppance on me if you saw the whole match, you saw he squished me in the corner. He’s okay, he’s a good guy.”
Comments / 0