WYFF4.com
Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
Yahoo Sports
Upstate high school football stars who shined at 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
At the 86th annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, the Upstate was well represented with top senior high school football prospects heavily contributing to South Carolina's 17-13 win over North Carolina on Saturday. Three of the game's four TDs came in the second half at Spartanburg High School. Both teams...
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul has a new accomplishment: College graduate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Chris Paul, one of the NBA’s pre-eminent point guards, walked on Friday morning. That is, he walked in the winter commencement at Winston-Salem State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in communications in a ceremony at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Thus Christopher Emmanuel Paul, age 37, known as “CP3,” “The […]
Check out the 5 Triad communities that will get North Carolina dollars for community development plans
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Five rural municipalities across the Piedmont Triad are receiving state funds through the American Rescue Plan to help develop their core business districts and extend the reach of their staffs. The NC Department of Commerce on Thursday announced that 42 local governments in rural areas will divide $19.76 million in grants […]
Mount Airy News
Six honored with highest firefighter award
Six area men were recently recognized with the Advanced Firefighter Certificate, one of the highest awards which can be bestowed by the North Carolina State Firefighters Association. “This certification is the highest recognition a firefighter can earn within the state of North Carolina,” according to information provided by the Westfield...
cbs17
Thank you, Bill: CBS 17 celebrates the career and retirement of Meteorologist Bill Reh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At the end of day Friday, CBS 17 Meteorologist Bill Reh will officially be retired. All week long, CBS 17 has been celebrating Bill Reh’s career and personality has brought to the screen for nearly four decades. Keeping viewers entertained and informed about the...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In Winston Salem, NC
A visit to Winston Salem, N.C. will charm you with its interesting history and fascinating cultural scene. The foodie scene in Winston Salem is not to be dismissed, either. The cuisine in this central North Carolina city has its roots in old Southern traditions with a twist of the contemporary and an international flare.
NC honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
In a matter of a month, the owner said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
Missing North Carolina college student found, school announces
Aedan Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening.
WXII 12
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
wfmynews2.com
WSSU student arrested in classroom
A student at Winston-Salem State University is facing charges after an argument with a professor. We heard reaction from students around campus.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Three Carolina housing markets named among top 10 to watch in 2023
CHARLOTTE — Three metros in the Carolinas have earned a spot on the National Association of Realtors’ annual list of the 10 real estate markets to watch in the upcoming year and beyond. In fact, all 10 real estate markets on the list are found in the South. Charlotte, however, is not among them.
North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off
HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Most Fun Cities in America”
Six NC cities were named 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America".Photo byHotels.com. Although everyone is different, there is one thing that everyone on this earth has in common - they love to have a good time! Although there are a lot of cities in the U.S. that offer a good time, there are a select few places that are more fun than most! A major national publication just recently released a list of 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America", and six cities from North Carolina made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which six NC cities made the list as well as other cities that made the cut as well.
Mount Airy News
Surry in winter
Unlike today’s skates that are sized boots with the blade permanently attached ice skaters from earlier times used adjustable blades that fit nearly any shoe or boot. They were secured with clamps and leather straps. These are part of the museum’s collection. Six people are shown ice skating,...
Grades released on hospitals in region
Hospitals in southeast North Carolina received consistant grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree line
Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Navassa reported watching a football-shaped object about 25 feet in the air at about 10:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
