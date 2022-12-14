ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

WYFF4.com

Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX8 News

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul has a new accomplishment: College graduate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Chris Paul, one of the NBA’s pre-eminent point guards, walked on Friday morning. That is, he walked in the winter commencement at Winston-Salem State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in communications in a ceremony at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Thus Christopher Emmanuel Paul, age 37, known as “CP3,” “The […]
SALEM, MA
Mount Airy News

Six honored with highest firefighter award

Six area men were recently recognized with the Advanced Firefighter Certificate, one of the highest awards which can be bestowed by the North Carolina State Firefighters Association. “This certification is the highest recognition a firefighter can earn within the state of North Carolina,” according to information provided by the Westfield...
WESTFIELD, NC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants In Winston Salem, NC

A visit to Winston Salem, N.C. will charm you with its interesting history and fascinating cultural scene. The foodie scene in Winston Salem is not to be dismissed, either. The cuisine in this central North Carolina city has its roots in old Southern traditions with a twist of the contemporary and an international flare.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

WSSU student arrested in classroom

A student at Winston-Salem State University is facing charges after an argument with a professor. We heard reaction from students around campus.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
ENFIELD, NC
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Most Fun Cities in America”

Six NC cities were named 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America".Photo byHotels.com. Although everyone is different, there is one thing that everyone on this earth has in common - they love to have a good time! Although there are a lot of cities in the U.S. that offer a good time, there are a select few places that are more fun than most! A major national publication just recently released a list of 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America", and six cities from North Carolina made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which six NC cities made the list as well as other cities that made the cut as well.
Mount Airy News

Surry in winter

Unlike today’s skates that are sized boots with the blade permanently attached ice skaters from earlier times used adjustable blades that fit nearly any shoe or boot. They were secured with clamps and leather straps. These are part of the museum’s collection. Six people are shown ice skating,...
SURRY COUNTY, NC

