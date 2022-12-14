Read full article on original website
Related
TRAFFIC ALERT: Longview ISD issues statement after bus crash with 4 vehicles
TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Longview ISD Facebook, "We are thankful that all students are safe and no other injuries have been reported. Our prayers are with the driver and their family. " According to Longview Police Department Facebook, Eastbound traffic is being diverted in the 900 block...
DPS: 33-year-old Longview man dies after vehicle crashes into tree
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 33-year-old Longview man died after their vehicle crashed into a tree on Wednesday, said Texas DPS. The wreck took place in Smith County on County Road 384 about 4.6 miles northeast of Tyler. A 2015 GMC Sierra was heading north on CR 384, then the vehicle went off the […]
3 injured after 5-vehicle crash involving school bus in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment on Friday after a five-vehicle crash in the 900 block of East Hawkins Parkway involving a school bus. Officials with Longview Police said none of the students on the bus were injured, but one adult on the bus and two others […]
Jacksonville woman hit and killed by pickup truck while standing on South Bolton Road
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville Police Department has announced that a woman was hit and killed by a pickup truck near the 900 block of South Bolton Road on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials said that, Zoey A. Sullinger, 22, of Jacksonville, was standing on South Bolton road when she was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet […]
KLTV
Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was severely injured and their passenger killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Guillermo Zuniga, Jr., 23, of Longview, was driving on County Road 384, about four miles northeast of Tyler. The report states Zuniga’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview ISD bus involved in 5-vehicle crash
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Cody Bounds who helped organize a coat drive for students in the Kilgore Independent School District. Restaurant owners in one East Texas town take a holiday toy drive to another level to help needy families in their area. The Red Rooster Icehouse in Hawkins is the place where it all started four years ago. The owners, Brandon Baker and his wife, decided to address local needs during the holidays by starting a toy drive, and the community responded. What’s unique is this drive allows the parents to come in and choose from among the gifts that have been donated. 200 families are being helped by the drive this year. Baker talks about how it got started and why it has become such a success.
Lufkin PD Identifies Those Killed, Injured in Highway 59 Crash
The Lufkin Police Department has released the names of the persons who passed away in a tragic triple fatality that occurred late Friday night (December 16). The three deceased were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage, and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
KLTV
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
Traffic reopened after major crash in Longview
UPDATE: Traffic in the area has reopened, and officials said emergency personnel have left the scene. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic has been blocked in Longview after a crash at the intersection of W Marshall Avenue and N Spur 63. Longview Police said crews are on the scene, and north and southbound traffic has been […]
ktalnews.com
Tiller vet clinic fire under investigation
WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. Officials with the Waskom Fire Department say they are unsure what caused the fire at this time. One employee was not present at the time of the fire but said she believed it was an electrical fire.
kjas.com
UPDATED - Jasper teen charged in Lufkin crash, another Jasper teen and two others dead
Lufkin Police have announced that a Jasper teenager has been arrested following a triple-fatality crash there which left another Jasper teen and two others dead, and three injured. It occurred at about midnight Saturday morning on South First Street in front of the Ralph & Kacoos Restaurant. Police say 17-year-old...
KLTV
Daingerfield Fire Department secures partnership with LifeNet for emergency medical transportation
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - A much-needed piece of life-saving transportation equipment has been secured for one East Texas city. In partnership with Lifenet out of Texarkana, the city of Daingerfield now has a long-needed medical air unit for use in emergencies. Spearheading the effort to get it was city Fire...
Pedestrian killed after being struck on Jacksonville road
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A person has died after being struck by a car in the 900 block of South Bolton in Jacksonville. According to police, an investigation at the scene determined that a car had pulled over to the side of the road Friday morning and the driver left their car. Officials said the […]
KSLA
Tiller Veterinary Clinic catches fire; employees risk lives to save animals
WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - The Waskom Fire Department(WFD), Elysian Fields Fire units, and Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office all combat flames at Tiller Veterinary Clinic. On Dec. 16, at 11:20 a.m., the WFD received a fire emergency report at the Tiller Veterinary Clinic, located at 810 Spur 156, Waskom. When firefighters arrived they discovered the veterinary clinic in flames.
KLTV
Lindale duo indicted in hit-and-run death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Lindale man and woman accused for their roles in a hit-and-run crash which killed a Lindale woman in July. Ryan Joshua Pruitt, 24, is charged with accident involving death and tampering with evidence. Kerissa Valenzuela, 27, is charged with tampering with evidence. Pruitt was arrested on Aug. 4 and Valenzuela was arrested on July 24.
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene.
Road closed in Tyler after car hits power pole
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A one-car crash has shut down traffic Tuesday morning on South Donnybrook Avenue in Tyler after a car hit a power pole. According to Tyler Police, all south and northbound lanes of Donnybrook Avenue are closed from East Hudson Street to Troup Highway, and Oncor is onsite to repair the pole […]
inforney.com
Victim's name released in fatal Jacksonville car crash
Zoey A. Sullinger, 22, of Jacksonville, was killed Friday morning while standing in the 900 block of South Bolton, according to Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams. “It is unclear why she was in the road, but evidence suggests she was looking for something on the road,” Williams said. Williams...
1 man shot, injured in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was shot and injured in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened in the 15700 block of CR 1145. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a Dairy Queen on Highway 31 West and FM 2661 and then transported in […]
East Texans react to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
Comments / 0