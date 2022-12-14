Read full article on original website
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions. Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
George Clooney wrote "fake notes" to his fellow actors, in which he pretended to be Bill Clinton. The 61-year-old actor - who is known for his love of pranks - was mocked by his friend Matt Damon in a speech at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, who told the audience he used to impersonate the former president to fool his pals, and also recalled an infamous gag where the 'Up in the Air' star "defected" in his former flatmate's cat litter tray.
