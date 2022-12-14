ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tyla

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for mocking 'small' home Queen gifted to them

If one thing’s been made clear since the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, it’s that people love to hate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And after the final three episodes dropped on the streaming giant today (15 December), viewers were quick to express anger over the way the loved-up couple described their former home Nottingham Cottage.
Rolling Stone

See Lizzo Cover a Stevie Wonder Christmas Classic on ‘SNL’

Lizzo served as the musical guest on the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 — stepping in for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs — delivering a track of Special as well as a surprise cover of a Christmas classic. The singer-rapper opened things up with “Break Up Twice,” turning the SNL into her own bedroom before taking the centerstage, full band behind her, on the Special slow jam. For her second performance of the night, nearly a week before Christmas, Lizzo whipped out “Someday at Christmas,” the title track from Stevie Wonder’s 1967 Christmas LP. The song was later covered by the...
Black Hills Pioneer

Lewis Capaldi wants new single Pointless to become a wedding song

Lewis Capaldi’s latest single is a “cash grab”. The 26-year-old singer is usually known for his ballads but he’s proud to have worked on ‘Pointless’ – a track about being in love – and joked he’s only bringing out the song so that people play it at weddings, earning him more royalties.
Black Hills Pioneer

I'm unapologetically work driven, says Lily Collins

Lily Collins is "unapologetically work driven". The 33-year-old star has enjoyed success as an actress and as a model, and Lily admits that she's "very much like" her 'Emily in Paris' character.

