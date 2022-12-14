Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for mocking 'small' home Queen gifted to them
If one thing’s been made clear since the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, it’s that people love to hate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And after the final three episodes dropped on the streaming giant today (15 December), viewers were quick to express anger over the way the loved-up couple described their former home Nottingham Cottage.
See Lizzo Cover a Stevie Wonder Christmas Classic on ‘SNL’
Lizzo served as the musical guest on the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 — stepping in for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs — delivering a track of Special as well as a surprise cover of a Christmas classic. The singer-rapper opened things up with “Break Up Twice,” turning the SNL into her own bedroom before taking the centerstage, full band behind her, on the Special slow jam. For her second performance of the night, nearly a week before Christmas, Lizzo whipped out “Someday at Christmas,” the title track from Stevie Wonder’s 1967 Christmas LP. The song was later covered by the...
'SNL' Cast, Austin Butler Sing Farewell To Cecily Strong With 'Blue Christmas'
Strong's "Saturday Night Live" departure comes after a slew of cast members, including Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson, left at the end of last season.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lewis Capaldi wants new single Pointless to become a wedding song
Lewis Capaldi’s latest single is a “cash grab”. The 26-year-old singer is usually known for his ballads but he’s proud to have worked on ‘Pointless’ – a track about being in love – and joked he’s only bringing out the song so that people play it at weddings, earning him more royalties.
Black Hills Pioneer
OMG, you really think we're SISTERS?! The most glamourous mothers and daughters in Hollywood...
If your mom is a beautiful, famous and glamourous star then you will no doubt follow in her footsteps.
Black Hills Pioneer
I'm unapologetically work driven, says Lily Collins
Lily Collins is "unapologetically work driven". The 33-year-old star has enjoyed success as an actress and as a model, and Lily admits that she's "very much like" her 'Emily in Paris' character.
Black Hills Pioneer
‘It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and have my father say things that simply weren't true…’ The astonishing accusations from the finale of Harry and Meghan!
King Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales have been rocked by the astonishing allegations contained in the final three episodes of Netflix documentary ‘Harry and Meghan’.
