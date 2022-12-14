Read full article on original website
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Steelers Have 'Rumors' of Trading Mike Tomlin
Will Mike Tomlin leave the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason?
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s been a long season full of twists and turns, but the fantasy football playoffs are finally upon us. That means every decision you make from this point on is crucial in helping you capture your league championship. Hopefully, you have been able to avoid the injury bug that has crushed a number of teams.
Fired Cardinals coach says he may have been victim of mistaken identity in Mexico
Former Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has denied any wrongdoing in the alleged incident that led to him being fired last month, and his defense is that Mexican authorities may have had the wrong guy. The Cardinals were in Mexico City for their Week 11 game against the San...
Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback
Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
thecomeback.com
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
The Chiefs were flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football,’ and the ratings took a big hit
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.
There Are 3 NFL Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season kicked off this week and will be back in full swing on Saturday afternoon. However, today, college football will be going head-to-head with the NFL. That's right, there's a few NFL games on the slate on this Saturday. Three games, in fact, will unfold over...
Detroit Lions at New York Jets: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 15 matchup between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets.
Brock Purdy pulled off a beautiful double fake for a 49ers TD and NFL fans were mesmerized
Mr. Irrelevant is doing pretty well for himself for someone with just two NFL starts to his name. Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines across the football world. Mostly because Purdy’s story — from the final pick in the draft to NFL starting quarterback in just a few months — is awesome, but also because he’s been dropping absolute dimes recently.
Here's how the Packers can be eliminated before playing on Christmas
The Green Bay Packers got some help during the bye week and are now entering Week 15 with renewed hope of a late playoff push over the final four weeks of the 2022 season. Is it a long shot? Of course. But the Packers have a real chance of making it happen if Matt LaFleur’s team can win out against the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Disappoints on nine targets
Diggs recorded five receptions on nine targets for 60 yards in Saturday's 32-29 win over Miami. Diggs led Buffalo with nine targets, though he managed only 6.7 yards per target. His biggest gain of the day came on a 20-yard catch early in the second quarter, but he was otherwise limited to short areas of the field. Diggs will remain the most consistent part of the Buffalo offense which gives him a safe floor of production, but he has failed to reach 100 receiving yards in each of his last five games, and he's also reached 90 yards just once in that span.
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 15 of the Fantasy Football Season
Cliches are cliches because they are true and just have been spoken, over and over, until folks are sick of them. Perhaps no phrase more so than “Hey, you never know.”. At least in fantasy football. I can't tell you how many times I have said that to friends and family members worried about their matchup. Convinced they are absolutely going to win or worse, dead solid sold on the fact that this is it, their season is over. It happens every year, every week, every game.
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated
There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
Steelers Pickup Reportedly Didn't Pass His Physical
Earlier this week, the Titans waived defensive lineman Ola Adeniyi. He was then claimed off waivers by the Steelers. Adeniyi has already played for the Steelers in the past. The Toledo product was on the roster from 2018-2020. Unfortunately for the Steelers, their reunion with Adeniyi will not happen. At...
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Isn't playing Sunday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. As expected, Hendrickson is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the fractured wrist he suffered last weekend versus the Browns. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Hendrickson won't be placed on injured reserve, meaning his next opportunity to take the field now comes Week 16 against the Patriots. Joseph Ossai is now anticipated to fill Hendrickson's vacated starting defensive end spot, while both Cameron Sample and Jeff Gunter are candidates to receive rotational snaps behind Ossai and Sam Hubbard.
