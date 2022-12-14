ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Hills Pioneer

I'm unapologetically work driven, says Lily Collins

Lily Collins is "unapologetically work driven". The 33-year-old star has enjoyed success as an actress and as a model, and Lily admits that she's "very much like" her 'Emily in Paris' character.
Black Hills Pioneer

Coldplay have been in the studio with Nile Rodgers

Coldplay have teamed up with Nile Rodgers for a new project. The 'Christmas Lights' group have been in the studio with the music legend recently, who was pleased to be in the flesh with Chris Martin and co.

