Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
Wichita Eagle
Should Jets’ Robert Saleh Be on the Hot Seat?
At 7-6, the Jets find themselves once again on the bottom of the heap looking up and while the team has won more games than 2020 and 2021 combined, it is not good enough. This is about winning championships, not taking baby steps. While New York has been crawling in...
Wichita Eagle
Alexander Sees ‘Seven Interceptions’ vs. Rams’ Mayfield
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last year, Baker Mayfield gave the Green Bay Packers a merry Christmas. Starting at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield threw four interceptions – the last by Rasul Douglas with the Browns driving toward the potential winning field goal in the final moments – as the Packers escaped with a 24-22 victory at Lambeau Field.
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams Week 15 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) are ready to take on the New England Patriots (7-6) this weekend as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders Davante Adams spoke about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to this weekend's game. You can watch...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Wichita Eagle
NCAA Grants Oregon’s Cam McCormick a Ninth Year of Eligibility
Every once in a while, a college football player has the opportunity to stay in school longer than the four allotted years. One veteran player, though, keeps finding ways to return to school. Oregon tight end Cam McCormick, who was a freshman in 2016, has the option to return again...
Wichita Eagle
Giants Elevate Landon Collins from Practice Squad Ahead of Washington Game
The New York Giants have elevated safety/inside linebacker Landon Collins ahead of their big Sunday night game against the Washington Commanders. Collins played for the Commanders after signing with them as an unrestricted free agent in 2019, following a four-year career with the Giants. Collins' elevation likely means that Tae...
Georgia coach Mike White takes on familiar foe in Notre Dame
Mike White knows Notre Dame very well, however Sunday will be the first time that he coaches against the school.
Wichita Eagle
Kyle Shanahan Says Jordan Mason’s Time Will Come
The 49ers have two good running backs, but one of them hardly plays. Jordan Mason is averaging an astounding 6.6 yards per carry for the 49ers this season. And yet this past Thursday night, the 49ers gave him just four carries while they gave 26 to Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey is...
Wichita Eagle
Costly Mistakes Cost Ravens In Deflating Loss to Browns
When Justin Tucker missed a 48-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, it was nothing but a bad omen for the Ravens. Tucker later had a 50-yard attempt blocked. Tucker missing two field-goal attempts in one game?. That spells disaster. An ill-advised decision to go for a...
Wichita Eagle
Helping Hand? Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb And T.Y. Hilton Bonding at The Star
Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y. Hilton is doing his best to fit in at The Star. Having signed for the team earlier in the week, the former Indianapolis Colt has hit the books hard to get caught up to speed on coordinator Kellen Moore's offense. But he is also getting aid...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Practicing Out West: Savvy Strategy?
To paraphrase The Beatles’ 1969 hit, Get Back, the New England Patriots left their home FOR Tucson, Arizona … and some practice-field grass. However, will the strategy get the Patriots back to where they once belonged? … namely, the postseason?. To prepare for their Week 15 matchup...
Wichita Eagle
Why Brock Purdy can Lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl
A third string quarterback isn't supposed to do this. Teams will generally derail anytime they have to turn to their third string quarterback for the rest of the season. This could've easily happened to the San Francisco 49ers when Brock Purdy took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But not only has the season stayed on track for the 49ers, they have somehow improved under Purdy.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Needs to Avoid the Impactful Hits
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is not afraid to take a big hit to gain an extra yard or two. However, the team wants him to be more prudent with the way he runs because they need him to avoid injuries and stay in the game.
Wichita Eagle
Clifford Grows Furious with Hornets’ Defense, ‘All We Care About is Scoring’
Steve Clifford was hired to be the Charlotte Hornets' head coach to help fix the defensive issues the team had a year ago, which essentially held them back from finishing higher in the Eastern Conference standings. Unfortunately, things haven't necessarily gone to plan for the head coach, but it's not...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s a great sign for the Chiefs approaching Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans
The Chiefs had a full house for Thursday’s practice ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Houston Texans. And that includes two players working their way back from injuries: wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (abdominal). Toney put in a limited practice Wednesday; the Chiefs weren’t...
