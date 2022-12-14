Read full article on original website
4th Class Of West Tennessee Teachers Graduated From WestTeach
MARTIN, Tenn. – Alyssa Bynum and Bob Sparks live in different West Tennessee communities, but they share some things in common. Both are successful teachers, both are dedicated educators, and both are now WestTeach graduates. They were members of the fourth WestTeach class that graduated Dec. 13 at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Janet Marie “Jan” Danielson
Janet Marie “Jan” Danielson, 76, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Jan was born Friday, December 28, 1945, in Marinette, Wisconsin, to the late Edward Starr Retlick and the late Dorothy Henritta Forslund Retlick. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son: Timothy “Timmy” (Holly) Mayhew; her stepdaughter: Tara Roe Danielson; three sisters: Sally Clements, Geraldine Retlick, and Barbara Retlick; and one brother: Gerald Retlick.
Rhea School First Grade Awarded $5,000 MEGA Grant
Paris, Tenn.–There were ooh’s and aah’s from the first grade students and teachers at Rhea School Wednesday as the PLUS representatives came to school carrying a BIG check for $5,000. The check is for this year’s MEGA Grant awarded by the PLUS program, which will finance construction...
Weakley County Schools Partner With Rolling Thunder For Veterans’ Christmas
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools teamed up with Martin Chapter Rolling Thunder TN-6 to help make Christmas merrier for Veterans this year. Rolling Thunder contacted the school district about a potential partnership to supply an item for a Christmas care package for residents at the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Humboldt. Students, families, and various school groups were honored to work together to gather donations to purchase body wash as a part of each gift box.
Wheatley Is TVA Rural Leadership Institute Grad
Jennifer Wheatley, Benton County’s Economic Development Director, has completed the TVA Rural Leadership Institute. This leadership program is designed to help economic development partners in the TVA region connect their organization’s strategy and day-to-day work with the economic development goals of the community. Led by TVAED staff and economic development experts, the Institute is designed to teach participants how to effectively lead their organizations and work with partner organizations, businesses, elected officials and citizens.
Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office Launches “Socially Safe” Program
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Henry County Carl Perkins Center, 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Henry County School System and Paris Special School District, would like to make parents aware of a new program this holiday season. ‘Socially Safe’ is a program...
Obion County Teachers Ready For Holidays
Union City, Tenn.–The “Penthouse Elves” (second-floor teachers) dressed up and posed for the final week of school. From left: Daniel Johnston, Lane Akers, Donya Angel, Geneva Storey, Mitchell Williamson, David Libby, Glen Marshall, John Buchanan, Matthew Pickard, and Suzanne Hill. (Lauren Kendall photo).
Kiwanis Gives 175 Coats To All Mayfield Preschoolers
Mayfield, Ky.–The Kiwanis Club of Mayfield gave away 175 coats to every Preschooler in the Mayfield School District Thursday. There were two gift sessions with one beginning at 8:15 AM and the other at noon. The Mayfield High School Key Club also gave the children gifts and Santa Claus and his Elves were on hand, too. The Kiwanis Club is thankful for our corporate sponsors McDonalds and Walmart for helping make this possible. (Mayfield Kiwanis photo).
Lois Lewis
Mrs. Lois Lewis, 91, of Union City, passed away Thursday at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Lewis will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
Weakley Co. Schools Provides Holiday Food Gift Boxes To Families In Need
Dresden, Tenn.–Thanks to partnerships and a donation of canned goods from Discovery Park of America, the Weakley County Schools Food Pantry has more food to help families of students and staff in need over the holidays. Coordinated School Health Director Bethany Allen said that the pantry teamed up with...
All Aboard For The Polar Express
Paris, Tenn.–The Polar Express lived up to its name Friday night, with Polar cold arriving in time for the Polar Express Night at the W.G. Rhea Library. But the cold wasn’t enough to keep a large crowd of kids and adults who enjoyed the evening, which included train rides, writing and mailing letters to Santa, watching movies, decorating (and eating) cookies, working on craft projects and, of course, visiting with Santa. The Polar Express returned to the library after a couple years off, with the special city of Huntingdon train back again. The evening was provided to everyone for free. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
UT Martin Women’s Basketball Bounces Back With Big Road Win Over South Dakota
VERMILLION, SD – The University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball capped off its stay in the state of South Dakota with a gutsy 67-61 road victory at the University of South Dakota to improve to 2-1 on the team’s current six game road trip. The Skyhawks...
Paris Landing Holiday Boat Parade Set For Sunday
Buchanan, Tenn.–With weather reports calling for frigid temperatures next week, the planned lighted holiday boat parade at Paris Landing State Park Marina has been changed to this weekend. Paris Landing State Park Ranger Gina Lowry said, “We had to change the parade to this Sunday. It’s going to be...
Three Suspects At Large In Armed Robbery, Assault
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police are investigating an armed break-in and robbery that occurred at a residence Monday night. Three men are still at large, wanted for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua said officers were called to a home on Cleveland Street around 6:20 p.m. According to...
Obion County Sheriff’s Office Names Employees Of Year
The Obion County Sheriff’s Office recently held its employee Christmas party and recognized multiple employees with awards voted on by the department. Correctional Officer of the Year : Hunter Craddock. Civilian of the Year : Lindsay Maddox.
