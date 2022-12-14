Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Kiwanis Gives 175 Coats To All Mayfield Preschoolers
Mayfield, Ky.–The Kiwanis Club of Mayfield gave away 175 coats to every Preschooler in the Mayfield School District Thursday. There were two gift sessions with one beginning at 8:15 AM and the other at noon. The Mayfield High School Key Club also gave the children gifts and Santa Claus and his Elves were on hand, too. The Kiwanis Club is thankful for our corporate sponsors McDonalds and Walmart for helping make this possible. (Mayfield Kiwanis photo).
radio7media.com
November Statewide Unemployment Rate in Tennessee
THE NOVEMBER STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN TENNESSEE HELD STEADY HEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY SEASON, ACCORDING TO THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT (TDLWD). THE SEASONALLY ADJUSTED JOBLESS NUMBER FOR NOVEMBER 2022 REMAINED UNCHANGED AT 3.5%. IN A YEAR-TO-YEAR COMPARISON, THE STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS DOWN 0.1 OF A PERCENTAGE...
radionwtn.com
Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office Launches “Socially Safe” Program
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Henry County Carl Perkins Center, 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Henry County School System and Paris Special School District, would like to make parents aware of a new program this holiday season. ‘Socially Safe’ is a program...
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Schools Partner With Rolling Thunder For Veterans’ Christmas
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools teamed up with Martin Chapter Rolling Thunder TN-6 to help make Christmas merrier for Veterans this year. Rolling Thunder contacted the school district about a potential partnership to supply an item for a Christmas care package for residents at the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Humboldt. Students, families, and various school groups were honored to work together to gather donations to purchase body wash as a part of each gift box.
radionwtn.com
Two New CASA Advocates Sworn In
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Juvenile Court Judge Vicki Snyder swears in two of the newest advocates for the county’s CASA program: Missy Hamilton and Robin Walker. Missy Hamilton is a Henry County Commissioner and now is CASA Volunteer Coordinator. CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocates and the volunteers advocate for children who are abused and neglected. (CASA photo).
radionwtn.com
New Little Library Installed In Puryear
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Health Department has partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee to install a new Little Sharing Library at the pavilion in Puryear. In 2018, the Henry County Health Department installed five Little Sharing Libraries across the county through the Minority Health Grant. They are located at the Health Department on Joy St., Ogburn Park, McNeill Park, the Church in Paris and Henry Baptist Church.
East Tennessee restaurants open on Christmas
Looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas? Instead of finding out your favorite place is closed once you get there, check out this list of restaurants open on Christmas in East Tennessee!
WBBJ
Benton County sheriff says toy drive successful
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Benton County sheriff says their Christmas toy and coat drive has been a success. The sheriff’s shared via Facebook several tables and boxes of toys that have been collected. Sheriff Kenny Christopher shared his thanks to his staff, New Beginnings Church, and to...
WBBJ
Ground broke for new hotel for family of child patients
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. The Ronald McDonald House is partnering with Le Bonheur to create a hotel next to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. This hotel will serve as a place for families to stay if they have a child in...
radionwtn.com
All Aboard For The Polar Express
Paris, Tenn.–The Polar Express lived up to its name Friday night, with Polar cold arriving in time for the Polar Express Night at the W.G. Rhea Library. But the cold wasn’t enough to keep a large crowd of kids and adults who enjoyed the evening, which included train rides, writing and mailing letters to Santa, watching movies, decorating (and eating) cookies, working on craft projects and, of course, visiting with Santa. The Polar Express returned to the library after a couple years off, with the special city of Huntingdon train back again. The evening was provided to everyone for free. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Is a front license plate required in Tennessee?
With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers from out of town will see some vehicles traveling through Tennessee without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state.
This Tennessee City Is The Fastest-Growing City In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including three in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To Relocate
Do you know someone who is thinking of moving to Tennessee? Well, the state is trying to attract new residents. The incentive is a bonus check of $5,000 and $15,000 for Americans who move to the area. The city hopes to gain new talent by helping people with relocation costs.
travelawaits.com
8 Fabulous Reasons To Visit Northwest Tennessee During The Holidays
The small towns of Northwest Tennessee feel like a Norman Rockwell painting come to life, welcoming visitors to stroll through the light-strung streets with hot cocoa in hand. The holiday season in Northwest Tennessee is the opportunity to explore some incredible small towns, eat at excellent restaurants, enjoy fabulous state parks, and see millions of twinkling Christmas lights. When you combine the festivities of the holiday season with the small-town charm of the cities in Northwest Tennessee, you have the makings for the perfect holiday-themed road trip.
This Is The Coldest City In Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in Tennessee.
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing Holiday Boat Parade Set For Sunday
Buchanan, Tenn.–With weather reports calling for frigid temperatures next week, the planned lighted holiday boat parade at Paris Landing State Park Marina has been changed to this weekend. Paris Landing State Park Ranger Gina Lowry said, “We had to change the parade to this Sunday. It’s going to be...
WATE
TN still seeing 'very high' flu levels
The Knox County Health Department is hosting three community vaccine clinics at different convenient locations next week. They're offering the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine. TN still seeing ‘very high’ flu levels. The Knox County Health Department is hosting three community vaccine clinics at different convenient locations...
radionwtn.com
Wheatley Is TVA Rural Leadership Institute Grad
Jennifer Wheatley, Benton County’s Economic Development Director, has completed the TVA Rural Leadership Institute. This leadership program is designed to help economic development partners in the TVA region connect their organization’s strategy and day-to-day work with the economic development goals of the community. Led by TVAED staff and economic development experts, the Institute is designed to teach participants how to effectively lead their organizations and work with partner organizations, businesses, elected officials and citizens.
chattanoogacw.com
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
