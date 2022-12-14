Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Middle School students recognized with first place win in Youth Coding League
PADUCAH — Three members of Paducah Middle School's Youth Coding League team scored a first-place win for Technical Merit in the Junior High division of the Youth Coding League's fall semester competition. Paducah Public Schools says the team members — seventh-graders Sam Marcum, Marshall Hammonds and Roman Edwards —...
wpsdlocal6.com
First class of construction career program in Cairo celebrates graduation
CAIRO, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation created the Highway Construction Careers Training Program for minorities, women and disadvantaged individuals in a partnership with community colleges across the state. The program has been helping those individuals for more than a decade. Friends, family and instructors filled Lorenzo Hall...
wpsdlocal6.com
Board member resigns during Marshall County School Board meeting
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A member of the Marshall County School Board announced her resignation during a meeting Thursday night. Marshall County School Board Member Ledonia Williamson announced her resignation, citing distrust of Superintendent Steve Miracle among the reasons for her decision. "I feel like Dr. Miracle's time here...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tornado survivors begin receiving checks
Mayfield tornado survivor hopes to use check from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to move back home. Checks for tornado survivors are arriving in mailboxes this week. Local 6 talked with a survivor who says she plans to use the money to help her move back to Mayfield.
WBBJ
Ground broke for new hotel for family of child patients
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. The Ronald McDonald House is partnering with Le Bonheur to create a hotel next to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. This hotel will serve as a place for families to stay if they have a child in...
thunderboltradio.com
Chadwick “Chad” Rudd – 52 – Troy
Funeral services will be held for Chadwick “Chad” Rudd, age 52, of Troy. Services will take place at 2:00 on Friday, December 16th of 2022, at Troy First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Campground Cemetery. White and Mahon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
thunderboltradio.com
Food donation helps feed more students and families this Christmas
Thanks to partnerships and a donation of canned goods from Discovery Park of America, the Weakley County Schools Food Pantry has more food to help families of students and staff in need over the holidays. Coordinated School Health Director Bethany Allen said that the pantry teamed up with other organizations...
radionwtn.com
Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office Launches “Socially Safe” Program
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Henry County Carl Perkins Center, 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Henry County School System and Paris Special School District, would like to make parents aware of a new program this holiday season. ‘Socially Safe’ is a program...
KFVS12
Benton, Ky. man arrested in connection with armed burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested in connection with an armed burglary. According to Mayfield police, 44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was arrested on a charge of first-degree facilitation to commit burglary. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Other warrants served to him included...
WBBJ
Early morning house fire totals home in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. – The Gibson County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning. The department responded to a house fire along the Alamo Highway around 1 a.m. The department says the firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within two hours of their...
Kait 8
Southeast Mo. earthquake evacuation survey results released
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - 211 years ago today one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in the U.S. hit New Madrid. But what if it happened today? Would you and your family know where to go?. The results of a survey by the University of Missouri from January 28 to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky tornado survivors to receive $1,000 checks from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
WEST KENTUCKY — In Mayfield on Saturday for a ceremony commemorating one year since the deadly December 2021 tornado outbreak, Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday announced that the remaining $10 million in the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will be sent directly to tornado survivors. Beshear said 10,000 checks,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Salvation Army of Paducah urges Angel Tree donors to return tags, with or without gifts for angels
PADUCAH — When someone gets a tag from a Salvation Army Angel Tree but then doesn't follow through with the donation, those children become "forgotten angels." The Salvation Army doesn't want that to happen to any children in Paducah. The deadline to hand in Angel Tree donations is Friday,...
westkentuckystar.com
Fulton water valve repair will require shutdown on Tuesday
The city of Fulton says water will have to be turned off on Tuesday for a major valve repair. Fulton Public Works will interrupt the water flow on Cedar Street Tuesday at 8:00 AM for one hour. The interruption will affect all residents on the east side of the railroad from the Fulton Electric System office to East Drive.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigating armed robbery at Martin, Tennessee, home
MARTIN, TN — Police are investigating a report of a robbery and assault at a home in Martin, Tennessee. An incident report the Martin Police Department shared with Local 6 says an officer responded to a home on Cleveland Street around 6:24 p.m. Monday in reference to a welfare check.
WBBJ
Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday
MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
920wmok.com
Monday Night Chase in Metropolis Results in Aggravated Fleeing Arrest
(WMOK – Massac County, IL) When Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor joined us on Tuesday for Coffee Break he told us about a Monday night chase in Massac County that resulted in an arrest. Sheriff Kaylor told WMOK that the chase began when some of his deputies attempted a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Family who lived through a house fire in Graves County shows housing needs go beyond tornado survivors
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Life can change in a matter of seconds. It's something people in Graves County know first hand. Many are still dealing with the direct impact of the EF-4 tornado that carved a path of destruction through their community on Dec. 10, 2021. People are affected by the tornado and its aftermath, even if it didn't hit their home.
wpsdlocal6.com
Four charged with trying to use counterfeit money in Murray
MURRAY, KY — Four men from Florida were arrested in Murray, Kentucky, after police say they tried to use counterfeit money at a local business. The Murray Police Department says officers began investigating around 12:20 p.m. Thursday after a local business reported the alleged attempt to pay with fake bills. Police say the caller gave them a description of the people and the vehicle they were traveling in.
thunderboltradio.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in Weakley County
The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of chickens in Weakley County. State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty says testing at a lab in Nashville and a national lab in Iowa confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza in samples from sick birds. In...
Comments / 0