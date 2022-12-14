Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles capable of reaching Japan
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea test-fired a pair of ballistic missiles with a potential range of striking Japan on Sunday, in a possible protest of Tokyo’s adoption of a new security strategy to push for more offensive footing against North Korea and China. The launches came...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
This San Diego migrant shelter has become an integral part of the border. Other cities are taking notice.
The San Diego Rapid Response Network Migrant Shelter recently welcomed its 100,000th guest since it opened four years ago to help asylum seekers
‘Our weapons are computers’: Ukrainian coders aim to gain battlefield edge
In a nondescript office building on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian soldiers have been honing what they believed will be a decisive weapon in their effort to roll back the Russian invasion. Inside, the weapon glows from a dozen computer screens – a constantly updated portrayal of the evolving battlefield...
Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop. A letter to U.S. bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the U.S., Archbishop Christophe Pierre, obtained Sunday, said the decision against Pavone, who heads the anti-abortion group Priests for Life, had been taken Nov. 9, and that there was no chance for an appeal. Pavone had been investigated by his then-diocese of Amarillo, Texas, for having placed an aborted fetus on an altar and posting a video of...
Ukraine war – live: Russian soldiers’ ‘low morale over high casualties and poor leadership’
Moscow has announced the establishment of two “front line creative brigades” tasked with raising the “fragile” morale of troops deployed in Ukraine, according to the UK ministry of defence (MoD).The MoD’s daily intelligence updated cites Russian media reports as saying “the ranks will include opera singers, actors and circus performers” in the hopes of raising the spirits of soliders jaded by “high casualty rates” and “poor leadership” on the battlefield.Posting to Twitter, defence officials explain: “Fragile morale almost certainly continues to be a significant vulnerability across much of the Russian force.“However, soldiers’ concerns primarily focus on very high casualty...
Two giant pandas have predicted that Argentina will win the World Cup over France
The pandas correctly predicted that Argentina would beat Croatia in the first semifinal match last, and they also rightly chose France over Morocco. Now, they predict Argentina will win the final.
