wpsdlocal6.com
'Being here feels like home,' MSU announces new director of Paducah campus
PADUCAH, KY — In a Friday release, Murray State University announced the new Director of the Paducah Regional Campus — Paducah native Karami Underwood. In a statement included in the release, she shared her excitement about the position, saying she was very involved when she was a student at Murray State and has stayed in contact with many of her former mentors."Being here feels like coming home,” Underwood commented.
linknky.com
Bourbon is big business in Kentucky
Bourbon is big business in Kentucky — that’s according to recent info from the governor’s office that shows the industry grew by more than $2.1 billion and produced around 700 jobs in 2022. Gov. Andy Beshear celebrated the industry’s continued success Thursday as he joined state officials...
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. house Democrats elect new leadership
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus held their leadership elections on Friday, and a 20-year veteran of that chamber who represents Frankfort was chosen to serve as the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, a retired history teacher from Frankfort High School, was selected to...
wkdzradio.com
National Defense Authorization Act To Benefit Fort Campbell And Kentucky
Kentucky soldiers and civil service workers will benefit from the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act which includes pay raises and funding for new equipment at Fort Campbell and other military-related institutions across the state. U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says this legislation authorizes well-deserved funding increases for...
Mark Guilfoyle: It’s time for legislators to put a stop to illegal ‘gray machine’ gambling in Kentucky
If an illegal business that could harm our children and families came into our community, we’d expect local authorities to quickly shut it down. But when it comes to illegal “gray machine” gambling, Kentucky has turned a blind eye. Thousands of gray machines are already proliferating in...
kentuckytoday.com
More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
kentuckytoday.com
KBC consultant enjoys super-sized witnessing opportunity
PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — Kenny Rager has had his share of unusual witnessing opportunities, but perhaps none as unusual as an experience last week. Rager, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s church evangelism strategist for the western part of Kentucky, was scheduled to meet with Rick Reeder, director of missions for the Caldwell-Lyon Baptist Association, when plans for that meeting quickly fell apart.
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Republican leaders share plans for upcoming legislative session at Louisville Forum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Republican leaders shared their plans for the upcoming legislative session at a luncheon in downtown Louisville on Wednesday. The 2023 Kentucky General Assembly Preview was hosted by the Louisville Forum at Vincenzo's. Sen. Damon Thayer, Majority Floor Leader, and Rep. Jason Nemes, Majority Whip, spoke about the future of Kentucky.
radionwtn.com
Janet Marie “Jan” Danielson
Janet Marie “Jan” Danielson, 76, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Jan was born Friday, December 28, 1945, in Marinette, Wisconsin, to the late Edward Starr Retlick and the late Dorothy Henritta Forslund Retlick. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son: Timothy “Timmy” (Holly) Mayhew; her stepdaughter: Tara Roe Danielson; three sisters: Sally Clements, Geraldine Retlick, and Barbara Retlick; and one brother: Gerald Retlick.
Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras
ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 13, 2022
Patsy Colson Hutson, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, in Mayfield, Kentucky. She was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Eury Colson and Ruby Kirk Colson. She was a retired caregiver at Brookdale of Murray, and was of...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s sales tax changes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some big changes in Kentucky’s laws mean that people will be paying more for many services starting January 1. House Bill 8, which became law after the General Assembly overrode the governor’s veto, adds 35 different categories of services that will be subject to the state’s sales and use tax starting at the beginning of the year.
wkms.org
Far western Ky. counties’ COVID-19 case counts climbing as holidays approach
The latest data and guidance on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found on the state’s website. Several western Kentucky counties are experiencing climbing COVID-19 case rates as the holiday season approaches. Centers for Disease Control data released late last week identified many western Kentucky counties – McCracken, Graves, Ballard,...
Guest Commentary: Messy Massie Still Mad About Vaccine Mandates, as Hospitals in Boone, Kenton Counties Are Above Capacity
"Reminder to those asking for a meeting in my office: If your organization has a vaccine mandate, your request will be denied," Massie tweeted on Dec. 13.
A Bad Day for School Choice Advocates at the Kentucky Supreme Court
Kentucky's Education Opportunity Account Program was launched in 2021 for the stated goal of providing "more flexibility and choices in education to Kentucky residents and to address disparities in educational options available to students." The program works by providing money to eligible families, who may spend it on various educational needs, including private school tuition. The program is privately funded and the state offers tax credits to the private donors who support it.
WBKO
Room in the Inn in need of host churches due to influx
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to an influx of people, Room in the Inn is in need of host churches to help provide shelter for those in the community that may need it. “I believe a lot of it could be from the economy being worse,” Dewayne Conner, the Room in the Inn Board Chairman said, “It could also be that there’s a new felony law that was passed in Tennessee, where if you’re called camping on public property... it’s a felony. So I think a lot of those are coming to Kentucky because Kentucky doesn’t have that state law yet.
wpsdlocal6.com
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
beckersdental.com
Kentucky dental office pouring $250K+ into expansion
A Kentucky dental practice is spending more than $250,000 to expand its office, McLean County News reported Dec. 15. Thacker Riverside Dental Care in Livermore, Ky., is adding 750 square feet to its building. The additions will include two treatment rooms, a consultation room, a shipping and receiving room and an accessible bathroom and ramp for people with disabilities.
Wave 3
J.B. Hunt Transport to deliver wreaths to veterans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - J.B. Hunt Transport is delivering wreaths across America to veterans. According to the release, J.B. Hunt equipment will be delivering about 226,000 wreaths via 35 loads. The wreath laying is part of J.B. Hunt’s commitment to honor fallen veterans. J.B. Hunt driver and veteran, Randy...
