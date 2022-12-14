Read full article on original website
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
New Art Gallery, Studio, Retail Shop Opens Downtown Grand Rapids
A new space to buy and make art is open in downtown Grand Rapids!. Cocoon Art Space at 327 Division Ave. South features an art studio, gallery, and retail shop. According to Grand Rapids Business Journal, owners Josie Garcia and Tedd Smith first started Cocoon in 2017 as pop-up art space in Phoenix, Arizona.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: December 16-18, 2022
It's another busy weekend leading up to Christmas. From Christmas Lights and Santa to the Nutcracker...to Reptiles, Coins and Toys...to honoring our Fallen Heroes. There are even a couple of concerts on the schedule for this weekend. Runs Through Friday, December 23, 2022 - Potter Park Zoo, 1301 S. Pennsylvania...
Turn Up For New Years Eve At These Places in West Michigan
As 2022 comes to a close, you are thinking of your vision boards and new year's resolutions. Before you get into mapping out the entire year of 2023, you need to figure out how you will bring in the New Year on the right note. Here are a few of...
West Michigan State Park to Temporarily Close This Spring and Summer
You may have to adjust your camping and beach-going plans for summer of 2023... Muskegon's P.J. Hoffmaster State Park Temporarily Closing for Renovations. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that P.J. Hoffmaster State Park will be temporarily closed in spring and summer 2023 while it undergoes renovations. P.J....
Is Grand Rapids Recycling Tricky? Yes, So Be Aware of These No No’s
Most of us recycle our trash. Not all of it, of course, but glass, cardboard, food boxes, and more. We will probably have more "stuff" to throw away and recycle this holiday season but you should know there are a lot of things that you can't recycle. According to the...
Opinions For Sale for Under $1 in Grand Rapids
Many of us find ourselves wandering around the grocery store trying to figure out what to buy to make for dinner. We've seen the signs above the items, but how closely have you really read those signs?. Now that auto correct has taken over the world, many times even if...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Grand Rapids Area To Dodge Freezing Rain Event Wednesday Night
A winter storm heading eastward after menacing the Plains states will have only a wet impact on Grand Rapids. A Big Winter Storm Which Dumped Two Feet Of Snow Out West Will Whimper Out. The Pacific storm making its way across the country will get hit by some southern warm...
Are Spam Calls Connected to the Michigan Bell Telephone Company Mystery?
Warren and Virginia Randall lived in a home that used to be on the property of what is now the Michigan Bell Telephone Company before a tragic murder-suicide ended their lives inside the home. Residents living in Grand Rapids have experienced some weird activity coming from the Michigan Bell Telephone...
Grand Rapids, Get Ready For More Snow This Week!
After the light dusting of snow this past weekend, I do not know about you but I am sick of snow. NWS Grand Rapids said that roads were wet due to scattered light snow drizzle. As I was driving back from Detroit on Saturday, I was beyond stressed because the...
Grand Rapids PSA: Don’t Go To The Zoo If You Can’t Respect The Animals
The John Ball Zoo first opened back in 1891 and ever since it has been giving the people in Grand Rapids and across West Michigan a great way to learn about wildlife and get an up close and personal experience. Recently someone did something that put the health and safety...
Jamestown’s Patmos Library Closed Early Monday Over Safety Concerns
A West Michigan library that's been making national headlines after getting defunded by voters over LGBTQ books had to shut down early Monday. According to a post on the Jamestown library's Facebook page,. Due to staff safety concerns, the Library will be closing early today, Monday December 12 at 5pm.
Where will Janet Jackson Be In Michigan On Her Upcoming Tour?
When legends pop up in Michigan, you know I get excited. Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyonce, Freddie Mercury...that's just to name a few. What if I told you that a legend was coming to Michigan?. Global icon, Janet Jackson, officially announced that she will be going on a tour across North...
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Two Teenagers Arrested After Chase with Four Stolen Cars in Grand Rapids
Two teens are in custody following an early morning chase with police and a rollover crash in metro Grand Rapids. According to the Kent County Sherriff's Office, at approximately 3:15a.m. on Monday morning, deputies were patrolling the area of 60th St. near Kalamazoo Ave. in response to an increase in vehicle thefts in the area.
Still No Trace of Missing Wyoming Man Raymond Tarasiewicz
We reported on the missing Wyoming man, Raymond Taraziewicz a bit ago, but sadly, there is still no trace of him and his family is desperate to find him. Fox 17 reported that yesterday, Sunday, family, friends, and volunteers were back out looking for signs of Raymond Tarasiewicz. It's been...
