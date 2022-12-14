Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Mountain Lion P-22, the ‘Hollywood Cat,' is Euthanized at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
P-22, the mountain lion who was captured Monday in a Los Feliz backyard in a severely underweight and injured condition, was euthanized Saturday morning at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced. "This really hurts," CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said Saturday morning, fighting back...
NBC San Diego
Video of Woman Attacked By Homeless Man Underlines Downtown San Diego Safety
Royal India has been serving hungry diners in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter for almost two decades. But an increase in homelessness in the area makes owner Sam Kambol wonder whether safety concerns will drive away customers. “Things have changed,” said Sam Kambol, owner of Royal India. “There is no control...
NBC San Diego
The Back-Breaking Work to Remove Plants that Don't Belong at El Capitan Reservoir
One by one, the bundles of dead reeds were piled onto the boat. Volunteers from around San Diego County spent months chopping down the reeds, tying them up, and carrying them downhill at the El Capitan Reservoir. “We’re out here trying to take care of some invasive species and haul...
NBC San Diego
Man Hospitalized After Stepping Out in Front of Car in San Diego
A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday with serious injuries after he stepped from a road divider in front of a vehicle that fled the scene in the Cortez Hill neighborhood, police said. A 36-year-old man was standing on the painted double yellow roadway divider on 1600 Second Ave. at 9:52 a.m....
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Hospital Plans to Turn Conference Rooms Into Bed Spaces as Respiratory Viruses Surge
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate is trending upward in San Diego County, and with influenza and RSV caseloads high, hospital leaders are concerned about bed space now and after the holidays. UC San Diego Health preparing to make more space for patients, and are prepared to surrender conference rooms if they...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Say 2 Women Attacked Elderly Mira Mesa Woman and Stole Her Necklace
San Diego police are on the lookout for two women they say attacked a grandmother just across the street from her own home in Mira Mesa. The thieves stole the necklace she was wearing and then drove away, according to investigators, but the impact the crime has had on the neighborhood might stick around for a while.
NBC San Diego
Spring Valley SWAT Standoff Causes Nearby Evacuations
Residences near 8900 Spring Place in Spring Valley were evacuated Saturday night during a SWAT standoff that started as a domestic violence situation, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department. A man is inside of the home armed with a gun and refuses to come out, according to SDSO Lt....
NBC San Diego
Their Late Father's Dying Wish Was for Them to Finish His Dodge Dart. Now They Need Help
John DePauw loved his family, and he loved cars. The Escondido resident was in the middle of rebuilding a ‘68 Dodge Dart when he passed away earlier this week. To honor his memory, and one of his last wishes, his kids are taking over the project and they're asking for a little help ... from you.
NBC San Diego
Water Main Break in Nestor Floods Homes, Damages Christmas Gifts
Dozens of residents in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood had a rude awakening when a water main break flooded their homes early Thursday. The water main break was reported at about 4:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Grove Avenue, according to Brian Barreto, External Affairs Manager of the California American Water company. There, dozens of homes in multi-family complexes and parked vehicles were damaged by the flooded waters and mud caused by a rupture in a 6-inch steel.
NBC San Diego
Man Charged in a Random Bus Stop Attack on 17-Year-Old in Chula Vista
A man accused of attacking a 17-year-old while she waited at the bus stop in Chula Vista Tuesday appeared in a South Bay court Friday. The prosecutor said the victim is recovering from her wounds at home. She suffered serious wounds to her neck after what she described as an “unprovoked” attack.
NBC San Diego
Judge Orders Former Amazon Driver to Stand Trial for Allegedly Stealing Dog While Making Deliveries
A superior court judge decided a former Amazon driver will stand trial for allegedly stealing a dog while working her delivery route in Encinitas. Dena Vindiola is accused of taking Finn, a golden retriever, from his yard back on Oct.9. Finn's owner, Denise Reppenhagen, said a neighbor’s Ring camera footage...
NBC San Diego
Suspects Sought After Teen Girl Found Possibly Shot in The Head at El Cajon Motel
A 16-year-old girl was found in an East County motel room Monday morning with a possible gunshot wound to her head, according to the El Cajon Police Department. Police officers were called to the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel by the girl’s family. Her relatives told authorities they believed the teen was dead inside one of the rooms.
