San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Man Hospitalized After Stepping Out in Front of Car in San Diego

A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday with serious injuries after he stepped from a road divider in front of a vehicle that fled the scene in the Cortez Hill neighborhood, police said. A 36-year-old man was standing on the painted double yellow roadway divider on 1600 Second Ave. at 9:52 a.m....
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Spring Valley SWAT Standoff Causes Nearby Evacuations

Residences near 8900 Spring Place in Spring Valley were evacuated Saturday night during a SWAT standoff that started as a domestic violence situation, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department. A man is inside of the home armed with a gun and refuses to come out, according to SDSO Lt....
SPRING VALLEY, CA
NBC San Diego

Water Main Break in Nestor Floods Homes, Damages Christmas Gifts

Dozens of residents in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood had a rude awakening when a water main break flooded their homes early Thursday. The water main break was reported at about 4:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Grove Avenue, according to Brian Barreto, External Affairs Manager of the California American Water company. There, dozens of homes in multi-family complexes and parked vehicles were damaged by the flooded waters and mud caused by a rupture in a 6-inch steel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Charged in a Random Bus Stop Attack on 17-Year-Old in Chula Vista

A man accused of attacking a 17-year-old while she waited at the bus stop in Chula Vista Tuesday appeared in a South Bay court Friday. The prosecutor said the victim is recovering from her wounds at home. She suffered serious wounds to her neck after what she described as an “unprovoked” attack.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Suspects Sought After Teen Girl Found Possibly Shot in The Head at El Cajon Motel

A 16-year-old girl was found in an East County motel room Monday morning with a possible gunshot wound to her head, according to the El Cajon Police Department. Police officers were called to the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel by the girl’s family. Her relatives told authorities they believed the teen was dead inside one of the rooms.
EL CAJON, CA

