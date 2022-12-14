Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody' film a tricky balancing act for its star and director
The film, which co-stars Stanley Tucci, chronicles legendary singer's swift rise to fame and soul-sapping challenges that followed
See Lizzo Cover a Stevie Wonder Christmas Classic on ‘SNL’
Lizzo served as the musical guest on the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 — stepping in for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs — delivering a track of Special as well as a surprise cover of a Christmas classic. The singer-rapper opened things up with “Break Up Twice,” turning the SNL into her own bedroom before taking the centerstage, full band behind her, on the Special slow jam. For her second performance of the night, nearly a week before Christmas, Lizzo whipped out “Someday at Christmas,” the title track from Stevie Wonder’s 1967 Christmas LP. The song was later covered by the...
Don't let Alzheimer's rob you of holiday joy
As a caregiver, seeing the holiday through the eyes of your loved one with Alzheimer's leaves you free from expectation and gives you both the chance to share in happiness.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jay McGuiness: The Wanted won’t tour again after the death of Tom Parker
Jay McGuiness says The Wanted won’t tour again after the death of Tom Parker. The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ winner doubts if the ‘Glad You Came’ boy band - which also includes Max George, Nathan Sykes and Siva Kaneswaran - will ever hit the road again, as he doesn't think the dynamic "would work” after Tom passed away aged 33 from a brain tumour.
WFMZ-TV Online
Duke and Duchess of Sussex wish the public a 'joyful holiday season'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wished the public a "joyful holiday season" in a newly-released Christmas card. The royal couple released their annual Christmas card shortly after the last three episodes of their much-discussed documentary aired on Netflix, with Prince Harry and the duchess wishing everyone "health, peace and a Happy New Year".
WFMZ-TV Online
Sharon Osbourne 'rushed to hospital after falling ill on TV set'
Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been rushed to hospital after suffering a medical emergency on the set of a TV show. The 70-year-old star fell ill on the set of the unnamed show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, on Friday night (12.16.22), and she was subsequently transported to Santa Paula Hospital.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rihanna makes TikTok debut by sharing video of her baby boy
Rihanna has made her debut on TikTok by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her baby boy. The 34-year-old singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son - whose name has not yet been revealed - in May, and she's now shared a video of him on the social media platform. In...
