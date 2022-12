Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc (GSSI), the world’s leading manufacturer of ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment, will be showcasing its GPR equipment at Con Expo, March 14-18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In booth #N12921 GSSI will display its UtilityScan® system, StructureScan Mini XT, and PaveScan RDM 2.0 for the utility, concrete, and transportation industries.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO