Greenville, OH

Greenville man arrested, charged with drug trafficking after months-long investigation

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff’s detectives ended a months-long narcotics investigation with the arrest of a Greenville man.

Ryan S. Greminger, 46, was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Monday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives worked with Greenville detectives and secured a search warrant for Greminger’s residence after his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Firearms, methamphetamine, fentanyl, prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, digital scales and packaging materials were recovered from the arrest and search warrant.

The investigation revealed that Greminger is suspected of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl in Troy and Piqua, the sheriff’s office said.

Greminger was booked in the Miami County jail and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office says additional charges will be filed after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

