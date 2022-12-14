Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Saturday Sports: Coaches Versus Cancer twinbill takes place in Cape Vincent
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A boys’ and girls’ doubleheader took place in Cape Vincent Saturday afternoon as the Thousand Islands Vikings hosted Sackets Harbor in a Coaches Versus Cancer twinbill. Ball in against Cancer honoring longtime T.I. sports booster Bob Wiley, who beat cancer but passed away...
wwnytv.com
Athlete of the Week: Augusta Boomhower
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a diver from Watertown who improved during the fall season to the point she won the Frontier League Championships. Her ability on the board earning her this week’s title. Augusta Boomhower captured the Frontier League Championship this past season. She...
wwnytv.com
Randy J. Miller, 60, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Randy J. Miller, 60, of US Hwy 11, Potsdam, tragically passed away late Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at home. Randy was born May 10, 1961, in Kirkville NY, son of Robert Miller and Shirley Fiacco. Randy was a general contractor, owned and operated Randy Miller...
wwnytv.com
Andrew D. Adner, 85, of Deer River
DEER RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Andrew D. Adner, 85, of Route 26, Deer River, passed away Wednesday evening, December 14,2022 at the Albany Medical Center in Albany following a brief illness. Andy was born September 24,1937 in Lowville, the son of the late Robert and Carrie (Beck) Adner Sr....
wwnytv.com
Barbara Richardson Baxter age 102 ½, of Lisbon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Barbara Richardson Baxter age 102 ½, of Lisbon will be held at 11:00am on Monday (December 19, 2022) at the Lisbon Presbyterian Church with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. A calling hour will be held prior at the church from 10:00am until the time of the service. She was the last of her generation of the Richardson and Baxter families, and passed away on December 14, 2022 at Maplewood Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Canton NY. Burial will be in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
wwnytv.com
Lori A. Paige, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Lori A. Paige will be 6:00pm Wednesday, December 21st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will be precede the service beginning at 3:00pm. A spring burial in Black River Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.
wwnytv.com
Auditions!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Carthage Little Theatre is holding auditions for The Curious Savage, a three-act comedy by John Patrick, on January 18th & 19th at 6:00pm at the United Community Church located at 112 N School St, Carthage, NY 13619. This is a cold reading audition, meaning hopefuls do...
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: 1998 reindeer farm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to December 1998 when we got a chance to visit a reindeer farm. Watch the story by then-reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Michelle R. (Hamblin) Gentile, 55, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michelle R. (Hamblin) Gentile, 55, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 at her home. A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow. Funeral arrangements are incomplete with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
wwnytv.com
Richard A. Youngs, 78 of Hammond
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Richard A. Youngs, age 78 of Hammond, will be held on Tuesday (December 20, 2022 at 12:00pm at the Brier Hill Fire Hall with Pastor David Sheppard officiating. Mr. Youngs passed away on December 15, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his family.
wwnytv.com
Horses electrocuted by downed power line
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - State police say two horses were electrocuted Friday when they stepped on a power line that had been brought down by the snow. It happened on State Route 68 near the intersection of Old State Road in the St. Lawrence County town of Lisbon at around 11:40 a.m.
wwnytv.com
Celebration of life for Douglas J. Jones
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life will be held in Honor of Douglas J. Jones on January 28, 2023 at 1:00PM at Doug’s Tavern in Heuvelton, NY. On October 17, 2022, Bruce Springsteen lost one of his biggest fans and the Jones Family lost their own Jersey son to cancer. Doug passed with the comfort, solace and love of his Jersey Girl, Jen Kohms, by his side. Doug was devoted to his family, especially his brothers and to his many friends and colleagues. His work ethic was unparalleled as well as his love of music. Small in stature yet mighty in heart, he befriended and connected with many a person in his charismatic way leaving them with a bit of laughter, wisdom, or a coupon for a great deal. He was a voyager captain that led many of his family and friends on first adventures both outside and inside the North Country. For this and for him, we will be forever grateful. We will see you once again Doug in the Land of Hope and Dreams.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s mayor told to ‘cease and desist’ with opposition to golf course deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith’s opposition to the Watertown Golf Club purchase agreement has resulted in a letter telling him to cease and desist. (See the full letter at the end of this story.) The notice was written by a lawyer for developer P.J. Simao,...
wwnytv.com
Sheryl S. (Short) Smith, 76, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Sheryl S. (Short) Smith, 76, of Canton died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, where she had been a patient for a short time. She was surrounded by her family. Sheryl was born June 25, 1946 in Canton,...
cnycentral.com
Feet of lake effect snow will be likely for some locations between now and Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather ingredients are in now place to trigger HEAVY lake effect snow now through Monday:. -VERY COLD air crossing over the relatively WARMER surface waters of Lake Ontario. -Wind direction primarily being west to west southwest and eventually west northwest. The lake effect will be pretty intense...
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop down into the 20s with lake effect focused South of Watertown. Sunday highs will be in the lower 30s with lake effect snow in Southern Jefferson County and Lewis County. Snow accumulation will likely reach 3 to 4 feet by Monday on the Tug Hill.
wwnytv.com
Northern New York Orchestra to play Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While the snow may have been a bother to some, to other’s it brings the right mood to celebrate Christmas. This upcoming Sunday, December 18th, the Orchestra of Northern New York will be performing their annual Christmas Show at First Presbyterian Church in Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Ira Roger Benware Jr., 87, of Madrid
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Ira Roger Benware Jr. age 87, passed away at his home early Sunday, December 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, Inc. 20 Church St., Madrid. Born December 17, 1934 in Lyon Mountain,...
northcountrynow.com
Winter weather welcomed in Hannawa Falls
Heavy snow and ice has fallen on much of St. Lawrence County giving it a winter wonderland look at last. Most schools have closed and extreme caution is urged on roads today. Bernadette Jenkins of Hannawa Falls submitted the above photo of her winter wonderland following snow fall overnight.
