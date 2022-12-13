ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Variety

Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action.   Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Variety

Khadar Ayderus Ahmed Prepares Follow Up to ‘The Gravedigger’s Wife’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Finnish-Somalian filmmaker Khadar Ayderus Ahmed – whose debut feature “The Gravedigger’s Wife” played in Critics’ Week at Cannes – is at the Red Sea Film Festival to premiere his short film “Night Stop,” but is also keen to talk to Variety about his next feature: a comedy to be shot in Africa with an African cast. “It’s a social film, but told through comedy this time,” he says. “A little bit on a tangent compared to my earlier film, because I love stories and using different genres to develop my themes.” That urge to explore genre cinema was in evidence in...
World Screen News

Disney Branded TV Extends Deal with Tim Federle

Disney Branded Television has extended its multiyear overall deal with producer Tim Federle and his Chorus Boy Productions banner. Chorus Boy currently has five Emmy Award nominations for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, created and executive produced by Federle, and eight for Better Nate Than Ever, a film that he wrote, directed and executive produced based on his own best-selling novel.
Variety

Dubai-Based Creative Media Solutions Lines Up ‘Montreal’ and ‘Sink’

Creative Media Solutions, which has its headquarters in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, and a base in Jordan, is prepping two new feature films – “Montreal” and “Sink.” Jordanian feature film “Montreal” will be directed by Jordanian-Palestinian helmer Ameen Nayfeh, whose debut feature “200 Meters,” starring Ali Suliman, about a Palestinian family separated by the Israeli wall, won the Audience Award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. The pic is a coming-of-age tale about a 12-year-old boy who moves to Jordan from abroad and discovers a crusader castle, called Montreal. Nayfeh explains to Variety: “The film is about a young boy who...

