thunderboltradio.com
Chadwick “Chad” Rudd – 52 – Troy
Funeral services will be held for Chadwick “Chad” Rudd, age 52, of Troy. Services will take place at 2:00 on Friday, December 16th of 2022, at Troy First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Campground Cemetery. White and Mahon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
radionwtn.com
Obion County Sheriff’s Office Names Employees Of Year
The Obion County Sheriff’s Office recently held its employee Christmas party and recognized multiple employees with awards voted on by the department. Correctional Officer of the Year : Hunter Craddock. Civilian of the Year : Lindsay Maddox.
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office promotes ‘Socially Safe’ program
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaberation with the Henry County Carl Perkins Center, 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Henry County School System, and Paris Special School District would like to make parents aware this holiday season. “Socially Safe” is a program being launched for the community, kids,...
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. earthquake evacuation survey results released
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - 211 years ago today one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in the U.S. hit New Madrid. But what if it happened today? Would you and your family know where to go?. The results of a survey by the University of Missouri from January 28 to...
radionwtn.com
4th Class Of West Tennessee Teachers Graduated From WestTeach
MARTIN, Tenn. – Alyssa Bynum and Bob Sparks live in different West Tennessee communities, but they share some things in common. Both are successful teachers, both are dedicated educators, and both are now WestTeach graduates. They were members of the fourth WestTeach class that graduated Dec. 13 at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
thunderboltradio.com
Bogus Money Passed at Union City Convenience Store
Union City police were called to investigate the use of counterfeit money. Reports said bank officials identified a bogus $100 bill that was found in a deposit from the Little General Store, located on East Reelfoot Avenue. An employee at the store said a white female passed the $100 bill...
WBBJ
Ground broke for new hotel for family of child patients
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. The Ronald McDonald House is partnering with Le Bonheur to create a hotel next to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. This hotel will serve as a place for families to stay if they have a child in...
WBBJ
TDOT officials talks about crack seen in social media post
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transformation is sharing information about a crack. Someone in traffic along Highway 412 noticed a crack in a beam that goes across Country Club Lane in Jackson. After making rounds all over social media, several viewers contacted WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News with...
wnbjtv.com
A 1.3 Million Dollar Dream House is for Sale in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. - Imagine your dream home right here in your city. Conner Real Estate is offering a one-million-dollar ranch house for sale. This dream home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Conner Real Estate agent Julie Holt says this house is rare for Jackson. “It’s a beautiful house, it’s...
WBBJ
Early morning house fire totals home in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. – The Gibson County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning. The department responded to a house fire along the Alamo Highway around 1 a.m. The department says the firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within two hours of their...
This Tennessee City Is The Fastest-Growing City In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including three in Tennessee.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/15/22 – 12/16/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/15/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/16/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
KFVS12
Benton, Ky. man arrested in connection with armed burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested in connection with an armed burglary. According to Mayfield police, 44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was arrested on a charge of first-degree facilitation to commit burglary. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Other warrants served to him included...
WBBJ
Jackson man arrested for home improvement fraud
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man is behind bars after being arrested for fraud by a home improvement services provider. Court documents show that 52-year-old Lee Allen Birl was taken into custody on December 9 following a warrant issued for his arrest. According to an affidavit, Birl entered a...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Recognized for Patrol Work
An Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigator has been recognized for his patrol work. Landon Kelly was recognized by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, for his efforts in speed enforcement for the 2022 year. Sheriff’s Office reports said Investigator Kelly put in many hours outside of his normal investigative duties,...
WBBJ
Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday
MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tornado survivors begin receiving checks
Mayfield tornado survivor hopes to use check from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to move back home. Checks for tornado survivors are arriving in mailboxes this week. Local 6 talked with a survivor who says she plans to use the money to help her move back to Mayfield.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 16, 2022
Linda Holman Jones, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born July 5, 1939, in Springfield, Tennessee, she was the daughter of William L. and Velma B. Krisle Holman. She was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family,...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Faces Charges for Pointing Gun at Sister
Warrants were obtained for a Union City man, after he allegedly pulled a gun on his sister. Union City police reports said charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, along with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, were issued for 34 year old Donell Curtis Reid of North Division Street.
WBBJ
Woman stabbed over 100 times speaks out six years later
JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman recounted her experience after she was attacked by a patient at a local healthcare facility six years ago. “His life was taken right in front of me. I almost lost mine,” said Jessica Forsythe, who was a healthcare worker and a stabbing victim. “November 24, 2016, I was stabbed 105 times while I was 19 weeks pregnant in an officer-involved shooting at Pathways of Behavioral Health.”
