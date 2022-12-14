Read full article on original website
Avatar in 5 Minutes
James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally here 13 years after the original Avatar broke world records in 2009. But in case you haven’t watched the film since then, get ready, because we’re going back to Pandora!
Babylon Review
Babylon hits theaters on Dec. 23, 2022. Damien Chazelle's Babylon epic is obsessed with and repulsed by the Hollywood machine. It's flashy, chaotic, opulent, repugnant, and a billion other descriptions as 1920s Los Angeles plays backdrop to a booming movie industry. Babylon is Chazelle's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood — an odyssey through perverse millionaire shindigs, archaic underground nightclubs, and studio sound stages where workers are expendable as long as directors get their perfect shot. It's a heartbreaking tragedy, dreamer's comedy, and saucy stumble through double-edged "success" stories, but most of all? It's a bloated, brass-band-swingin' mess.
Oppenheimer First Look Images Out, as Christopher Nolan Somehow Manages to Recreate Nuclear Explosions without CGI
One of 2023's biggest movies will come from the ingenious mind of director Christopher Nolan, as he brings an all-star cast for Oppenheimer. The film stars Cillian Murphy as the titular character J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is known around the world as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb." The famed theoretical physicist is credited for his work on the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan project.
New Barbie Trailer and Images Reveal a Fantastic Life in Plastic
The first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has landed, and it's an absolute trip. The teaser trailer introduces Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken, who live in a vibrant pink world as you'd expect of the long-lived doll franchise. But the presentation is wild, with Barbie introduced in a sequence that parodies the intro to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. It has to be seen to be believed.
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Barbie - Official Teaser Trailer
Watch the teaser trailer for Barbie, the upcoming movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The movie is produced by David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner. It is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, will open in US theaters on July...
High on Life: Secret Ending
IGN’s High on Life gameplay walkthrough shows you how to find the secret ending that's hidden inside Clugg's Human Haven. For more High on Life, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/high-on-life.
The Whale: Watch the New Trailer for the Movie Starring Brendan Fraser
Check out the new trailer for The Whale, the movie starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. The Whale tells the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. The movie is based on the play and written by Samuel D. Hunter.
Henry Cavill Joins Warhammer 40K Adaptation at Amazon - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Amazon Studios has announced that it has secured the rights to Warhammer 40,000, and plans to start a “universe of Warhammer programming” that will be executive produced by and star Henry Cavill. The Pokémon Company has just announced its next Pokémon anime series, and for the first time in 25 years, the main anime storyline won't feature Ash and Pikachu. Finally, Hideo Kojima's Kojima Productions has partnered with Barbarian executive producer Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios to develop and produce a movie based on Death Stranding.
Five Nights at Freddy's Casts Its Two Leads
After a tumultuous seven years since indie horror sensation Five Nights at Freddy’s was optioned for a film adaptation, the upcoming movie has finally found its two leads. According to a report by Deadline, Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson are set to become the movie's leads, though Blumhouse, the production company behind the movie, hasn’t yet announced what roles they’ll take on.
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
One of the fearsome enemies known as "The Four Hounds", Zephia is the leader of a group dedicated to resurrecting the Fell Dragon that was sealed away 1,000 years ago. Riding atop a fearsome wyvern, Zephia is the descendant of the Fell Dragon's tribe. She is joined by his companions Griss, Mauvier, and Marni.
Dead Space: How a Single Scene Was Created - IGN First
The Dead Space remake is a faithful recreation of the 2008 sci-fi horror classic. Well, mostly faithful. EA Motive has seized the opportunity to improve on the original, and so some sequences play out differently than you remember. An early example is the moment in which protagonist Isaac Clarke watches a corpse transform into a necromorph for the first time.
Warhammer 40,000 Rights Secured by Amazon Studios, Henry Cavill Set to Star and Executive Produce
Amazon Studios has announced that it has secured the rights to Warhammer 40,000, and plans to start a “universe of Warhammer programming” that will be executive produced by and star Henry Cavill. Revealed on the official Warhammer Community website, Amazon has secured the global rights for Warhammer 40,000,...
IGN UK Podcast 675: Alternative Movie & TV Awards 2022
Cardy, Matt, and Mat are here with the film and TV awards they've made up just so they can talk about some of the things they really enjoyed watching. Some of them are obscure, some of them are Top Gun: Maverick. Got a game for us to play or some...
Where to Watch Christmas Vacation Online in 2022
Over 30 years later, 1989's Christmas Vacation remains one of the funniest holiday movies you can watch right now. Chevy Chase's Clark leads the dysfunctional Griswold family through a series of Christmas traditions, all of which (usually on account of Clark) go increasingly awry. If you're wondering where you can...
How to Watch Yellowstone 1923: Episode Release Schedule and Cast
The Yellowstone universe is expanding further with 1923, a prequel series starring legendary actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The series takes the franchise back to the early 20th century against the backdrop of the looming Great Depression and the end of prohibition, introducing viewers to a past generation of Duttons.
League of Legends: Teemo Statue Available at the IGN Store
Calling all League of Legends fans: A statue of the lovable Teemo is now available for preorder at the IGN Store! In this statue from Polystone, the Swift Scout Teemo is standing on a cliff side, holding his poison dart blow gun in one hand and a raised telescope in the other hand.
Ash's Pokémon Anime Farewell Tour Begins With Reuniting With Old Friends
Early this morning, we learned that Ash Ketchum, the greatest Pokémon trainer in the world and perpetual 10-year-old, is at last hanging up his hat (so to speak) and will no longer be the star of the 25-year-ongoing anime series. Of course, no farewell is complete without a farewell...
High on Life Review
They say that tragedy + time = comedy, but in gaming the real tragedy is the amount of time we have to wait between quality comedy games. Thankfully, in the opening moments of High on Life, as my talking gun belittlingly whispered to me that I was doing a great job as I shot dancing aliens in the face, I got the feeling I’d struck gold. While it has bugs and performance hitches and occasionally frolics in unimpressive toilet humor, it largely succeeds at being the type of absurd space satire I’ve always wanted. Whether I was chatting with my shotgun about the merits of science and formulas, covering myself in alien poop to sneak into a secure facility, or inexplicably watching a full live-action movie from the ‘90s on nearby television, High on Life is a game that just knows how to have a good time, and there really aren’t enough of those.
