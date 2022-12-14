Read full article on original website
Big Blue View
Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley feeling better, knows he needs a big game Sunday night
Saquon Barkley has not been on the New York Giants’ injury report this week, significant after he was questionable with a neck injury last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley, in fact, seems to be feeling frisky in the buildup to Sunday night’s critical game against the Washington Commanders....
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Washington Commanders in Week 15
The New York Giants will play the Washington Commanders for the second time in three weeks on Sunday. As we know, the last time these two teams met it resulted in a disappointing tie that really felt like a loss for both teams. Since that game, the Giants suffered a bad loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Commanders had a bye week.
Big Blue View
Giants-Commanders final injury report: DT Leonard Williams listed as questionable
Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) will be sidelined for a fourth straight game when the Giants face the Washington Commanders Sunday night. Defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who missed last week’s game with a neck injury, is listed as questionable. Also out for the Giants will be offensive linemen Shane...
Big Blue View
Giants activate Ben Bredeson, elevate Landon Collins, Davis Webb
The New York Giants made a series of roster moves on Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s critical game against the Washington Commanders. The Giants activated guard Ben Bredeson from injured reserve. Bredeson started the first seven games of the season before placed on IR. The Giants have started Joshua Ezeudu, Shane Lemieux, Jack Anderson and Nick Gates at left guard. Whether Bredeson or Gates, who started the last two games at left guard, starts remains to be seen.
Big Blue View
Derek Carr
There are rumors circulating that the Raiders and their HC may be having thoughts of moving on from Derek Carr. He did sign a big 3 year extension in April, but that deal ratchets up to $40M+/ year in 2023. He is a very good, 9 year starting QB. What...
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: Running game, playoff money, Landon Collins, more questions
New York Giants fans have a long weekend ahead of waiting for the Giants to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday night. Let’s fill some of the void by opening the Big Blue View Mailbag. Bob Donnelly asks: The Giants early success was in large part due to the...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/15: Barkley, Jones, Daboll, Manning and Jeter, more headlines
Ed: Thinking back to Week 13, Giants players said the game felt like a loss. From this perspective, I thought it was a game the Giants should have won. How did Washington players take it? How did you take it?. Kyle SmithforGM: From what I’ve heard, Washington players took it...
Big Blue View
Giants-Commanders Thursday injury report: CB Adoree’ Jackson remains sidelined
The New York Giants released a lengthy injury report for Thursday in advance of their Week 15 Sunday night game against the Washington Commanders. Safety Xavier McKinney, who is on IR, and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson once again did not practice. Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that mcKinney would not play Sunday. It appears Jackson will not return, either. Offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu and Shane Lemieux also did not practic.
Big Blue View
2022 College Football Bowl Season - Saturday (12/17) games
Good morning New York Giants fans, happy Saturday and welcome to Bowl Season!. Yes, the regular season may still be going on in the NFL, but we’re officially in the post-season for college ball. We have 43 games featuring some of the best teams in the country facing off. We’ll also get to see some teams who have flown under the radar this year, but have qualified for bowl games — and those teams often have gems who leap off the field.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders will have the national spotlight to themselves Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET/NBC) when they meet in a key Week 15 game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Giants games are now available to stream on Sling TV, which gives you even more accessibility...
Big Blue View
49ers at Seahawks: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
“Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy will look to make it three wins in a row when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football — and he just might help out the New York Giants in the process. Purdy, thrust into a starting role...
Big Blue View
Giants’ playoff scenarios? Don’t ask Brian Daboll to figure ‘em out
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll certainly understands the importance of Sunday night’s game against the Washington Commanders. He also absolutely knows where his 7-5-1 Giants stand in the NFL playoff race with four games to go. Good luck, though, getting him to talk about it. Media members...
Big Blue View
New York Giants promote DL Ryder Anderson to 53-man roster
The New York Giants have promoted defensive lineman Ryder Anderson to the 53-man roster. Anderson will take the place of edge defender Elerson Smith, who is being placed on injured reserve due to an Achilles injury. Anderson, an undrafted free agent out of Indiana, got his first NFL sack Sunday...
