Washington, DC

The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Washington Commanders in Week 15

The New York Giants will play the Washington Commanders for the second time in three weeks on Sunday. As we know, the last time these two teams met it resulted in a disappointing tie that really felt like a loss for both teams. Since that game, the Giants suffered a bad loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Commanders had a bye week.
Giants activate Ben Bredeson, elevate Landon Collins, Davis Webb

The New York Giants made a series of roster moves on Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s critical game against the Washington Commanders. The Giants activated guard Ben Bredeson from injured reserve. Bredeson started the first seven games of the season before placed on IR. The Giants have started Joshua Ezeudu, Shane Lemieux, Jack Anderson and Nick Gates at left guard. Whether Bredeson or Gates, who started the last two games at left guard, starts remains to be seen.
Derek Carr

There are rumors circulating that the Raiders and their HC may be having thoughts of moving on from Derek Carr. He did sign a big 3 year extension in April, but that deal ratchets up to $40M+/ year in 2023. He is a very good, 9 year starting QB. What...
Giants-Commanders Thursday injury report: CB Adoree’ Jackson remains sidelined

The New York Giants released a lengthy injury report for Thursday in advance of their Week 15 Sunday night game against the Washington Commanders. Safety Xavier McKinney, who is on IR, and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson once again did not practice. Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that mcKinney would not play Sunday. It appears Jackson will not return, either. Offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu and Shane Lemieux also did not practic.
2022 College Football Bowl Season - Saturday (12/17) games

Good morning New York Giants fans, happy Saturday and welcome to Bowl Season!. Yes, the regular season may still be going on in the NFL, but we’re officially in the post-season for college ball. We have 43 games featuring some of the best teams in the country facing off. We’ll also get to see some teams who have flown under the radar this year, but have qualified for bowl games — and those teams often have gems who leap off the field.
Giants vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders will have the national spotlight to themselves Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET/NBC) when they meet in a key Week 15 game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Giants games are now available to stream on Sling TV, which gives you even more accessibility...
New York Giants promote DL Ryder Anderson to 53-man roster

The New York Giants have promoted defensive lineman Ryder Anderson to the 53-man roster. Anderson will take the place of edge defender Elerson Smith, who is being placed on injured reserve due to an Achilles injury. Anderson, an undrafted free agent out of Indiana, got his first NFL sack Sunday...
