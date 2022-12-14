Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
NDSU Releases Corn Hybrid Variety Trial Results
(NewsDakota.com/NDSU) – The 2022 North Dakota State University (NDSU) Variety Trial Results and Selection Guide for Corn is now available online. It can be accessed here. “The corn hybrid guide is a good source of information for farmers and agronomists looking for data on hybrid performance in North Dakota,” says Clair Keene, NDSU Extension agronomist for small grains and corn. “This guide contains trial results from NDSU Research Extension Centers, so readers will find locally relevant data from across the state.”
newsdakota.com
Thursday, December 15th Weather
TODAY: CLOUDY AND WINDY WITH NEW SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 7 INCHES POSSIBLE. WIND: NORTH INCREASING TO 25 TO 35, GUSTING TO 45 ACROSS CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL DAKOTAS. ELSEWHERE 20 TO 30 MPH WINDS. FALLING TEMPERATURES FROM WEST TO EAST TO NEAR 20 BY EVENING. STEADY TEMPS NEAR 30 ALONG I-29 EASTWARD.
newsdakota.com
Friday, December 16th Weather
TODAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT SNOW, ANOTHER INCH OR TWO, BUT SIGNIFICANT BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IN RURAL AREAS. STEADY TO FALLING TEMPERATURES WITH COLD WIND CHILLS. TEMPS 10 TO 15 BY EVENING; WIND: NORTHWEST 20 TO 30, GUSTING TO 45 MPH. TONIGHT: CONTINUED WINDY, BLOWING SNOW WITH FALLING TEMPERATURES AND COLD...
Comments / 0