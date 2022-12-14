(NewsDakota.com/NDSU) – The 2022 North Dakota State University (NDSU) Variety Trial Results and Selection Guide for Corn is now available online. It can be accessed here. “The corn hybrid guide is a good source of information for farmers and agronomists looking for data on hybrid performance in North Dakota,” says Clair Keene, NDSU Extension agronomist for small grains and corn. “This guide contains trial results from NDSU Research Extension Centers, so readers will find locally relevant data from across the state.”

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO