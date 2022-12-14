Read full article on original website
Related
csengineermag.com
Water Quality Expert Joins 120Water™
Committed to the mission of providing innovative solutions to water professionals, 120Water welcomes Jonathan Cuppett as director of water quality compliance. A critical role in navigating the complex landscape of the evolving Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR), Jonathan will be instrumental in monitoring federal and state compliance requirements and providing relevant regulatory insight to the 120Water team. 120Water will use this information to further customize its software solutions to help utilities across the country meet expanding regulatory requirements.
csengineermag.com
New ASCE Press Book Provides Comprehensive Overview of Dredging
Reston, Va. – Dredging is the excavation of bottom sediments in an underwater environment. Often performed to improve the navigability and deepening of waterways and ports, dredging is also used for land reclamation and coastal/offshore development. In the new ASCE Press book, Dredging and Dredged Material Placement, author Robert E. Randall provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of dredging. A distinguished academic and expert in the field, Randall imparts his extensive knowledge of the subject using descriptions, examples, definitions, and problems.
csengineermag.com
Polyglass U.S.A. Announces New Waterproofing Membrane for the Building Envelope
Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and below-grade waterproofing systems, is proud to announce the release of a new structural waterproofing membrane product for the building envelope, Mapeseal™ GC. Mapeseal GC is a single-component, fast-curing, cold-fluid-applied, monolithic waterproofing membrane ideal for vertical and horizontal surfaces and damp...
Comments / 0