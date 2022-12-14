Reston, Va. – Dredging is the excavation of bottom sediments in an underwater environment. Often performed to improve the navigability and deepening of waterways and ports, dredging is also used for land reclamation and coastal/offshore development. In the new ASCE Press book, Dredging and Dredged Material Placement, author Robert E. Randall provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of dredging. A distinguished academic and expert in the field, Randall imparts his extensive knowledge of the subject using descriptions, examples, definitions, and problems.

