Westpine Partners, a newly formed development firm targeting top U.S. markets, picked Miami’s Brickell for its first project. Westpine wants to build a 43-story tower with 328 apartments at 160 and 180 Southwest Ninth Street, according to an application filed to Miami-Dade County last week. Plans call for the Behar Font & Partners-designed high-rise to include nearly 1,200 square feet of ground-floor retail, about 14,000 square feet of open space and 357 parking spots.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO