Tomb Raider: Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics Join Forces for New Entry in the Series
The Tomb Raider franchise will see a major entry, thanks to Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics. Amazon announced on Thursday that it has reached an agreement with video game developer Crystal Dynamics to develop a new Tomb Raider title. This will be available on multiple platforms, and Amazon Games will provide full support and publish the game globally.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Prologue
6:13 - Vs. Behemoth. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
High on Life: Secret Ending
IGN’s High on Life gameplay walkthrough shows you how to find the secret ending that's hidden inside Clugg's Human Haven. For more High on Life, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/high-on-life.
Crisis Core - Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion Wiki Guide
Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion is a generally faithful remaster of the original 2008 PSP game. This guide serves well both for the original and for the Crisis Core remaster that was released in December, 2022. There are some changes between the two, which you can find here: Reunion Changes to the PSP Crisis Core.
League of Legends: Teemo Statue Available at the IGN Store
Calling all League of Legends fans: A statue of the lovable Teemo is now available for preorder at the IGN Store! In this statue from Polystone, the Swift Scout Teemo is standing on a cliff side, holding his poison dart blow gun in one hand and a raised telescope in the other hand.
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Anna is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. A recurring character in the Fire Emblem series, Anna is a bit of a troublemaker and money-pinching miser - always on the lookout for the next best deal to make a profit, but can be a useful force in battle.
Skylightz Gaming Reportedly Stops BGMI Plans; Hyderabad Hunters Unveil New State Mobile Roster
Popular Indian Esports organization Skylightz Gaming might soon be closing shop on its BGMI roster, according to star Saumya “Saumraj” Raj. As spotted by AFKGaming, Saumraj recently shared an Instagram story where he said, "Skylightz has stopped their BGMI operations in India." The roster leader further said, "So, we are not a part of it. New journey awaits." He also tagged his teammates in Pukar "Pukar" Singla and Tushar "GamlaBoy" Das as well.
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
Dead Space: How a Single Scene Was Created - IGN First
As with every individual moment in every video game, the final result is the product of people working together. This IGN First video reveals how multiple people across several different departments combined their skills to create one of the game's most horrifying sequences.
It’s Christmas time in the new GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE update!
Since its oﬃcial launch in November, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE has attracted many anime, mobile, RPG and shooter fans in Japan, South Korea and the US. The game has reached top spots in Google Play and Apple App Store, where it’s currently rated an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars with over twenty thousand reviews. The game boasts a theme song from Sawano Hiroyuki, the man behind the original Attack on Titan theme.
Where to Get Xbox Series X Before Christmas
We are in the final push for the holidays, and if you know someone hoping to get an Xbox this year, the good news is, you still have a chance. The less-good news is, your time is running out. Get an Xbox Before Christmas. Now, shipping and availability is largely...
Mystery Gift Codes and Events
Mystery Gift has been a special option within Pokemon games for years now, and it is back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Mystery Gift allows you to collect special rewards. These rewards are often in-game supplies, like Poke Balls or sandwich ingredients, but sometimes there are special promotional Mystery Gift Pokemon. This guide includes how to get Mystery Gifts, what Pokemon and special items are available through Mystery Gift, and any Mystery Gift Codes available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Ash's Pokémon Anime Farewell Tour Begins With Reuniting With Old Friends
Early this morning, we learned that Ash Ketchum, the greatest Pokémon trainer in the world and perpetual 10-year-old, is at last hanging up his hat (so to speak) and will no longer be the star of the 25-year-ongoing anime series. Of course, no farewell is complete without a farewell...
Where to Watch Classic Christmas Movies Online in 2022
It's that time of year again, and if you haven't already been watching Christmas movies, you're probably planning to do so very soon. There's nothing quite like turning on a classic Christmas film for bringing the nostalgic comfort of tradition into your home and elevating your holiday spirit to the max.
The PS5 Console God of War Bundle Is In Stock Right Now at Dell and Walmart
The PlayStation 5 console is, thankfully, getting a little easier to find this holiday season. It's still sold out at most places, but not all. Both Dell and Walmart have the PS5 Disc Edition console bundle with God of War: Ragnarok in stock right now. There's no queue or invitations to wait for. No guarantees that they'll stay in stock for much longer.
River City Girls 2 - Official Launch Trailer
River City Girls 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC via Steam. Watch the action-packed launch trailer to see the characters, enemies, and more, and get ready to join Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Riki, as well as newcomers Provie and Marian, in this beat-'em-up adventure game.
PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for December 2022 Includes Far Cry 5, WWE 2K22 and More
PlayStation Plus no longer provides just 2-3 free games each month. Since its addition of the new tier system, players get an array of free titles every single month. PlayStation Plus Essential members still get just 2-3 games, but Deluxe and Extra members get an additional set of free games through game catalog titles. Game catalog titles for the month of December have been announced, check them out below:
IGN UK Podcast 675: Alternative Movie & TV Awards 2022
Cardy, Matt, and Mat are here with the film and TV awards they've made up just so they can talk about some of the things they really enjoyed watching. Some of them are obscure, some of them are Top Gun: Maverick. Got a game for us to play or some...
Demeo: Reign of Madness - Official Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam.
2023 Looks Like the Year We Thought 2022 Would Be - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This week, Daemon Hatfield is joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN’s Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Max Scoville, host of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond. This episode's topic: all the major games coming out the first half of 2023. There's also this week's poll results and a brand new poll for you to vote on at IGN.com.
