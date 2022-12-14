BRIEF-Adcorp Holdings Says Unit aaX Has Not Secured Any Binding Offers Or Expressions Of Interest For Sale Of Assets

Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida Announces Renewal Of Share Repurchase Program
* SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM. * SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA - MAY REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MILLION OF ITS SHARES; PROGRAM WILL EXPIRE ON DECEMBER 31, 2023
BRIEF-Major Drilling Group International Inc Reports Quarterly EPS Of $0.29
* MAJOR DRILLING REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER, NET EARNINGS UP 65% AS INDUSTRY UPCYCLE CONTINUES. * Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.26, REVENUE VIEW C$195.1 MILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA
Lawson Inc - To Withdraw Subsidiary Seijo Ishii Co's Listing On Tokyo Stock Exchange
* LAWSON INC - TO WITHDRAW SUBSIDIARY SEIJO ISHII CO'S LISTING ON TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE
Kinetiko Energy Secures Further A$3 Million From South Africa Strategic Investor
* SECURES FURTHER A$3 MILLION FROM SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGIC INVESTOR. * FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED EXPLORATION AND GAS RESOURCES GROWTH. * OPTION EXERCISED FOR FURTHER FUNDING AT A$0.09 PER SHARE TO RAISE A$2.95 MILLION (BEFORE COSTS)
Okamoto Industries Inc - To Buy Back Up To 2.22% Of Shares Worth 2 Billion Yen
* OKAMOTO INDUSTRIES INC - TO BUY BACK UP TO 2.2% OF SHARES WORTH 2 BILLION YEN
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
BRIEF-Saudi's CMA Approves Omran Najd Industries IPO
* SAUDI'S CMA - APPROVES OFFERING SHARES OF OMRAN NAJD INDUSTRIES COMPANY IN THE PARALLEL MARKET. * SAUDI'S CMA - OMRAN NAJD INDUSTRIES PLANS TO OFFER 20% STAKE.
Korean firms plan $4 billion-plus battery plant in Georgia
Hyundai Motor Group and a South Korean battery maker said they will jointly invest $4 billion to $5 billion in Georgia to build a new plant northwest of Atlanta that would supply electric batteries for Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles assembled in the United States. Hyundai and SK On, a...
Analyst: Timing Perfect for Nevada Lithium Project
The timing of Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR:TSX.V; ROVMF:OTCQB; 4X0:FSE) move from gold to lithium and critical elements is perfect, an analyst said, as other projects near its new Let’s Go Lithium project in Nevada are “ripe for consolidation.”. Let’s Go Lithium is estimated to hold lithium-bearing clay mineralization...
BRIEF-Ecowise Holdings Reports HY Revenue S$18.8 Million
* HY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE S$967,000 VERSUS LOSS S$7.0 MILLION
G Steel Says Notification Of Progress Action on Default Of Foreign Trade Creditor
* NOTIFICATION OF THE PROGRESS ACTION IN RELATION TO THE DEFAULT OF FOREIGN TRADE CREDITOR. * ON 29 NOV CO REPAID ALL DEFAULT AMOUNTS INCLUDING OUTSTANDING INTEREST AND FEES OF $23.8 MILLION
Olympus Corp - To Terminate Sponsored ADR Programme Effective Jan. 31, 2023
* OLYMPUS CORP - NOTICE REGARDING TERMINATION OF SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT PROGRAMME. * OLYMPUS CORP - TO TERMINATE SPONSORED ADR PROGRAMME EFFECTIVE JAN. 31, 2023
Netherlands plans curbs on China chip exports in deal with U.S.-Bloomberg News
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dutch officials are planning new controls on exports of chip-making equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. An agreement regarding the curbs on chip-making equipment could come as soon as next month, the report said.
BRIEF-IPA’S Subsidiary Biostrand Completes Integration Of 20 Mln Proprietary Structural Hyfts™
* IPA'S SUBSIDIARY BIOSTRAND COMPLETES INTEGRATION OF 20 MILLION PROPRIETARY STRUCTURAL HYFTS™ AND ACCELERATES IN SILICO DRUG DISCOVERY DEVELOPMENTS
BRIEF-Mineral Hill Industries Says Scope Of Financing Remain Same With Co Raising $150,000
* MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD - CONDITIONS, SCOPE OF FINANCING REMAIN SAME WITH CO RAISING $150,000 COMPRISED OF 600,000 COMMON SHARES AT $0.25 PER SHARE
AP Top Financial News at 4:16 p.m. EST
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options. US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high. Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried. US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist. High inflation...
BRIEF-Rio Tinto Acquisition Of Turquoise Hill Receives Shareholder Support
* RIO TINTO ACQUISITION OF TURQUOISE HILL RECEIVES SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT
First Quantum Minerals Responds To Latest Developments In Panamá
* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS RESPONDS TO LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN PANAMÁ. * FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS - AS GOVERNMENT HAS PUBLICLY REQUESTED, PROPOSAL WOULD PROVIDE FOR PAYMENTS OF US$375 MILLION A YEAR IN TAX AND ROYALTY REVENUES
BRIEF-SkinBioTherapeutics Launches Placing To Raise Minimum Of £2.5 Mln
* SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC - LAUNCH OF PLACING TO RAISE A MINIMUM OF £2.5 MILLION AND REX RETAIL OFFER. * SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC - RETAIL OFFER TO RAISE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL £1.0 MILLION
