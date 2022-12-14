ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Comments / 4

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan school board to vote on director Monday

BLOUNTVILLE — One finalist to become the new Sullivan County director of schools has a blog called Flat Tire Ministries, which he started after having multiple flats. He also emphasized his Hamblen County school system’s involvement in innovative career technical programs.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County celebrates new EMS station, Eddie Williams

KINGSPORT — A new Sullivan County Emergency Management Services station, along with the man who made it happen, were celebrated on Friday at the new facility named after Eddie Williams. Sullivan County and Kingsport officials honored the former county commissioner, county Budget Committee chairman and county budget and accounts...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified

A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Man arrested after assaulting woman in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been arrested and charged after assaulting his girlfriend in Johnson City early Thursday, according to authorities. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Liberty Bell Blvd. Investigators say James Rutledge assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, throwing her across...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man charged with aggravated robbery after road pursuit in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man faces an aggravated robbery charge after Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies say they pursued his vehicle following a robbery call at a Blountville convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Joshua Bates, 36, was arrested after a chase that started near Northeast State Community College and ended near the intersection […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Sullivan County libraries (Dec. 18-24)

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details. All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holidays. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas with friends and family!
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bluff City man sentenced for construction company wire fraud

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man is facing just over two years of prison after fraudulently transferring over $344,000 from a Johnson City construction company. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Jack Vicars, 49, of Bluff City was sentenced to 27 months in prison […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

Ballad COVID cases highest since early September, up 55% in 2 weeks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad Health hospitals is up 55% in the past two weeks to 127, while the number in intensive care has doubled to 16 during that period. Ballad’s weekly COVID data report also shows that six COVID patients are on ventilators in Ballad hospitals […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

2 Northeast Tennessee men convicted in internet crimes against children investigation

Two Northeast Tennessee men have been convicted in a multi-year internet crimes against children investigation. The arrests were two of 18 made as part of an investigation by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. Virginia State Police released details of the investigation Friday, but many of the defendants are already in prison.
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

$1.3 million pump track coming to Kingsport

Bikers and skaters in Kingsport will soon be able to ride along a new track without peddling or putting their feet on the ground. Users of a new $1.3 million pump track, to be located adjacent to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park in the Brickyard Complex, will utilize pumping their knees up and down following the contour of the track to move forward. City officials say the pump track is a great complement to the skate park and expands the city’s recreational offerings. The new pump track is expected to be complete and open to the public in 2023.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA

The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy