Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County EMS sets record during Fill the Box campaign
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services did not come away from Walmart empty-handed last week. Instead, the first responders came away with the most toys and goodies they have ever received during their annual Fill the Box campaign.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan school board to vote on director Monday
BLOUNTVILLE — One finalist to become the new Sullivan County director of schools has a blog called Flat Tire Ministries, which he started after having multiple flats. He also emphasized his Hamblen County school system’s involvement in innovative career technical programs.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County celebrates new EMS station, Eddie Williams
KINGSPORT — A new Sullivan County Emergency Management Services station, along with the man who made it happen, were celebrated on Friday at the new facility named after Eddie Williams. Sullivan County and Kingsport officials honored the former county commissioner, county Budget Committee chairman and county budget and accounts...
993thex.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Dec. 18-24)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. The library will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24.
Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
wcyb.com
Man arrested after assaulting woman in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been arrested and charged after assaulting his girlfriend in Johnson City early Thursday, according to authorities. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Liberty Bell Blvd. Investigators say James Rutledge assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, throwing her across...
Kingsport Times-News
Updated: Dec. 5 incident at Sullivan Heights Middle to be front and center at Jan. 10 school board meeting
BLOUNTVILLE — The Jan. 10 meeting of the Sullivan County school board may include at least one parent’s complaint about how the school system and law enforcement initially reported an allegedly false stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School. In addition to hearing the transparency concerns, the board is...
Man charged with aggravated robbery after road pursuit in Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man faces an aggravated robbery charge after Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies say they pursued his vehicle following a robbery call at a Blountville convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Joshua Bates, 36, was arrested after a chase that started near Northeast State Community College and ended near the intersection […]
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Dec. 18-24)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details. All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holidays. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas with friends and family!
Bluff City man sentenced for construction company wire fraud
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man is facing just over two years of prison after fraudulently transferring over $344,000 from a Johnson City construction company. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Jack Vicars, 49, of Bluff City was sentenced to 27 months in prison […]
‘Unspeakable Conditions’: Tazewell Co. nurse charged with murder of dependent step-father
A Cedar Bluff, Virginia woman is facing a felony murder charge after her step-father died due to wounds allegedly suffered in her care, county officials say.
Kingsport Times-News
Hundreds line up to receive toys from Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
BLOUNTVILLE — The cars lined up Saturday morning with little boys and girls peering out the windows. It was the annual Toys from Cops event, held by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary.
Ballad COVID cases highest since early September, up 55% in 2 weeks
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad Health hospitals is up 55% in the past two weeks to 127, while the number in intensive care has doubled to 16 during that period. Ballad’s weekly COVID data report also shows that six COVID patients are on ventilators in Ballad hospitals […]
wcyb.com
2 Northeast Tennessee men convicted in internet crimes against children investigation
Two Northeast Tennessee men have been convicted in a multi-year internet crimes against children investigation. The arrests were two of 18 made as part of an investigation by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. Virginia State Police released details of the investigation Friday, but many of the defendants are already in prison.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan commission approves buying 28 new cruisers, hears from meat processing plant
The Sullivan County Commission approved purchasing 28 new patrol cars during its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night, while also hearing a request for money for a new meat processing plant in neighboring Washington County. The commission approved the purchase of the cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at a...
993thex.com
$1.3 million pump track coming to Kingsport
Bikers and skaters in Kingsport will soon be able to ride along a new track without peddling or putting their feet on the ground. Users of a new $1.3 million pump track, to be located adjacent to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park in the Brickyard Complex, will utilize pumping their knees up and down following the contour of the track to move forward. City officials say the pump track is a great complement to the skate park and expands the city’s recreational offerings. The new pump track is expected to be complete and open to the public in 2023.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Drug Prevention uses many tools to help young people avoid drug addiction
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Drug Prevention, with only seven employees, has a big mission: to reduce substance abuse. It’s an issue that impacts a cross-section of society, including teens.
supertalk929.com
Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA
The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
Big Stone Gap man found guilty of indecent liberties with a child
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Big Stone Gap man was found guilty of child sex crimes, according to a release from the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney. The release states that Michael Emond Tripp, 49, was found guilty by a 12-member jury of two counts of indecent liberties with a child by someone in a […]
Comments / 4