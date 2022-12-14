OnePlus Monitor X 27 and E 24 Launched; Everything You Need to Know Including Price in India, Specifications and More

Read full article on original website
Skylightz Gaming Reportedly Stops BGMI Plans; Hyderabad Hunters Unveil New State Mobile Roster
Popular Indian Esports organization Skylightz Gaming might soon be closing shop on its BGMI roster, according to star Saumya “Saumraj” Raj. As spotted by AFKGaming, Saumraj recently shared an Instagram story where he said, "Skylightz has stopped their BGMI operations in India." The roster leader further said, "So, we are not a part of it. New journey awaits." He also tagged his teammates in Pukar "Pukar" Singla and Tushar "GamlaBoy" Das as well.
Where to Get Xbox Series X Before Christmas
We are in the final push for the holidays, and if you know someone hoping to get an Xbox this year, the good news is, you still have a chance. The less-good news is, your time is running out. Get an Xbox Before Christmas. Now, shipping and availability is largely...
The PS5 Console God of War Bundle Is In Stock Right Now at Dell and Walmart
The PlayStation 5 console is, thankfully, getting a little easier to find this holiday season. It's still sold out at most places, but not all. Both Dell and Walmart have the PS5 Disc Edition console bundle with God of War: Ragnarok in stock right now. There's no queue or invitations to wait for. No guarantees that they'll stay in stock for much longer.
Mystery Gift Codes and Events
Mystery Gift has been a special option within Pokemon games for years now, and it is back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Mystery Gift allows you to collect special rewards. These rewards are often in-game supplies, like Poke Balls or sandwich ingredients, but sometimes there are special promotional Mystery Gift Pokemon. This guide includes how to get Mystery Gifts, what Pokemon and special items are available through Mystery Gift, and any Mystery Gift Codes available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Tomb Raider: Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics Join Forces for New Entry in the Series
The Tomb Raider franchise will see a major entry, thanks to Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics. Amazon announced on Thursday that it has reached an agreement with video game developer Crystal Dynamics to develop a new Tomb Raider title. This will be available on multiple platforms, and Amazon Games will provide full support and publish the game globally.
The Callisto Protocol’s Latest Patch is Subtly Transformative
Being a new AAA survival horror IP from some of the minds behind Dead Space, a genuine classic, The Callisto Protocol had a fair bit of hype behind it. It’s a shame that the game landed with a bit of a thud, to mixed reviews and middling audience response citing some fairly glaring issues with pacing and design, especially in the game’s combat mechanics, as well as performance issues on PC and Xbox.
The Somniel - Base Features and Facilities Guide
The Somniel is the new hub base area you will be able to explore between missions in Fire Emblem. This page includes an overview of all the different features and facilities you can unlock in the Somniel over the course of the game, and ways you can increase your bond or earn rewards.
GameSir G7 Xbox Wired Controller - Review
GameSir is not a brand we have heard much around in these parts of the world. Based out of China, it is presumably a huge brand that has been making a ton of gaming peripherals, from keyboards and mice, mouse pads, grips, arcade fight sticks, and gamepads. The brand is finally looking to launch into the Middle Eastern market, and they provided us with their latest release, the GameSir G7 Wired Xbox controller to have a look at it.
