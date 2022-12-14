Read full article on original website
Related
WHIZ
Fatal accident in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Coshocton teenager. The accident happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday at the intersection of State Route16 and County Road 6 in Jackson Township. Authorities said 18-year-old Wesley Shontz, Jr....
wtuz.com
Fatal Crash Reported in Coshocton County
A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of an 18-year-old Friday morning. That incident was reported yesterday morning at around 6:08 to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a traffic accident at the intersection of State Route 16 and County Road 6 in Jackson Township. It was determined...
25-year-old dead after shooting in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus. Suleeman Abdi, of Columbus, was shot just after 9 p.m. inside an apartment on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, where police said he was arguing with another man, according to a news release from the Columbus […]
Former corrections officer charged for causing death of Richland Co. inmate
A former corrections officer is now facing felony charges over an inmate’s death. Alexander Rios died back in 2019 after being subdued by several officers in the Richland County Jail.
13abc.com
Man fleeing domestic violence incident dies in crash, other driver killed as well
WHITEFORD TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A crash in Monroe County and ended up killing two people Thursday stemmed from a domestic violence incident and a pursuit by law enforcement agencies. According to Michigan State Police, at approximately 2:57 p.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post and deputies...
themountvernongrapevine.com
26 Found Guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON –Judge John Thatcher found 26 guilty after arraignments, hearings, and trials that were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. •Randall Johnston, 51 of Fredericktown, was found guilty of Not Wearing a Seatbelt. The Court sentenced him to pay a $30 fine. •Thomas Ward, 23 of Mount...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Car fire on US-23 In Pickaway County
Pickaway – One person is injured and was pulled from a vehicle that was on fire on US-23 around 6:15 pm on Friday after a two-car crash. According to early reports, someone pulled a person from a vehicle that was on fire in the area of US-23 and Sperry road after a crash.
Deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner near Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Local Woman Found Guilty of Agg Possession of Drugs
PICKAWAY – A local Pickaway County woman was arrested and charged with trafficking after leaving the relax inn. According to Pickaway sheriff’s office, a K9 deputy Kyle Eveland initiated a stop on Circle Lane in Circleville after a vehicle for driving in marked lanes violation. When he made contact with the driver of the vehicle and identified him as Gregory Salyers. The front right passenger was.
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
morrowcountysentinel.com
MG Council gets police update
MOUNT GILEAD- Mount Gilead Police Chief Adam Lakey reported new information on the robbery at the Mount Gilead Kroger November 28th. Lakey said they heard from another police jurisdiction and from the Kroger store this robbery is probably linked to other robberies around the state. This is possibly the third and there could be others.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Common Pleas Information for the Week of 12/12/22
Pickaway County – Cases that were heard in Pickaway County Common Pleas this week. Drake J. Boggs 27 S. Pickaway St., Circleville, OH. Violation of Community Control G Community Control increased to. 5 years. Also ordered to. successfully complete Drug. Court. Melinda J. Fowler 39 U.S. 23 S.,. Circleville,...
sciotopost.com
Update – Wyandot Deputy Dies in Fatal Pickaway County Crash
Pickaway County – A crash occured in Pickaway County that involves a law enforcement vehicle and a prisoner around 11 am. According to Pickaway County Sheriffs office, Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a 2010 black Dodge Ram driven by Steven S. Short from Mt. Sterling, Ohio, was traveling...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Search for Next of Kin for a 56-Year-Old Male
Fairfield County – The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to locate next of kin for Jack Edward Kvochick, a 56 year old white male who was residing in Lancaster, Ohio. If you have information about Mr. Kvochick’s next of kin, please notify the Coroner’s Office. Contact with the Coroner’s Office can be made by email at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
crawfordcountynow.com
Drugs and a gun found in car after burglary attempt
MARION—Last night, officers were sent to a residence in Marion regarding a reported burglary in progress. The caller advised Dispatch that someone was trying to force entry into the house. As Officer Rostorfer was arriving in the area, she observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle....
Elderly pedestrian hit, killed in crash with 93-year-old driver
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 75-year-old man was hit and killed while walking along State Route 18 in Lorain County on Thursday evening.
Man accused of pointing gun at Columbus Walmart employees during robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery at a southside Walmart store. The man was seen leaving an emergency exit of a Walmart at the 3500 block of South High Street in the Far South neighborhood, according to a CPD incident report. The suspect was pushing […]
Columbus man’s body identified in 31-year-old Pickaway County cold case
Watch the press conference from Pickaway County in the video player above. CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County cold case from the early 1990s on a missing person is now being investigated as a homicide after a major breakthrough. On Tuesday, Pickaway County law enforcement announced in a press conference that they identified the […]
Abducted Ohio children found during Florida traffic stop, sheriff says
A traffic stop on a Florida highway ended with children missing from Ohio found and two people arrested, according to an area sheriff's office.
WTRF
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the $250,000 she’s entitled to under Ohio law, the state’s highest court ruled Friday. In a 4-3 decision, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of northeast Ohio native Amanda...
Comments / 0