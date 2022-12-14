ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow County, OH

WHIZ

Fatal accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Coshocton teenager. The accident happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday at the intersection of State Route16 and County Road 6 in Jackson Township. Authorities said 18-year-old Wesley Shontz, Jr....
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash Reported in Coshocton County

A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of an 18-year-old Friday morning. That incident was reported yesterday morning at around 6:08 to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a traffic accident at the intersection of State Route 16 and County Road 6 in Jackson Township. It was determined...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

25-year-old dead after shooting in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus. Suleeman Abdi, of Columbus, was shot just after 9 p.m. inside an apartment on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, where police said he was arguing with another man, according to a news release from the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

26 Found Guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court

MOUNT VERNON –Judge John Thatcher found 26 guilty after arraignments, hearings, and trials that were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. •Randall Johnston, 51 of Fredericktown, was found guilty of Not Wearing a Seatbelt. The Court sentenced him to pay a $30 fine. •Thomas Ward, 23 of Mount...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Car fire on US-23 In Pickaway County

Pickaway – One person is injured and was pulled from a vehicle that was on fire on US-23 around 6:15 pm on Friday after a two-car crash. According to early reports, someone pulled a person from a vehicle that was on fire in the area of US-23 and Sperry road after a crash.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Local Woman Found Guilty of Agg Possession of Drugs

PICKAWAY – A local Pickaway County woman was arrested and charged with trafficking after leaving the relax inn. According to Pickaway sheriff’s office, a K9 deputy Kyle Eveland initiated a stop on Circle Lane in Circleville after a vehicle for driving in marked lanes violation. When he made contact with the driver of the vehicle and identified him as Gregory Salyers. The front right passenger was.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

MG Council gets police update

MOUNT GILEAD- Mount Gilead Police Chief Adam Lakey reported new information on the robbery at the Mount Gilead Kroger November 28th. Lakey said they heard from another police jurisdiction and from the Kroger store this robbery is probably linked to other robberies around the state. This is possibly the third and there could be others.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Common Pleas Information for the Week of 12/12/22

Pickaway County – Cases that were heard in Pickaway County Common Pleas this week. Drake J. Boggs 27 S. Pickaway St., Circleville, OH. Violation of Community Control G Community Control increased to. 5 years. Also ordered to. successfully complete Drug. Court. Melinda J. Fowler 39 U.S. 23 S.,. Circleville,...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Wyandot Deputy Dies in Fatal Pickaway County Crash

Pickaway County – A crash occured in Pickaway County that involves a law enforcement vehicle and a prisoner around 11 am. According to Pickaway County Sheriffs office, Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a 2010 black Dodge Ram driven by Steven S. Short from Mt. Sterling, Ohio, was traveling...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Search for Next of Kin for a 56-Year-Old Male

Fairfield County – The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to locate next of kin for Jack Edward Kvochick, a 56 year old white male who was residing in Lancaster, Ohio. If you have information about Mr. Kvochick’s next of kin, please notify the Coroner’s Office. Contact with the Coroner’s Office can be made by email at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Drugs and a gun found in car after burglary attempt

MARION—Last night, officers were sent to a residence in Marion regarding a reported burglary in progress. The caller advised Dispatch that someone was trying to force entry into the house. As Officer Rostorfer was arriving in the area, she observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle....
MARION, OH

