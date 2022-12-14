Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
thecomeback.com
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
Steelers Have 'Rumors' of Trading Mike Tomlin
Will Mike Tomlin leave the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason?
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated
There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Here's how the Packers can be eliminated before playing on Christmas
The Green Bay Packers got some help during the bye week and are now entering Week 15 with renewed hope of a late playoff push over the final four weeks of the 2022 season. Is it a long shot? Of course. But the Packers have a real chance of making it happen if Matt LaFleur’s team can win out against the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
Nick Bosa and the 49ers the Latest Victims of the NFL's Horrible Roughing the Passer Calls
VIDEO: 49ers screwed by horrible roughing the passer call on Nick Bosa.
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 15 of the Fantasy Football Season
Cliches are cliches because they are true and just have been spoken, over and over, until folks are sick of them. Perhaps no phrase more so than “Hey, you never know.”. At least in fantasy football. I can't tell you how many times I have said that to friends and family members worried about their matchup. Convinced they are absolutely going to win or worse, dead solid sold on the fact that this is it, their season is over. It happens every year, every week, every game.
Olivia Culpo baffled by Amazon’s ‘TNF’ Christian McCaffrey graphic
Amazon Prime had Olivia Culpo confused during “Thursday Night Football,” when the streaming service showed a graphic of her boyfriend, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey wearing a lab coat with a bowtie and red rubber gloves. Culpo took to her Instagram Story during the game to share a clip of her television, which showed the image of McCaffrey alongside the stat: 11 career-games with both a rushing and receiving touchdown. McCaffrey reached the milestone when the 49ers defeated the Buccaneers on Sunday, tying Jim Brown for 4th-most all-time. “I’m very confused lol,” Culpo wrote over a clip. In other Instagram Story...
Sporting News
Sean McDermott praises Bills' Devin Singletary for 'great situational awareness' on final carry vs. Dolphins
Devin Singletary appeared to have a path to a potential game-winning touchdown on a run with 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter Saturday night. But instead of breaking a tie between the Bills and Dolphins by scoring, Singletary elected to slide down at the 4-yard line. The play confused...
Sporting News
Bills vs. Dolphins weather updates: Heavy snow in Buffalo forecast for NFL Week 15 Saturday night game
The Dolphins needed to use heaters when they placed in the indoor SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., in their Week 14 matchup against the Chargers. It was 55 degrees outside during the game. If Miami thought that was a cold gameday experience, the team is in for an eye-opening experience...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 15: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
The NFL Week 15 schedule brings us games on Saturday and fantasy football playoffs, so we're here to help you win your league. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 15: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dallas Goedert, Darren Waller, Juwan Johnson affecting Week 15 start 'em, sit 'em calls
With Sunday's kickoffs on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 15 injury report and making their final start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Standout tight ends Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Darren Waller (hamstring), and Juwan Johnson (ankle) have all missed some time due to various injuries but could potentially be back on the field, adding some depth to one of fantasy's thinnest positions.
Sporting News
Giants vs. Commanders odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 15 'Sunday Night Football'
When the Giants face the Commanders in the penultimate game of NFL Week 15 on "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), the teams will be looking for some separation with an even 7-5-1 records. The teams had a 20-20 deadlock in Week 13 as neither could come through with...
Rhamondre Stevenson to leave fantasy owners high and dry as playoffs arrive
While the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, many fantasy football owners are getting ready for their first-round playoff matchups. Those that have New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson on their fantasy roster may have to make alternate lineup decisions. The Patriots,...
Sporting News
What channel is Colts vs. Vikings on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 15 Saturday game
It's the holiday season, which means Saturday football is back on the menu. It kicks off this year with the Vikings hosting the Colts, beginning a full day of football on the NFL Network. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings are licking their wounds following Sunday's loss to the Lions, as...
Sporting News
How Vikings can still overtake Eagles for NFC's No. 1 seed in NFL playoff picture
No matter what the NFL world has to say about the Vikings, the truth is that they're among the best teams in the league, record-wise. Regardless of point differential, DVOA or any other stat that may come to mind, they're 10-3 and second in the NFC. The Vikes suffered a...
Jets forced to make another major change ahead of Week 15
The New York Jets are changing quarterbacks once again, but this time they do not have a choice. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that Mike White has not been cleared for contact due to the rib injury he suffered in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Saleh called White an “absolute warrior” and said he did everything he could to be ready for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but doctors are not giving White the go-ahead.
