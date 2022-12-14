ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated

There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Here's how the Packers can be eliminated before playing on Christmas

The Green Bay Packers got some help during the bye week and are now entering Week 15 with renewed hope of a late playoff push over the final four weeks of the 2022 season. Is it a long shot? Of course. But the Packers have a real chance of making it happen if Matt LaFleur’s team can win out against the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 15 of the Fantasy Football Season

Cliches are cliches because they are true and just have been spoken, over and over, until folks are sick of them. Perhaps no phrase more so than “Hey, you never know.”. At least in fantasy football. I can't tell you how many times I have said that to friends and family members worried about their matchup. Convinced they are absolutely going to win or worse, dead solid sold on the fact that this is it, their season is over. It happens every year, every week, every game.
Olivia Culpo baffled by Amazon’s ‘TNF’ Christian McCaffrey graphic

Amazon Prime had Olivia Culpo confused during “Thursday Night Football,” when the streaming service showed a graphic of her boyfriend, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey wearing a lab coat with a bowtie and red rubber gloves. Culpo took to her Instagram Story during the game to share a clip of her television, which showed the image of McCaffrey alongside the stat: 11 career-games with both a rushing and receiving touchdown. McCaffrey reached the milestone when the 49ers defeated the Buccaneers on Sunday, tying Jim Brown for 4th-most all-time. “I’m very confused lol,” Culpo wrote over a clip. In other Instagram Story...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dallas Goedert, Darren Waller, Juwan Johnson affecting Week 15 start 'em, sit 'em calls

With Sunday's kickoffs on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 15 injury report and making their final start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Standout tight ends Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Darren Waller (hamstring), and Juwan Johnson (ankle) have all missed some time due to various injuries but could potentially be back on the field, adding some depth to one of fantasy's thinnest positions.
Rhamondre Stevenson to leave fantasy owners high and dry as playoffs arrive

While the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, many fantasy football owners are getting ready for their first-round playoff matchups. Those that have New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson on their fantasy roster may have to make alternate lineup decisions. The Patriots,...
Jets forced to make another major change ahead of Week 15

The New York Jets are changing quarterbacks once again, but this time they do not have a choice. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that Mike White has not been cleared for contact due to the rib injury he suffered in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Saleh called White an “absolute warrior” and said he did everything he could to be ready for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but doctors are not giving White the go-ahead.
