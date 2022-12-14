Read full article on original website
Mom warns of dangers after baby swallows popular product
BERWICK, Maine (WJW) – A mom from Berwick, Maine, wants to warn others — especially parents — after her 9 month-old daughter accidentally swallowed a water bead. It led to five surgeries for little Kennedy Mitchell. According to Folichia Mitchell who documented her story on TikTok, her...
Parkinson’s disease strikes many more older adults than previously estimated: research
(The Hill) — Parkinson’s disease is more common than previous research has shown, affecting 50 percent more people annually than past estimates, according to a new study published Thursday in the academic journal Nature. Prior research estimated 60,000 people in North America annually were diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease,...
