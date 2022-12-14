ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

What is VOPA?: The mysterious PAC behind "misleading" Austin police oversight petition

AUSTIN, Texas - FOX 7 Austin has discovered additional ties between the Austin Police Association and "Voters for Oversight and Police Accountability." Police reform advocates with nonprofit Equity Action believe the mysterious group, also known as "VOPA," is misleading voters. Recordings show their canvassers have at times falsely identified themselves as Equity Action canvassers.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Audit shows city of Austin's weather plans not meeting residents' needs

AUSTIN, Texas - An audit of the City of Austin's cold weather and heat management plans shows the city is not meeting residents' needs. The audit found the city has previously failed to open cold weather shelters when it should have. Specifically, the city didn't open warming shelters on four...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Weir VFD firefighters demanding chief's resignation

A group of volunteer firefighters at Weir VFD, also known as Williamson County ESD #6, are demanding that their chief Charlie Frymire resign. He is accused of mismanagement and creating a hostile workplace.
WEIR, TX
fox7austin.com

Weir volunteer firefighters want chief to resign

WEIR, Texas - A group of volunteer firefighters in Williamson County is demanding the resignation of their chief. If he doesn't step down, members of the group say they will not respond to emergency calls after the first of the year. No one was at the Williamson County ESD #6...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

What is VOPA?

"Voters for Oversight and Police Accountability," or VOPA, is a PAC soliciting signatures for the “Austin Police Oversight Act," which shares the same name as a petition from nonprofit Equity Action. That initiative is on the May 2023 ballot.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin ISD school board names new interim superintendent

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Independent School District (AISD) named Matias Segura the new interim superintendent. Most recently, Segura served as the AISD Chief of Operations, overseeing construction management, planning and asset management, facilities maintenance, transportation and fleet management, food service and warehouse operations. Before that, he was the Operations...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin ISD school board to vote on tax break for semiconductor company

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin ISD school board is to vote on a multi-million dollar tax break for NXP, a semiconductor company. A group called Central Texas Interfaith claims this would take money away from schools. "It is not fair that those who have the greatest ability to pay are...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Manor ISD superintendent leaving Dec. 30, interim announced

MANOR, Texas - Manor ISD has announced a big change in leadership on the last day before winter break. Superintendent Dr. Andre Spencer will be leaving his position effective Dec. 30. He has been superintendent since 2020. "Dr. Spencer has been transparent about his intent to return to the Northeast...
MANOR, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin firefighters walk 22 miles to support battalion chief battling cancer

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters walked over 22 miles Saturday for the "Long Walk for Travis" to support Battalion Chief Travis Maher. "The firefighters, on their own, very organically came together and wanted to do something to honor one of our firefighters who's suffering from cancer, and the prognosis is not very good," Bob Nicks, president of the Austin Firefighters Association said.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Experts say water infrastructure, not supply, an issue as Williamson County grows

From left, Paul Thompson, assistant managing editor for the Austin Business Journal; Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Williamson County commissioner; Karen Bondy, Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority general manager; David Collinsworth, Brazos River Authority CEO; and Brian LaBorde, Taylor city manager, discuss conservation technology at the Williamson County Growth Summit on Dec. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Granite Shoals councilor indicted and sanctioned in two separate incidents

Granite Shoals City Councilor Phil Ort was indicted Dec. 9 by a Burnet County grand jury in a vandalism incident that happened in the Marble Falls H-E-B parking lot last year. Unrelated to that, Ort was sanctioned by the Granite Shoals Ethics Review Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for what it determined were violations of several city ethics ordinances and Texas government codes.
GRANITE SHOALS, TX
KVUE

Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Observer

Texas Democrats After Beto

Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
TEXAS STATE

