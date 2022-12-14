Read full article on original website
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Misleading police oversight petition campaign continues despite advocates' efforts to quash it
AUSTIN, Texas - Members of Equity Action, a criminal justice-focused non-profit, say a "dubious at best" petition campaign has continued weeks after their attorneys sent a cease and desist letter to a consulting firm associated with the effort. Wednesday, Dec. 14, District 8 Austin City Council Member Paige Ellis said...
Pro-law enforcement funding Democrat wins Austin mayoral race, despite city's previous effort to defund police
Pro-police funding Democrat Kirk Watson won the mayoral runoff election in Austin, Texas, despite the city pushing to cut off law enforcement spending.
fox7austin.com
What is VOPA?: The mysterious PAC behind "misleading" Austin police oversight petition
AUSTIN, Texas - FOX 7 Austin has discovered additional ties between the Austin Police Association and "Voters for Oversight and Police Accountability." Police reform advocates with nonprofit Equity Action believe the mysterious group, also known as "VOPA," is misleading voters. Recordings show their canvassers have at times falsely identified themselves as Equity Action canvassers.
Williamson County pushes former Austin mayor Kirk Watson to runoff victory
The new Austin mayor held the position from 1997-2001.
fox7austin.com
Audit shows city of Austin's weather plans not meeting residents' needs
AUSTIN, Texas - An audit of the City of Austin's cold weather and heat management plans shows the city is not meeting residents' needs. The audit found the city has previously failed to open cold weather shelters when it should have. Specifically, the city didn't open warming shelters on four...
Hays County coalition says no to proposed 5,000 seat concert venue
A spokesperson with Blizexas says the company is aware of the opposition from neighbors and "plans to continue working with the community to discuss concerns and craft solutions."
fox7austin.com
Weir VFD firefighters demanding chief's resignation
A group of volunteer firefighters at Weir VFD, also known as Williamson County ESD #6, are demanding that their chief Charlie Frymire resign. He is accused of mismanagement and creating a hostile workplace.
KSAT 12
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana. Now city officials are standing in the way.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The fight in several Texas cities to decriminalize marijuana has entered a new phase, as some city leaders have rebuffed voter-approved rules that largely end criminal enforcement against having small amounts of the substance.
fox7austin.com
Weir volunteer firefighters want chief to resign
WEIR, Texas - A group of volunteer firefighters in Williamson County is demanding the resignation of their chief. If he doesn't step down, members of the group say they will not respond to emergency calls after the first of the year. No one was at the Williamson County ESD #6...
fox7austin.com
What is VOPA?
"Voters for Oversight and Police Accountability," or VOPA, is a PAC soliciting signatures for the “Austin Police Oversight Act," which shares the same name as a petition from nonprofit Equity Action. That initiative is on the May 2023 ballot.
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD school board names new interim superintendent
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Independent School District (AISD) named Matias Segura the new interim superintendent. Most recently, Segura served as the AISD Chief of Operations, overseeing construction management, planning and asset management, facilities maintenance, transportation and fleet management, food service and warehouse operations. Before that, he was the Operations...
KXAN
Del Valle ISD Announces 3 New Schools In Whisper Valley — An Eco-Friendly Community
The Austin area continues to expand at an ever-rapid pace and more people means a greater need for housing as well as schools. Del Valle ISD has announced three new schools in East Austin’s eco-friendly community Whisper Valley. Dr. Annette Tielle, the superintendent at Del Valle ISD, and Dr....
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD school board to vote on tax break for semiconductor company
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin ISD school board is to vote on a multi-million dollar tax break for NXP, a semiconductor company. A group called Central Texas Interfaith claims this would take money away from schools. "It is not fair that those who have the greatest ability to pay are...
fox7austin.com
Manor ISD superintendent leaving Dec. 30, interim announced
MANOR, Texas - Manor ISD has announced a big change in leadership on the last day before winter break. Superintendent Dr. Andre Spencer will be leaving his position effective Dec. 30. He has been superintendent since 2020. "Dr. Spencer has been transparent about his intent to return to the Northeast...
fox7austin.com
Austin firefighters walk 22 miles to support battalion chief battling cancer
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters walked over 22 miles Saturday for the "Long Walk for Travis" to support Battalion Chief Travis Maher. "The firefighters, on their own, very organically came together and wanted to do something to honor one of our firefighters who's suffering from cancer, and the prognosis is not very good," Bob Nicks, president of the Austin Firefighters Association said.
Experts say water infrastructure, not supply, an issue as Williamson County grows
From left, Paul Thompson, assistant managing editor for the Austin Business Journal; Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Williamson County commissioner; Karen Bondy, Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority general manager; David Collinsworth, Brazos River Authority CEO; and Brian LaBorde, Taylor city manager, discuss conservation technology at the Williamson County Growth Summit on Dec. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact)
dailytrib.com
Granite Shoals councilor indicted and sanctioned in two separate incidents
Granite Shoals City Councilor Phil Ort was indicted Dec. 9 by a Burnet County grand jury in a vandalism incident that happened in the Marble Falls H-E-B parking lot last year. Unrelated to that, Ort was sanctioned by the Granite Shoals Ethics Review Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for what it determined were violations of several city ethics ordinances and Texas government codes.
Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
Texas Democrats After Beto
Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
kut.org
After years of negotiation, renovations begin on Austin’s oldest publicly owned homes
Alexis Henderson stands in the kitchen of her former home at Rosewood Courts in East Austin. The place is abandoned now, save for a couple items. A rag on the stairwell. A video game decal on the bedroom wall. Henderson points up at a thick pipe in the wall, above...
