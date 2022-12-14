When I was growing up, the World Cup always felt like the pinnacle of football. The sticker albums, the wallcharts, the opportunities to relive the greatest moments while having a kickabout with friends. Trying to replicate Ray Houghton’s lofted strike against Italy in 1994; Dennis Bergkamp’s ridiculous pull down and volley against Argentina in 98; or, for when you really didn’t want to be in goal, David Seaman’s desperate backwards flailing against Brazil in 2002.

27 MINUTES AGO