Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Who's playing in Cincinnati? Check out the star-studded list of shows coming in 2023
CINCINNATI — With a new year comes new shows coming to the Cincinnati area. And in 2023, there's a lot of big names set to perform in the Queen City. From Taylor Swift to Adam Sandler to P!INK, there's a show for everyone at different venues including Heritage Bank Center, Riverbend, Paycor Stadium and Great American Ball Park.
WLWT 5
Jimmy Fallon on Cincinnati: 'There's nothing like having the pasta with chili on it'
Cincinnati chili is back in the spotlight once again, this time on the Jimmy Fallon show. This week, a Queen City resident called Giovanni, was randomly selected as the winner of the 12 days of Christmas sweaters segment. As he went to get his new gear, Fallon shared his opinion...
wvxu.org
George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'
George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
WLWT 5
Incredible northern Kentucky light display synced to Christmas music
In Burlington, this incredible and massive light display is synced to your favorite Christmas music. Located in the 3200 block of Millakin Place, it’s one of the best displays in Northern Kentucky. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR...
WLWT 5
Anderson Township home brings Christmas spirit with festive yard display
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — This Anderson Township home is bringing the holiday spirit with an amazing yard display, featuring many Christmas inflatables!. The display is located in the 700 block of 8 Mile Road in Anderson Township. The decorations also extend to the side of the house, where two...
WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
Cleveland Scene
This Ohio Mansion With an Indoor Soccer Field is for Sale for $2.5 Million
This massive mansion in Springboro, a suburb of Dayton and Cincinnati, is for sale for $2,495,000. With that two and a half million, you’ll get a nearly 26,000 square-foot home plus almost 26 acres of property along State Route 48. Plus a whole lot of special stuff. Inside the...
WLWT 5
When was the last time Cincinnati had a white Christmas? Check these snowfall stats
What's more festive than a white Christmas? Not much, and like Bing Crosby, many are already dreaming of one. While it's too soon to forecast for Dec. 25, looking at historical data can sometimes give us a clue of what to expect. Historically, Cincinnati doesn't have a great record for...
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
WLWT 5
Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level
MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Daly Road and Hollywood Ave in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Daly Road and Hollywood Avenue in College Hill. Unknown injuries, airbags are deployed, traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Sugar cookie bill fails to survive Ohio’s legislative session
The dream of a group of third graders to designate the sugar cookie as Ohio’s official state cookie has crumbled to pieces -- at least for now.
NBC4 Columbus
Adoptable dogs in Ohio: Darla
Darla is a 6-year-old dog with a lot of love to give and a lot of love for treats, according to her handlers at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. Darla is a 6-year-old dog with a lot of love to give and a lot of love for treats, according to her handlers at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving the Cincinnati Streetcar on Central Parkway in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving the Cincinnati Streetcar on Central Parkway in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Famous rock band helps Kentucky man find kidney match
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A Kentucky man battling kidney failure will get a lifesaving gift just in time for Christmas — and he has a member of rock band Foreigner to thank. In October 2021, Byron Wolfe learned he had end stage renal disease following a routine doctor visit, according to WKRC.
WCPO
Beware these two social media holiday season scams
CINCINNATI — Christmas is a time for giving. But to scammers, it is one of the best times of year for taking, because they know many of us let our guard down, trusting others who we normally might shy away from. And many people are falling for two common...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati property taxes going up for first time in 23 years
CINCINNATI — Heads up, homeowners. Cincinnati property taxes are going up for the first time in two decades. Cincinnati City Council voted 7-2 to end the property tax rollback. That means you will pay $39 a year more for every $100,000 your home is worth. Councilwoman Liz Keating and...
WLWT 5
Report of crash at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash, with undetermined injuries, at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
North Pole takes over front yard of Florence home
The North Pole has taken over the front yard of this Northern Kentucky home. Located in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road, the display features a Santa’s workshop with moving parts. Santa himself stands atop the display, surrounded by penguins and polar bears. There’s also a large nativity...
WLWT 5
Hidden portrait discovered underneath Cincinnati Art Museum painting
The Cincinnati Art Museum made an interesting discovery when examining one of the pieces created by Paul Cézanne. The Cézanne painting, "Still Life with Bread and Eggs," was being examined for possible treatment and cleaning when one of the conservators, Serena Urry noticed something odd. She noticed the...
Comments / 0