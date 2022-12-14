ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvxu.org

George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'

George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level

MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Daly Road and Hollywood Ave in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Daly Road and Hollywood Avenue in College Hill. Unknown injuries, airbags are deployed, traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Adoptable dogs in Ohio: Darla

Darla is a 6-year-old dog with a lot of love to give and a lot of love for treats, according to her handlers at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. Darla is a 6-year-old dog with a lot of love to give and a lot of love for treats, according to her handlers at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center.
OHIO STATE
WTHR

Famous rock band helps Kentucky man find kidney match

VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A Kentucky man battling kidney failure will get a lifesaving gift just in time for Christmas — and he has a member of rock band Foreigner to thank. In October 2021, Byron Wolfe learned he had end stage renal disease following a routine doctor visit, according to WKRC.
KENTUCKY STATE
WCPO

Beware these two social media holiday season scams

CINCINNATI — Christmas is a time for giving. But to scammers, it is one of the best times of year for taking, because they know many of us let our guard down, trusting others who we normally might shy away from. And many people are falling for two common...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati property taxes going up for first time in 23 years

CINCINNATI — Heads up, homeowners. Cincinnati property taxes are going up for the first time in two decades. Cincinnati City Council voted 7-2 to end the property tax rollback. That means you will pay $39 a year more for every $100,000 your home is worth. Councilwoman Liz Keating and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash, with undetermined injuries, at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

North Pole takes over front yard of Florence home

The North Pole has taken over the front yard of this Northern Kentucky home. Located in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road, the display features a Santa’s workshop with moving parts. Santa himself stands atop the display, surrounded by penguins and polar bears. There’s also a large nativity...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Hidden portrait discovered underneath Cincinnati Art Museum painting

The Cincinnati Art Museum made an interesting discovery when examining one of the pieces created by Paul Cézanne. The Cézanne painting, "Still Life with Bread and Eggs," was being examined for possible treatment and cleaning when one of the conservators, Serena Urry noticed something odd. She noticed the...
CINCINNATI, OH

