WAUKEGAN, Illinois - A man is probably going to be paralyzed from the waist down after he was ejected during a car crash in unincorporated Waukegan. Waukegan police said they found the man on the 12700 block of West Crescent Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. He had not been wearing a seatbelt and was thrown 30 feet from his car.

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO