WGN News

Man thrown 30 feet from car during crash in unincorporated Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man was thrown 30 feet from his car after he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt when he crashed into a ditch early Saturday morning in unincorporated Waukegan, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 2:30 a.m., deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash in the 12700 block of […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Beach Park man charged after firing gun in parking lot

BEACH PARK, Ill. - A Beach Pack man is facing charges for firing a gun in a parking lot Friday night. Police say Jerardo Rios, 41, was found by sheriff's deputies in the 39000 block of Sheridan Road with a semi-automatic pistol. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots...
BEACH PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 police cars hit by drivers overnight, 4 officers hospitalized

CHICAGO - Two Chicago police squad cars were struck by drivers overnight on the West and South Side. Police say around 9:27 p.m. a woman driving a Jeep liberty ran a red light in the 500 block of South Oakley Avenue and hit a squad car in the intersection. Two...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot in face on CTA Red Line train near Chinatown stop: police

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face while riding the CTA Redline in South Loop early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 2:05 a.m. near the Cermak/Chinatown stop in the 100 block of Cermak Road. The victim was struck in the ear and the eye....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teen charged with Logan Square armed robbery

CHICAGO - Two teens are facing charges for robbing a man and woman while armed in Logan Square Friday. Police say a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were positively identified in a robbery of a 29-year-old man and 19-year-old woman that happened in the 3300 block of West Diversey Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old charged with robbing man in Chicago Loop

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges for robbing a man in the Loop earlier this week. Police say Tureese Davis was arrested on Dec. 15 at 2:28 p.m. after a 52-year-old man was robbed just moments earlier in the first block of State Street. Davis is scheduled to appear...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 teens struck by gunfire while inside West Side apartment

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot while they were inside an apartment on Chicago’s West Side Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley around 5:50 p.m. when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home. The 16-year-old was […]
CHICAGO, IL

