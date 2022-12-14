Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Man probably paralyzed after being thrown from car in apparent drunk driving crash in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Illinois - A man is probably going to be paralyzed from the waist down after he was ejected during a car crash in unincorporated Waukegan. Waukegan police said they found the man on the 12700 block of West Crescent Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. He had not been wearing a seatbelt and was thrown 30 feet from his car.
Man thrown 30 feet from car during crash in unincorporated Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man was thrown 30 feet from his car after he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt when he crashed into a ditch early Saturday morning in unincorporated Waukegan, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 2:30 a.m., deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash in the 12700 block of […]
fox32chicago.com
Beach Park man charged after firing gun in parking lot
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A Beach Pack man is facing charges for firing a gun in a parking lot Friday night. Police say Jerardo Rios, 41, was found by sheriff's deputies in the 39000 block of Sheridan Road with a semi-automatic pistol. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots...
Family Begs For Answers After Man Wounded Following Car Crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
A brutal attack on a Chicago businessman last weekend has his loved ones begging for answers. Steve Strode was heading home from work early last Saturday morning when family and friends say they believe he was rear-ended on the Dan Ryan Expressway. According to Strode's family, he pulled off a...
Car crashes through Portage Park dealership, multiple vehicles stolen, Chicago police say
Thieves get away with multiple vehicles Saturday morning after crashing a car through a Portage Park dealership
fox32chicago.com
2 police cars hit by drivers overnight, 4 officers hospitalized
CHICAGO - Two Chicago police squad cars were struck by drivers overnight on the West and South Side. Police say around 9:27 p.m. a woman driving a Jeep liberty ran a red light in the 500 block of South Oakley Avenue and hit a squad car in the intersection. Two...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot in face on CTA Red Line train near Chinatown stop: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face while riding the CTA Redline in South Loop early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 2:05 a.m. near the Cermak/Chinatown stop in the 100 block of Cermak Road. The victim was struck in the ear and the eye....
fox32chicago.com
4 teens charged in violent carjacking that seriously injured man in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - Four juveniles are facing charges after a stabbing and carjacking earlier this month in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Two boys, 14 and 16, and two girls, 15 and 17, allegedly took a vehicle by force from an 18-year-old man while armed with a knife on Dec. 5 in the 5000 block of South Racine Avenue, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
2 teen charged with Logan Square armed robbery
CHICAGO - Two teens are facing charges for robbing a man and woman while armed in Logan Square Friday. Police say a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were positively identified in a robbery of a 29-year-old man and 19-year-old woman that happened in the 3300 block of West Diversey Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old charged with robbing man in Chicago Loop
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges for robbing a man in the Loop earlier this week. Police say Tureese Davis was arrested on Dec. 15 at 2:28 p.m. after a 52-year-old man was robbed just moments earlier in the first block of State Street. Davis is scheduled to appear...
2 dead after being shot while driving on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — A man and a woman are dead after they were shot Friday afternoon on the West Side of Chicago, according to police. The Chicago Police Department said the man, 36, was driving in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when they were both shot and he crashed into a tree. The man […]
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - Martae Logan fatally shot a man who stood on a sidewalk in Austin last month, then showed crime alerts of the fatal attack to two others who he tried killing days later, according to prosecutors. Logan, 20, is accused of getting out of the backseat of a car...
fox32chicago.com
Students grieve as Chicago police hunt for killer who shot 4 outside Juarez High School
CHICAGO - Just over one week until Christmas and the murders of two high school students in Pilsen have left the community angered, saddened, and in search of answers. On Saturday morning, Chicago police released photos of a possible suspect in connection with the shooting. As of Saturday night, police were still looking for the gunman.
2 teens struck by gunfire while inside West Side apartment
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot while they were inside an apartment on Chicago’s West Side Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley around 5:50 p.m. when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home. The 16-year-old was […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman says evidence recovered in vehicle may lead to arrest in Lincoln Park robbery
CHICAGO - Police have recovered a Jeep Cherokee taken by armed robbers who terrified a 70-year-old woman walking her dog in Lincoln Park. The vehicle was then used in three other robberies, including one where the victim was brutally beaten and pistol-whipped. The Jeep was located in west suburban Maywood.
fox32chicago.com
Elgin man sentenced to 12 years for crashing vehicle while street racing, killing two college students
ELGIN, Ill. - An Elgin man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing two college students after crashing his vehicle while street racing last year. On Oct. 20, Trevon D. Morris, 23, pleaded guilty to the offense of aggravated DUI causing death. On April 20, 2021, Morris...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect sought for touching himself in front of minor on CTA train downtown
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who inappropriately touched himself in front of a girl on a CTA Pink Line train earlier this month. Police said the suspect boarded a Pink Line train around 3:45 p.m. Dec. 1 near the Harold Washington...
Police shut down Northwest Side bar after three people shot dead outside
A Portage Park bar where three people were shot and killed outside of on Sunday has been shut down. Police say Vera’s Lounge must remain closed until further notice, because it poses a threat to public safety due to the shooting.
Man, 40, shot while on board South Side CTA bus, police say
A passenger on a CTA bus was shot in the South Shore, police said. The man, 40, was on a bus traveling eastbound on 79th Street about 8:45 p.m. when he got into an argument with two men who had boarded the bus, according to Chicago police.
14-year-old boy charged in November's double shooting, armed robbery on Far South Side
A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of shooting two teens last month during a home invasion in West Pullman, according to Chicago police. On Nov. 15, the boy entered a residence at 116th and Yale and shot two others during a robbery.
