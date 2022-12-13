Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster cancels public sale for Eras tour after refusing to take blame for website crashing
Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at Bon Iver show to perform 'Exile'. Ticketmaster has officially cancelled the public sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. General tickets were scheduled to go on sale on Friday (18 November), however, Ticketmaster announced the cancellation the day before. “Due to extraordinarily high demands...
Ticketmaster expected 1.5 million 'verified' Taylor Swift fans on the site but 14 million people were trying to get tickets, Live Nation chairman says: 'We could have filled 900 stadiums'
Ticketmaster was only supposed to be opened to 1.5 million "verified" Taylor Swift fans for presale. Live Nation's chairman said 14 million people tried to get tickets, and could've filled 900 stadiums. Greg Maffei said the company is "sympathetic" to fans for long wait times and website issues. Ticketmaster's presale...
Ticketmaster cancels general ticket sale for Taylor Swift tour after 'extraordinarily high demands'
Saying goodbye to the chance of getting Taylor Swift tickets is "Death By A Thousand Cuts" for some fans – Ticketmaster announced Thursday it had canceled a scheduled general public ticket sale for the pop star's upcoming Eras tour. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2023: Full List
The 2023 country music tour calendar is loaded with superstar talent and white-hot country music newcomers. Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Shania Twain are just four artists who announced tours before January 2023. Underwood's 2023 tour is actually a continuation of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which will...
Grammys flashback: Zac Brown Band took Best New Artist in 2010 after Lady Gaga was ruled ineligible
If you look at the 2023 Grammy nominations in the general field, you’ll notice the absence of one of today’s top genres: country music. Despite being one of the most consumed genres in the United States right now, country artists failed to get a nomination. A few American Roots artists did like Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, and Molly Tuttle, but no country album is nominated for Album of the Year, nor is any country song or artist nominated elsewhere in the big four. This genre snub includes one of the most surprising omissions of the year: buzzy new artist Zach...
Billy Joel Announces 91st Show Of MSG Residency Coming In May
Billy Joel's record-breaking live concert residency at Madison Square Garden has added a 91st show next spring. The upcoming gig is set for May 5, subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game. It will will be the Piano Man's 137th lifetime show at The Garden. Citi cardmembers...
Shania Twain Reveals New 'Queen Of Me Tour' Dates, Extending Through 2023
Shania Twain is extending her highly-anticipated “Queen of Me Tour” again, and the country music superstar is set to travel the globe throughout the year. “I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023!” Twain announced with a list of new performance dates and destinations on Tuesday (December 6). “And I'm playing even more shows that we've just announced!!”
Elle King Health Update: 'Ex's and Oh's' Singer Fell Down Stairs, Cancels 3 Shows
This week, after falling down a flight of stairs while preparing a bottle for her 1-year-old son, Lucky Levi, Elle King was forced to postpone three different radio broadcasts. She said she hated to disappoint her fans but she had no choice. On Thursday, the "Ex's and Oh's" singer used...
