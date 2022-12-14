The most recent proposal by the City of Piqua that I reviewed for the dam project (Franz Pond/Echo Lake/Swift Run Lake modifications required by the State of Ohio) proposed funding the project solely by increasing all citizens stormwater fees. Could this project be funded with multiple funding sources? Yes, of course it could, and it absolutely should not be funded by increasing stormwater fees. Currently, residential stormwater fees are approximately $80 per year for citizens ($6.70 per month on your utility bill). If the dam project is funded only by stormwater fees, utility bills increase hundreds of dollars per year to homes and thousands of dollars per year to some businesses depending on which scenario is selected.

PIQUA, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO