Tipp BOE approves donations/grants
TIPP CITY — During the Tipp City Board of Education’s regular session meeting, the board approved the acceptance of multiple donations and grants, approved the renewal of supplemental position contracts, appointed a president pro tempore, renewed district insurance and voted to begin the OFCC ELPP application process. The...
Edison Foundation nominates Evans as honorary board member
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College recently nominated Stan Evans as an honorary board member. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. “Stan is a positive...
City of Troy holiday hours
TROY — The city of Troy offices will be closed on the following dates for Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day:. Trash collection will not be affected by the holiday closures.
FOP making Christmas memories
Deputy Harry Busse of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office shops with Tiffany Miller of Bradford during Friday’s Miami County FOP /Victim Witness shopping event for crime victims to help make their holiday’s brighter. This year the Miami County FOP Lodge shopped for families and 88 children.
Santa’s 217th lifetime donation
SPRINGFIELD — Ginny Coffman did a good deed by donating at the Dec. 12 Maiden Lane Church of God blood drive because there is a critical need for her type O-negative blood, not because Santa Claus was watching. “I never suspected I’d see Santa and Mrs. Claus here tonight,”...
Piqua Dam Study – Do Not Increase Stormwater Fees
The most recent proposal by the City of Piqua that I reviewed for the dam project (Franz Pond/Echo Lake/Swift Run Lake modifications required by the State of Ohio) proposed funding the project solely by increasing all citizens stormwater fees. Could this project be funded with multiple funding sources? Yes, of course it could, and it absolutely should not be funded by increasing stormwater fees. Currently, residential stormwater fees are approximately $80 per year for citizens ($6.70 per month on your utility bill). If the dam project is funded only by stormwater fees, utility bills increase hundreds of dollars per year to homes and thousands of dollars per year to some businesses depending on which scenario is selected.
BOE mends relations with Tipp Pride
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education (BOE) previously extended an invitation to the Tipp Pride Association to attend one of the board’s regular session meetings to attempt to close some gaps and mend the relationship with the Board of Education. Tipp Pride joined the board during their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.
OSP investigates fatal crash in Beavercreek
Beavercreek – The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Trebein Road at the intersection of Dayton-Xenia Road on Dec. 16, 2022 at approximately 11:53 a.m. The driver of a 1996 Kenworth dump truck driven by, Robert Branham,...
Not shaving for a cause
Representatives from the Miami County Dental Clinic accept a donation check for $5,400 from Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies during an event earlier this week on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Deputies and corrections officers were allowed, in exchange for a donation, to participate in No Shave November.
Spreading cheer with Operation Christmas Child
TROY — Troy-area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message to children around the world: God loves you, and you’re not forgotten. Thousands of volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas Child, a project of...
Public supports girls basketball coach at Covington BOE meeting
COVINGTON — A small crowd of parents, coaches and student athletes attended the Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education Meeting held on Thursday, Dec. 15, offering their support for head girls high school basketball Coach Brandon Studebaker. “What this young man’s going through now, I feel terrible,”...
THS freshman takes masterclass with Broadway performer
TROY — Olivia McElwee, Troy High School freshman, dreams of one day performing professionally in musical theatre, perhaps even making it all the way to Broadway. “I’ve been singing since a very young age. I love singing. I’ve thought about this,” McElwee said. “Singing is something I’m definitely considering. I would love to do this for a living. Musical theatre would be so cool as a job.”
Experience ‘The Polar Express’ like no other
DAYTON — The Air Force Museum Theatre will have two special screenings of the inspiring adventure film “The Polar Express” (2004) on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. This perennial favorite starring Tom Hanks and directed by Robert Zemeckis, is based on the...
Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup
CASSTOWN — In a back-and-forth game with first place on the line in TRC girls basketball action Thursday night, Bethel scored the final eight points to get a 42-36 road win over Miami East. Bethel improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the TRC with the win, while Miami...
Weekend Girls Basketball Roundup
TROY — The Troy girls basketball team had a seven-point lead in the third quarter and stayed close until the end before losing to Tippecanoe 37-30 Saturday at the Trojan Activity Center. Troy dropped to 3-5 overall and 3-4 in the MVL, while Tipp improved to 7-2 overall and...
