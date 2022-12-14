Read full article on original website
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: December 16-18, 2022
It's another busy weekend leading up to Christmas. From Christmas Lights and Santa to the Nutcracker...to Reptiles, Coins and Toys...to honoring our Fallen Heroes. There are even a couple of concerts on the schedule for this weekend. Runs Through Friday, December 23, 2022 - Potter Park Zoo, 1301 S. Pennsylvania...
Turn Up For New Years Eve At These Places in West Michigan
As 2022 comes to a close, you are thinking of your vision boards and new year's resolutions. Before you get into mapping out the entire year of 2023, you need to figure out how you will bring in the New Year on the right note. Here are a few of...
West Michigan State Park to Temporarily Close This Spring and Summer
You may have to adjust your camping and beach-going plans for summer of 2023... Muskegon's P.J. Hoffmaster State Park Temporarily Closing for Renovations. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that P.J. Hoffmaster State Park will be temporarily closed in spring and summer 2023 while it undergoes renovations. P.J....
Opinions For Sale for Under $1 in Grand Rapids
Many of us find ourselves wandering around the grocery store trying to figure out what to buy to make for dinner. We've seen the signs above the items, but how closely have you really read those signs?. Now that auto correct has taken over the world, many times even if...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
What Is Up With The Mystery Of Plaster Creek Turning Bright Green?
Plaster Creek runs along the border of Grand Rapids and Wyoming and for some reason for a few hours the water turned bright green but why?. Normally when I think of the water turning green is when they dye the Chicago River green in downtown Chicago to get festive for their annual St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Grand Rapids Area To Dodge Freezing Rain Event Wednesday Night
A winter storm heading eastward after menacing the Plains states will have only a wet impact on Grand Rapids. A Big Winter Storm Which Dumped Two Feet Of Snow Out West Will Whimper Out. The Pacific storm making its way across the country will get hit by some southern warm...
Former GVSU Graduate Used COVID-19 Loan To Buy Sports Car
A man with a criminal justice degree from Grand Valley State University used government COVID-19 loans to buy BMW and other personal items. Getting a degree and graduating college is a big deal. Hopes and dreams become more of a reality and the future is bright. But not everyone uses their knowledge for good purposes.
Texan Accidentally Orders Taco Bell Pick-Up Over 1,000 Miles Away in Holland, Michigan
These days, there's an app for everything, including ordering food from your favorite fast-food or quick-service restaurants. I have a few myself for places like Jimmy John's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. Typically, I love using the app because it's easy to order, you can set up a payment and store...
Jamestown’s Patmos Library Closed Early Monday Over Safety Concerns
A West Michigan library that's been making national headlines after getting defunded by voters over LGBTQ books had to shut down early Monday. According to a post on the Jamestown library's Facebook page,. Due to staff safety concerns, the Library will be closing early today, Monday December 12 at 5pm.
Where will Janet Jackson Be In Michigan On Her Upcoming Tour?
When legends pop up in Michigan, you know I get excited. Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyonce, Freddie Mercury...that's just to name a few. What if I told you that a legend was coming to Michigan?. Global icon, Janet Jackson, officially announced that she will be going on a tour across North...
Exciting Health Care News for Grand Rapids and Michigan Veterans
For veterans here in Grand Rapids and around Michigan, navigating VA Health Benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is, and always has been, hell on wheels. Right? It's been tough and confusing. Well, the cavalry has arrived! AARP just announced the launching of an interactive, mobile-friendly Veterans and...
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Two Teenagers Arrested After Chase with Four Stolen Cars in Grand Rapids
Two teens are in custody following an early morning chase with police and a rollover crash in metro Grand Rapids. According to the Kent County Sherriff's Office, at approximately 3:15a.m. on Monday morning, deputies were patrolling the area of 60th St. near Kalamazoo Ave. in response to an increase in vehicle thefts in the area.
Former WMU Football Player Stomps Face Of Defenseless Man On The Ground
A former Western Michigan University football player recently announced he's eligible for the NFL draft but has a big problem to deal with and that's assault charges. Originally from Muskegon, Michigan, 23-year-old La'Darius Jefferson played two seasons at Muskegon High School and was once named Michigan High School Football Player of the Year.
