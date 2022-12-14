ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Rapids, MI

My Magic GR

West Michigan State Park to Temporarily Close This Spring and Summer

You may have to adjust your camping and beach-going plans for summer of 2023... Muskegon's P.J. Hoffmaster State Park Temporarily Closing for Renovations. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that P.J. Hoffmaster State Park will be temporarily closed in spring and summer 2023 while it undergoes renovations. P.J....
MUSKEGON, MI
Opinions For Sale for Under $1 in Grand Rapids

Many of us find ourselves wandering around the grocery store trying to figure out what to buy to make for dinner. We've seen the signs above the items, but how closely have you really read those signs?. Now that auto correct has taken over the world, many times even if...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
Former GVSU Graduate Used COVID-19 Loan To Buy Sports Car

A man with a criminal justice degree from Grand Valley State University used government COVID-19 loans to buy BMW and other personal items. Getting a degree and graduating college is a big deal. Hopes and dreams become more of a reality and the future is bright. But not everyone uses their knowledge for good purposes.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

