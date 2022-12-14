A 23-year-old man was robbed of his rental car key by two people in the 1200 block of N. Henry Street on Friday, Dec. 9. The Alexandria Police Department said that the victim, who is not a city resident, was sitting in his rental car at around 4 a.m. when approached by a man and a woman. The pair implied that they had a weapon and demanded that the victim hand over his personal items.

