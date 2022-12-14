Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Bank drive-thru ATM carjacking caught on camera in Prince George's County: police
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Authorities are searching for two armed suspects they say were caught on camera carjacking a person in their vehicle at a bank's drive-thru ATM window in Prince George's County. Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. on December 12 at the Wells Fargo Bank in...
alxnow.com
APD: Robbers steal rental car key from driver on N. Henry Street
A 23-year-old man was robbed of his rental car key by two people in the 1200 block of N. Henry Street on Friday, Dec. 9. The Alexandria Police Department said that the victim, who is not a city resident, was sitting in his rental car at around 4 a.m. when approached by a man and a woman. The pair implied that they had a weapon and demanded that the victim hand over his personal items.
fredericksburg.today
PHOTOS: Two suspects in shoplifting and assaulting store employees in Stafford
PHOTOS: Two suspects in shoplifting and assaulting store employees in Stafford. The public’s assistance is needed once more to catch two individuals who have shoplifted and assaulted store staff twice. On December 6th, at approximately 8:58 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett responded to a call of a larceny at Old...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting inside Southeast, D.C. apartment building
WASHINGTON - A man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Southeast, D.C. apartment in October, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say on Friday they arrested Myron Hickson, 34, of District Heights, Maryland, in connection with the case. The incident happened at an...
NBC Washington
Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County
A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said. Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces...
MPD: 5-week-old puppy stolen during violent home invasion and burglary in Southwest DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating suspects involved in a violent home invasion and burglary in Southwest D.C. Thursday night. Around 7 p.m. Dec. 15, police say three suspects forced their way into a home in the 100...
Maryland man charged with murder after road rage incident at DC gas station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested a man for a deadly road rage incident that took place outside a gas station in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. Anthony Williams, 44, of Gaithersburg, Md. faces a charge of Second Degree Murder While Armed. Investigators said he shot and killed Brooklyn Michael […]
rockvillenights.com
Police called after assault at grocery store in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to a grocery store in the Rockville Town Center area yesterday morning, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a store in the 200 block of N. Washington Street at 10:20 AM Friday, December 16, 2022. A suspect was accused of shoplifting at the store, as well. Dawson's Market is located on that block.
Bay Net
Driver Crashes After Fleeing And Eluding Police In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On December 13 at 6:09 p.m., a patrol officer attempted to stop a pickup truck in the area of Crain Highway and Holly Lane in Waldorf for a traffic violation but the vehicle failed to stop. A short distance later it was involved in an accident...
mocoshow.com
Collision Involving Cement Truck and Six Other Vehicles Closes Colesville Rd on Saturday Afternoon
12:45pm Update: Montgomery Coutny Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision involving a loaded cement truck and six other vehicles. Several people were evaluated and two patients were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Original report below:. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded...
Innocent Bystander Shot, Killed During Potential Road-Rage Incident In DC
Authorities say that a possible road-rage incident on a busy DC roadway ended in tragedy when a Maryland man pulled out a gun and killed an innocent bystander who was not even involved in the initial crash. Gaithersburg resident Anthony Williams, 44, has been charged with murdering Southeast, Washington, DC...
Shots Fired: Walkersville Man In Custody After Shooting At Woman, Driver Fleeing Assault: FCSO
A strange scene played out in Frederick County on Wednesday afternoon that ended with one man in police custody after allegedly assaulting a woman and firing a gun at a delivery driver escorting her to safety, police say. Walkersville resident David Blank, 60, is facing multiple assault and other charges...
Woman jumps into delivery truck to escape shooter, deputies say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly tried to kill a woman, causing her to jump into a delivery truck to get away in Frederick County, Maryland Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), the attack happened just after...
fox5dc.com
Pregnant woman hospitalized after stabbing near Northeast, DC Metro station
WASHINGTON - A pregnant woman is hospitalized after being stabbed near a Northeast, D.C. Metro station on Friday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing happened around 2:25 p.m. in the 4500 block of Benning Road, near the Benning Road Metro Station. Police say a woman was stabbed...
Police: Pregnant woman stabbed in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed. Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant. Police did not give an […]
Inside Nova
Two arrested in Culpeper with 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills
Two people were arrested and charged Thursday with multiple offenses following the discovery of over $120,000 worth of fentanyl pills and a handgun. Trevon D. Rector, 26, of Woodbridge, Va., and Dreanna L. Thomas, 19, no fixed address, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 16000 block of Brandy Road in Culpeper County, Virginia State Police said in a press release.
alxnow.com
APD: 16-year-old beaten and robbed by group on Kenmore Avenue in the West End
A 16-year-old Alexandria resident was beaten and robbed by six juveniles in the West End on Saturday night (Dec. 10). The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Kenmore Avenue. The victim suffered minor injuries, and told police that the suspects brandished a weapon of some kind and stole personal items.
Man shot, killed in road rage incident outside Southeast DC gas station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a person was in custody after a deadly shooting fueled by road rage Wednesday afternoon. Officers said it happened around 2:45 p.m. outside a gas station in the 2500 block of Good Hope Rd. SE. Comm. John Branch with MPD said it appeared a car […]
Police identify pregnant woman found a month after dying inside Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified a pregnant woman whose body was found inside a Silver Spring apartment after a deadly convenience store shooting earlier this month. Officers confirmed the woman found inside the Enclave Apartment was 26-year-old Denise Middleton. Investigators believe she was killed sometime in October,...
alxnow.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on N. Henry Street in Old Town
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 100 block of N. Henry Street in Old Town Wednesday night. The incident was reported shortly before 10 p.m. and the driver stayed at the scene. No arrests were made. Police tweeted that the pedestrian was transported...
