City of Abilene Taking Bids for Huge Development Plan at Lake Fort Phantom
The City of Abilene is currently taking bids for a potentially huge plan that would affect the face of Fort Phantom Lake. Dubbed the Lake Fort Phantom Recreational Development and Parks Master Plan, it includes improvements to the lake and new boat docks, a camping area, a fishing pier, a restaurant, and more.
10 Awesome Gift Ideas that Scream Abilene and Support Area Businesses
Since the beginning of the pandemic adding to the recession and inflation going on, I thought, that this holiday season I would make it a point to shop at local Abilene stores first. When it comes to finding out great ideas of where to go I checked with my wife and daughters, and boy did they give me some great leads.
Free Meals and Groceries at These 6 Abilene Area Food Pantries
If there's one thing I know about Abilene, it's that neighbors come together to help other neighbors. I've seen it happen time and time again. With the holidays' arrival, there are lots of extra expenses, and the financial struggle can be very real. Abilene is fortunate to have several area...
Meals On Wheels Needs Our Help This Holiday Season
Meals on Wheels Plus (MOW Plus) is an awesome program right here in Abilene that feeds those that can't feed themselves. Primarily, I'm talking about grandma, grandpa, and those that are shut-ins and are not able to care for themselves like they used to. In 1975 Abilene's Meals on Wheels program has been feeding thousands Stop dictating, and mostly with help from volunteers.
The Wylie Baptist Church Living Christmas Tree is Celebrating 40 Years
I am so excited, because we are back to normal at the Wylie Baptist Church on Buffalo Gap Road. Let me explain. Back in 2020, the Living Christmas Tree at the Wylie Baptist Church was put on hold due to the coronavirus. In 2021, the Living Christmas Tree returned but had limited capacity due to safe distancing protocol. Now, the Living Christmas Tree is back with four performances.
Try These 6 Fun Games At Your Holiday Party This Year
We're in the thick of it now - the holiday season. And what are the holidays without Christmas parties? Some of us gather for a family party. Then there are those wild and crazy office parties. No matter which way you party, there are usually games involved. Good Housekeeping recently...
Celebrate The Holidays With The 24th Annual Christmas Lights Parade in Downtown Abilene
Abilene has its own way of doing things, and that includes how we usher in the holidays. After all, the holidays happen only once a year and you've got to make them count. Around these parts of Texas, we have a parade complete with Christmas lights - The FOX West Texas Annual Christmas Lights parade in downtown Abilene. This year the parade takes place on November 29 at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Pine to North 4th to Cypress Street.
The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k
While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
These Abilene Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day
Ah, yes, Christmas. That other time of the year when we break out the turkey, ham, stuffing, and all the fixings. Why does it seem that we only have these types of dinners twice a year? It's probably because it's such a hassle to do the shopping, then the cooking, and then clean up all that mess.
5 Things I Learned From Going To The Mall of Abilene on Black Friday This Year
I told myself I'd never do it again. In fact, I haven't done it in years - I mean a lot of years. I'm talking about venturing out into the shopping crowds on Black Friday. I'm all about shopping locally but I always hear horror stories about crowds of people swarming over the same items. Then there's the parking. It's next to impossible to get a good slot on the busiest shopping day of the year, am I right?
Be Part of the Abilene Zoo’s Fun Christmas Celebration 2022
The Abilene Zoo's 'Christmas Celebration 2022' will feature Santa Claus and his magical reindeer. This was the first time that I had personally ever heard of Santa showing up with his reindeer at the Abilene zoo. The best part is the reindeer are super friendly and pettable. The events at...
Domino’s Grand Opening in Abilene Helps Raise Money for St. Jude
Domino's in Abilene recently celebrated the grand opening of their new store on Mockingbird Lane where they sold pizza for $3 a pop. The grand opening was fantastic and a huge success, but it was even more incredible because it helped raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Domino's...
It’s a Stunning Christmas Night of Lights at Safety City and You’re Invited
I recall the days (in 1976) when all West Texans got together to raise money to help build this little city to teach our school children of the Big Country about pedestrian, bicycle, and automotive safety. Then there's the day when Safety City opened in 1981. Fast forward to today where Safety City is that place where kids learn safety and we all come together to celebrate the holidays.
This is the Best Way to Get Your Christmas Shopping Done in Abilene
Christmas shopping is definitely one of the more stressful things in life, mainly because of all the traffic and people you have to encounter while doing it. But, over the years, I have found a way to get all of that shopping done with no hassles and completely stress-free. I...
The Longest Running Fun Family Christmas Event In Abilene is Back
The coronavirus pandemic really did a number on a lot of our fun family Christmas events over the past few years. In my opinion, the one event that I think was affected and changed forever back then was Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center. If you'll recall back...
Tying The Knot? Do Not Say “I Do” Before Doing These 4 Things
It happens to most of us at one point or another: marriage. Before you go walking down the aisle though, you'll want to be prepared and ready. After all, it's a big decision. There are always so many things to do. Along with the wedding ceremony, reception, and music selection, there are also some legal aspects to be considered.
10 Stupid Things to Do in Abilene to Get on Santa’s Naughty List
Christmas is around the corner. And, while thousands of people, young and old, are trying to be on their best behavior so they don't end up on Santa's naughty list, others are willing to take a chance. If you're one of those people and like living on the edge, here are 10 things to do in Abilene to get on Jolly Old Saint Nick's naughty list.
6 Restaurant Chains That I Loved Growing Up And Almost Forgot About
To be absolutely honest, I love eating out. Growing up in the Texas panhandle, our family ate out at restaurants quite a bit. I'd venture to say we ended up going out more than not. It's not that we never broke bread at home. Both my parents were excellent cooks, but the whole family always enjoyed going out on the town.
‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Returns to the Paramount Theatre December 9th
The historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene is proud to present the Christmas Classic movie "It's A Wonderful Life." This holiday classic will be one-day-only at the historic Paramount Theatre, Friday, December 9th and 10th at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, December 10th at 2 PM. Tickets for this film are on sale now.
The Paramount Theatre Proudly Welcomes the Return of the Nutcracker Comedy Show
I saw William Lee Martin perform once on a Carnival cruise ship and he had the entire ship rocking from side to side with laughter. I'll admit, the show on the boat was a bit blue but it was hilarious nonetheless. Today's William Lee Martin is more subtle, cleaner, and authentic to his 'personality' comedy routine.
