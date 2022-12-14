ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Meals On Wheels Needs Our Help This Holiday Season

Meals on Wheels Plus (MOW Plus) is an awesome program right here in Abilene that feeds those that can't feed themselves. Primarily, I'm talking about grandma, grandpa, and those that are shut-ins and are not able to care for themselves like they used to. In 1975 Abilene's Meals on Wheels program has been feeding thousands Stop dictating, and mostly with help from volunteers.
The Wylie Baptist Church Living Christmas Tree is Celebrating 40 Years

I am so excited, because we are back to normal at the Wylie Baptist Church on Buffalo Gap Road. Let me explain. Back in 2020, the Living Christmas Tree at the Wylie Baptist Church was put on hold due to the coronavirus. In 2021, the Living Christmas Tree returned but had limited capacity due to safe distancing protocol. Now, the Living Christmas Tree is back with four performances.
Try These 6 Fun Games At Your Holiday Party This Year

We're in the thick of it now - the holiday season. And what are the holidays without Christmas parties? Some of us gather for a family party. Then there are those wild and crazy office parties. No matter which way you party, there are usually games involved. Good Housekeeping recently...
Celebrate The Holidays With The 24th Annual Christmas Lights Parade in Downtown Abilene

Abilene has its own way of doing things, and that includes how we usher in the holidays. After all, the holidays happen only once a year and you've got to make them count. Around these parts of Texas, we have a parade complete with Christmas lights - The FOX West Texas Annual Christmas Lights parade in downtown Abilene. This year the parade takes place on November 29 at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Pine to North 4th to Cypress Street.
The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k

While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
These Abilene Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day

Ah, yes, Christmas. That other time of the year when we break out the turkey, ham, stuffing, and all the fixings. Why does it seem that we only have these types of dinners twice a year? It's probably because it's such a hassle to do the shopping, then the cooking, and then clean up all that mess.
5 Things I Learned From Going To The Mall of Abilene on Black Friday This Year

I told myself I'd never do it again. In fact, I haven't done it in years - I mean a lot of years. I'm talking about venturing out into the shopping crowds on Black Friday. I'm all about shopping locally but I always hear horror stories about crowds of people swarming over the same items. Then there's the parking. It's next to impossible to get a good slot on the busiest shopping day of the year, am I right?
It’s a Stunning Christmas Night of Lights at Safety City and You’re Invited

I recall the days (in 1976) when all West Texans got together to raise money to help build this little city to teach our school children of the Big Country about pedestrian, bicycle, and automotive safety. Then there's the day when Safety City opened in 1981. Fast forward to today where Safety City is that place where kids learn safety and we all come together to celebrate the holidays.
Tying The Knot? Do Not Say “I Do” Before Doing These 4 Things

It happens to most of us at one point or another: marriage. Before you go walking down the aisle though, you'll want to be prepared and ready. After all, it's a big decision. There are always so many things to do. Along with the wedding ceremony, reception, and music selection, there are also some legal aspects to be considered.
10 Stupid Things to Do in Abilene to Get on Santa’s Naughty List

Christmas is around the corner. And, while thousands of people, young and old, are trying to be on their best behavior so they don't end up on Santa's naughty list, others are willing to take a chance. If you're one of those people and like living on the edge, here are 10 things to do in Abilene to get on Jolly Old Saint Nick's naughty list.
