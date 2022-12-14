Read full article on original website
When Did South Dakota Start Putting Up Christmas Trees?
Christmas tree sales are a big business in the United States. But when did they first become a holiday thing in South Dakota?. When you check on the history of Christmas trees the symbolic use of evergreens goes back to ancient Egypt, Rome, and Germany. The Germans are credited with...
Hungry? We Found The Best South Dakota Appetizers In Sioux Falls
Going out to restaurants is always an exciting occasion for a couple of reasons: You're not cooking and you have the opportunity to try something new. Meals at restaurants go beyond the drinks and the main course. It can also be all about the appetizers!. Appetizers are the gateway to...
6 Critical Areas Around Your Home Where Snow Needs To Be Cleared
Deep snow in Sioux Falls is fun for some, and trouble for many. Especially if the snow isn't cleared away from vital locations around your home. One of these areas should be quite obvious. The fire hydrant that is on your property. As a homeowner, if the fire hydrant sits on your property it is your responsibility to make sure snow is cleared away from it.
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
Snow Cancels Classes for Sioux Falls Public Schools
The Sioux Falls School District announced Thursday evening that there will be no school on Friday, December 16, 2022, because of the winter storm slamming South Dakota. Snow and blowing snow are expected to continue overnight into Friday. Travel is not advised in much of South Dakota. Where to Find...
How Can You Be Part of a Community Mural Painting Event?
You can put your artistic skills to the test this Saturday at T-Juanita's at 704 E 8th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls. That is the location of the ARSA (Arts Americana), Habitat for Humanity, and Union Gospel Mission (UGM) community mural project and they're looking for painters. The “Love Never...
Happy 96th Birthday To Freda Murphy, My Grandma
Birthdays are a time for celebration and gathering with family and friends to toast another year older. However, there are few birthdays that stand out from the rest. These birthdays are the big milestones like turning 50, 60, and even 90-years-old. One very special birthday in particular is when someone...
Frigid Sioux Falls Sports-Filled Weekend
On the hardwood and ice, Sioux Falls has great college basketball and hockey this weekend for sports fans. Friday, December 16 the University of Sioux Falls will tip off at 5:30 PM with the women's game against Minnesota State Mankato followed by the men at 7:30 PM. Both games will be held at the Stewart Center.
