Creeper Who Took Photos In Men's Bathroom ID'd By Police In Philly Area
A Philadelphia area man is wanted by police after authorities say he secretly took photos of shoppers in the bathroom at a Chester County mall. Richard Balanow, 49, of Pottstown, is wanted on an arrest warrant for multiple counts of invasion of privacy, West Whiteland police told Daily Voice. Investigators...
Police: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged For Multiple Car Burglaries
The Atlantic City Police Department says a man who was wanted for multiple car burglaries has been arrested. Friday morning, ACPD Ofc. John Bell responded to the 2200 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a car burglary and theft. Surveillance Center personnel were able to retrieve video footage...
Driver, 34, Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 34-year-old man was killed after his vehicle swerved off a South Jersey road and hit a tree before dawn Friday, NJ Advance Media reports. The fatal crash occurred near the 100 block of Laux Road in Gloucester County around 3:40 a.m., the outlet says citing Elk Township Police. Jose...
Coast Guard Helps 5 With 14,000 Pounds of Squid Off NJ Shore
The U.S. Coast Guard says they helped five people with quite a bit of squid get safely to shore this week after their boat experienced problems off of the Jersey Shore. According to USCG Station Atlantic City, a 78-foot boat, Yankee Pride, complete with 14,000 pounds of squid, became disabled more than 90 miles offshore from Barnegat Light.
Multiple Gunshot Victims In Atlantic City: As Kids Walked From School
We have just confirmed news of the latest shootings in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Well placed City and Atlantic City Police Department sources have told us the following:. Two people have been shot. Approximately 10 gun shots were fired. It has...
southjerseyobserver.com
Clementon Man Reported Missing After Last Being Seen at Cooper Hospital
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Clementon. Brian Patterson, 40, has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen at Cooper University Hospital. He is described as a white male, 5’11”, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on...
New Wawa Opens In South Jersey
A new Wawa store has opened in Gloucester County.The grand opening ceremonies for Wawa's newest store at 2515 Delsea Dr., Franklinville, were on Thursday, Dec. 15. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an appearance by Wally Goose.
Firefighters rescue person from car after crash in Camden
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters worked to rescue a person trapped inside a vehicle after a crash in Camden. The Action Cam was on the scene at Walnut and South 9th streets just after 3 a.m. Saturday. The car went through a fence and crashed into a tree, landing...
This N.J. ‘Christmas flower’ farm grows 40K poinsettias a year
Rows and rows of the iconic “Christmas flower,” the poinsettia, fill over 100,000 square feet of glass greenhouse in a burst of festive colors every holiday season at New Jersey’s Lennon Farm Greenhouses. The family-owned farm in Burlington County grows 40,000 poinsettia plants a year in a...
Officials identify 2 men who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in N.J. garage
Authorities have identified two men who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a Paulsboro garage on Tuesday morning. Borough police responded to East Monroe Street around 11 a.m. for a report of two unconscious people in a detached garage used as a vehicle repair shop and found the men dead, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
roi-nj.com
Irgang Group plans 36,500-sq.-ft. indoor family entertainment facility at Union Lake Shopping Center in Millville
Irgang Group signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey, according to a Thursday announcement. Occupying most of the former Dick’s store, the family entertainment center will join...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Pickup Truck
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating Thursday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck. The accident happened in the 400 block of East State Street near Ewing street, Capital Health paramedics and Trenton Ems pronounced the pedestrian dead on arrival. Police have not released any information at this time.
snjtoday.com
Bridgeton Mayor Named New Jersey Heartland Hero
For decades, Bridgeton Mayor Albert B. Kelly has been assisting individuals from all walks of life through his dedicated work in the community—in his professional, public sector, or volunteer roles. For his continued commitment to the South Jersey region, New Jersey’s Heartland has named Mayor Kelly as its December 2022 Heartland Hero.
Missing NJ Boaters Rescued Off The Coast Of Delaware
NEW JERSEY – A pair of missing boaters who were lost at sea for over a week have been found safe and were rescued by a nearby vessel off the coast of Delaware, officials said. Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso along with their dog, departed from Cape May on...
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash in New Castle, Delaware
Authorities on the scene say a silver car was traveling southbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic.
4 cases of Legionnaires' disease identified in Pennsauken, Camden County
Legionnaires disease is a bacterial disease that can be contracted through breathing in small droplets of water that contain legionnaires bacteria.
Ocean County, NJ, Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age 5
The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
fox29.com
Officials: 3 in custody after high speed chase due to 100s of pieces of mail stolen in Delco
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from mailboxes in Delaware County. Investigators say three suspects are in custody, after a police chase. Haverford Township Police are investigating after 498 pieces of mail and a handgun were recovered following a chase in the early morning hours of December 15.
Lawrence Township woman charged in crash that killed landscaper
Police have charged a 73-year-old Lawrence Township woman with careless driving in connection to the crash that killed a landscaper on Mercer Road in October, according to the Princeton Police Department. The 70-year-old landscaper was using a wheeled walk-behind leaf blower to clear leaves from Mercer Road when the crash...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Close Road in Cherry Hill
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing utility work at 620 Kenilworth Avenue in Cherry Hill on Friday Dec. 16 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on Kenilworth Avenue between Longwood Avenue and Route 38. “Since work will be done throughout...
