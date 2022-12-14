The U.S. Coast Guard says they helped five people with quite a bit of squid get safely to shore this week after their boat experienced problems off of the Jersey Shore. According to USCG Station Atlantic City, a 78-foot boat, Yankee Pride, complete with 14,000 pounds of squid, became disabled more than 90 miles offshore from Barnegat Light.

BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO